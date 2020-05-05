COSTCO AUTO PROGRAM ANNOUNCES HONDA LIMITED-TIME SPECIAL

Costco Shop Card paired with Honda incentives provides exclusive Costco member value.

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Auto Program and American Honda Motor Co., Inc. have come together to provide added value to Costco members for dependable transportation needs.

The exclusive member-only incentive, managed by Affinity Auto Program, features two popular family vehicles. The 2020 Honda Odyssey, the most-requested minivan through Costco Auto Program, is a Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com Best Buy.* The second vehicle is one of Costco Auto Program’s most-requested midsize SUVs, the 2020 Honda Pilot.

The program runs April 9 through July 6, 2020. Eligible Costco members who register at CostcoAuto.com/Specials and purchase or lease a 2019, 2020 or 2021 Honda Pilot or Honda Odyssey will receive a $500 Costco Shop Card as well as compatible Honda incentives for which they qualify.**

“The Honda Limited-Time Special provides a great value on two Honda vehicles,” said Rick Borg, Costco Auto Program general manager. “We are excited about the opportunity to provide Costco members this excellent incentive on vehicles they so often request.”

To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and encourage social distancing, and in some cases due to dealership showroom closures, Honda dealerships are taking precautionary measures to protect both customers and employees, including extra sanitization efforts, online or telephone purchases, contactless transactions and delivery or pickup options. Costco Auto Program encourages Costco members to contact their dealer of choice in advance to minimize personal contact.

For more information about the Honda Limited-Time Special, or other Costco member savings opportunities, including regular monthly rebates, incentives and additional limited-time specials, visit CostcoAuto.com/specials or call 1-855-722-6272. Costco and its affiliates do not sell automobiles or negotiate individual transactions.

About Costco Auto Program

Costco Auto Program is operated by Affinity Auto Program, which has operated the program since its inception in 1989. Costco Auto Program is recognized as a leading member-focused auto-buying program in the industry. This service offers prearranged pricing and a first-class buying experience on new and select pre-owned vehicles and RVs, as well as discounts on automobile parts, service, and accessories for U.S. Costco members. In 2019, Costco members purchased more than 600,000 vehicles through the program. Costco Auto Program surveys members who use the program to ensure the service continues to meet their high expectations. More than 95 percent of members who responded to the survey gave the program high marks across three categories – value, service and overall experience.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) currently operates 787 warehouses, including 547 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, two in Spain, one in Iceland, one in France and one in China. Costco also operates electronic commerce websites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic and Accord passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda’s electrified vehicle lineup includes the Insight hybrid-electric sedan, Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and the Clarity series.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2019, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

*Visit www.kbb.com/articles/awards/best-buy-awards-minivan-van/ for Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com Best Buy Award information.

**Visit CostcoAuto.com/Honda for full details, terms and conditions. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law.

Honey Mae Kenworthy Costco Auto Program 858-777-6538 hkenworthy@costcoauto.com



