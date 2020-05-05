2nd Watch Launches DevSecOps Assessment and Strategy Service

The firm will guide a client through the process of selecting tools and sharing knowledge in order to deliver secure, high-quality software faster and more frequently

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch , a leading professional services and managed cloud company, has launched a DevSecOps Assessment and Strategy service for companies seeking greater alignment between their security and software development teams, tools and processes. The service includes security and DevOps tools recommendations, guidance on where security and DevOps tools should be placed in the CI/CD pipeline to maximize efficiency, and a roadmap for implementing security and DevOps tools at a pace that makes sense for each organization.



DevSecOps has become popular in recent years, but many companies still have the wrong impression of how it works and why it’s important. Simply smashing security between development and operations is the wrong way to think about optimizing a DevOps and security pipeline. Security is not a blocker to getting applications out to production; rather, it must be included throughout the DevOps cycle, taught from the beginning when developing best practices and automating compliant infrastructure, and owned by both DevOps and Security, working together as a team. A true DevSecOps transformation includes an evolution of company culture, automation and technology, processes, collaboration, measurement systems, and organizational structure. This is what the 2nd Watch DevSecOps Assessment and Strategy service seeks to address.

“Our DevSecOps experts will identify pain points between a company’s DevOps and Security teams, and cross-train these groups to maximize product velocity and code security,” said Chris Garvey, EVP of Product at 2nd Watch. “We identify where DevOps and Security teams can knowledge-share to best aid each other toward a more efficient, secure pipeline and product. The goal is to help companies deliver higher-quality software faster and more frequently through a combination of collaboration and culture change. Companies will also benefit from an improved cloud security posture, easier compliance and automated processes. We are excited to offer this new service to our enterprise clients.”

In March, 2nd Watch launched a Managed DevOps service to help internal teams build, test and deploy infrastructure and applications in the cloud in a continuous and automated way. The four-phase process begins with a period of assessment, followed by training, tooling implementation, onboarding to managed services and, finally, managed DevOps. The service is powered by GitLab, a single application lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager with issue-tracking and CI/CD pipeline features.

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing professional and managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts and software-enabled services provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions with a focus on six solution areas - Enterprise Cloud Migration, Security and Compliance, Cloud Native and DevOps, Optimization, Data Engineering and Analytics, and Managed Services - allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. 2nd Watch helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com .

