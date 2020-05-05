TCOM, L.P., Global Leader in Integrated ISR Solutions, Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity with New Logo and Tagline

TCOM Unveils New Logo and Tagline

TCOM Asserts Strategic Focus on Expanded ISR, High-Tech Manufacturing Capabilities, and Fast Growth.

Building on our long history of success, the rebranding initiative represents our vision to deliver enhanced capabilities and a deliberate movement up the value stream for TCOM.” — Ron Bendlin, TCOM President & CEO

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCOM, L.P. announced a new brand identity today with its unveiling of a refreshed logo and tagline. Already a global leader in persistent lighter-than-air tethered surveillance platforms, the new brand identity represents its strategic growth and expansion initiatives, which are focused on enhancing situational awareness for its customers.Ron Bendlin, TCOM's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Building on our long history of success, the rebranding initiative represents our vision to deliver enhanced capabilities and a deliberate movement up the value stream for TCOM. As a fast-growing company, we are continuing to broaden our core competencies to deliver cost-efficient lifecycle management and deploy highly skilled field services."Incorporating the company name, which is now prominently displayed in a modern font, the new logo features an iconic visual element and a tagline across the top. To represent the heritage of lighter-than-air aerostats, the visual element artistically retains the previous logo's aerostat shape. Transmitting the vision for growth is the "Elevated Awareness" tagline that communicates the company's plan to provide elevated sensor and communications solutions.Matthew McNiel, TCOM's Vice President of Business Development, elaborated, "While we will continue to provide state-of-the-art lighter-than-air platforms, we will now spend equal energy on integrating advanced payloads and modernizing ground control shelters. Coupled with highly effective and efficient sustainment activities, TCOM will ensure that our customers experience the best possible situational awareness throughout the life of their mission.”McNeil added, "Leveraging TCOM's 50-year history of a proven track record for delivering excellence, we decided it was time to introduce our fresh new look and feel that aligns with our recent global expansion in strategic capabilities, unprecedented growth, and continued innovation."TCOM’s new brand identity follows some major contract wins. With programs putting enhanced systems in the hands of the department of homeland security on the U.S. southern border, upgrading sensors on legacy systems performing long-range early warning and providing engineering, logistics, operations, and program management support for the U.S. Army's Persistent Surveillance Systems - Tethered (PSS-T) Program, TCOM is primed to execute on its vision.About TCOMTCOM, L.P. is a global leader providing elevated solutions to enhance situational awareness. Since 1971, the company's pioneering innovations have defined the persistent surveillance and Lighter-than-Air industries. By blending leading-edge technology, manufacturing, and field operation capabilities, TCOM has provided ISR systems for the United States and foreign governments. Headquartered in Columbia, MD, TCOM has a Manufacturing & Flight Test Facility near Elizabeth City, NC, and a satellite office in Aberdeen, MD.



