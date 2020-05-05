Dickinson + Associates Launches Customer Experience (CX) Practice

Initiative helps growing organizations better compete in fast-changing digital economy

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickinson + Associates today announces a new consulting practice that will help organizations of any size deliver superior customer experiences that have historically been available only from large enterprises.

The new initiative marks the latest expansion by Dickinson + Associates into SAP’s portfolio of cloud solutions. In addition to the company’s longtime embrace of SAP ERP (enterprise resource planning), SAP Analytics and other SAP technology platforms, Dickinson + Associates will now offer customers e-commerce solutions through the SAP Customer Experience portfolio.

“Over the last 22 years, we have strategically expanded beyond our ERP digital core offerings to include analytics, platform technologies and more,” said Robert Jerome, vice president of innovation and technology at Dickinson + Associates. “Our goal is to give our customers an advantage, overcoming the challenges of ever-changing market demands and consumer expectations.”

This year, spending on e-commerce technology is expected to total $2.2 trillion worldwide, according to market researcher Statista. By 2024, spending on CX technology alone will total $641 billion, according to IDC. While options abound, Dickinson + Associates believes its strategic commitment to SAP’s digital commerce platform, which was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce in 2019 for the fifth-consecutive time, distinguishes it from other technology providers.

A longstanding SAP gold partner, Dickinson + Associates is one of only a handful of partners that offer customers expertise across SAP’s portfolio of ERP, Analytics and CX solutions. To support its embrace of SAP’s CX technology portfolio, Dickinson + Associates is expanding its delivery team in the United States and at its Dickinson Technology Consulting Services (DTCS) operations in India. The company is also retraining existing consultants and sales professionals in the art and science of CX innovation.

“At Dickinson + Associates, we believe the combination of U.S.-based leadership and remote development capabilities offers customers a flexible, agile delivery model,” said Jerome.

Dickinson + Associates combines people, processes and technology to help you improve business operations and realize value from SAP investments. While involved in ERP implementations both as a customer and later as a consultant, our founder, Donald Dickinson realized that the consulting industry does more selling than delivering. That’s why as an SAP Gold Partner, we focus on delivering – providing our customers with real value using a proven methodology that leverages SAP’s solutions.

