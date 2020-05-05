There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,633 in the last 365 days.

ITW Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

  • GAAP EPS of $1.77, a decrease of 2%
  • Operating margin of 23.6%
  • Free cash flow was 98% of net income
  • Strong financial position and balance sheet with $1.4 billion of cash on hand, essentially no short-term debt, and a revolving credit facility in place that could provide additional liquidity of $2.5 billion
  • Due to uncertainties regarding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, ITW is suspending previously announced annual guidance for 2020

/EIN News/ -- GLENVIEW, Ill., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its first quarter 2020 results with GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 compared to $1.81 in the prior year period.  First-quarter revenue of $3.2 billion declined 9.1 percent with organic revenue down 6.6 percent.  Foreign currency translation and divestitures reduced revenues by 1.5 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.  Operating margin was flat at 23.6 percent as Enterprise Initiatives contributed 120 basis points.  Free cash flow was $554 million with a 98 percent conversion rate and after-tax return on invested capital was 27.0 percent.

ITW’s differentiated financial position includes a strong balance sheet, with approximately $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand, essentially no short-term debt, and a revolving credit facility in place that could provide additional liquidity of up to $2.5 billion, if needed.

“While things are far from normal for any of us or our businesses at present, I am inspired and heartened by the teamwork, flexibility, ingenuity, and selflessness demonstrated by the ITW team in adapting to the very unusual and challenging circumstances brought about by the pandemic,” said E. Scott Santi, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our ITW colleagues everywhere are going the extra mile to protect the health and support the well-being of each other and to continue to serve our customers with excellence.  Around the world, many ITW manufacturing locations have been designated as essential, signifying the vital role the company plays in supporting customers and industries that are critical to the economic health of the markets and communities we serve.”

“It remains highly uncertain as to how long this global pandemic and related economic challenges will last or how quickly our customers and end markets will recover. However, I am confident that the strength and resilience of ITW’s powerful Business Model, our diversified, high-quality business portfolio, and our people put us in a position of strength to deal with whatever lies ahead.  ITW will rise to the challenge, as we always have over the course of our 108-year history.  Our strong financial position gives us the latitude to make strategic choices now to prepare for a range of recovery scenarios, and to come out the other side well-positioned to continue on our path to ITW’s full-potential performance.”

2020 Guidance
Due to the uncertainties regarding the duration and severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, ITW is suspending its previously announced annual guidance for 2020.

Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule.

Forward-looking Statement
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the anticipated duration of the Company’s COVID-19 containment and recovery phases, the Company’s financial scenario planning and estimates, expected access to liquidity sources, expected capital allocation, diluted earnings per share, foreign exchange rates, total and organic revenue, operating margin, economic and regulatory conditions in various geographic regions, expected dividend payments, price/cost impact, restructuring expenses, free cash flow, effective tax rate, after-tax return on invested capital, timing and amount of share repurchases, potential acquisitions and dispositions and related impact on financial results, and plans regarding the issuance of guidance.  These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.  Such factors include those contained in ITW's Form 10-K for 2019, the Form 8-K filed on May 5, 2020 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019.  The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required.  ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
In millions except per share amounts 2020   2019
Operating Revenue $ 3,228     $ 3,552  
Cost of revenue 1,871     2,059  
Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses 560     611  
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 36     43  
Operating Income 761     839  
Interest expense (51 )   (63 )
Other income (expense) 25     14  
Income Before Taxes 735     790  
Income Taxes 169     193  
Net Income $ 566     $ 597  
       
Net Income Per Share:      
Basic $ 1.78     $ 1.82  
Diluted $ 1.77     $ 1.81  
       
Cash Dividends Per Share:      
Paid $ 1.07     $ 1.00  
Declared $ 1.07     $ 1.00  
       
Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period:      
Average 318.3     327.3  
Average assuming dilution 319.7     329.6  
           

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

In millions March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Assets      
Current Assets:      
Cash and equivalents $ 1,430     $ 1,981  
Trade receivables 2,424     2,461  
Inventories 1,185     1,164  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 244     296  
Assets held for sale 223     351  
Total current assets 5,506     6,253  
       
Net plant and equipment 1,704     1,729  
Goodwill 4,401     4,492  
Intangible assets 836     851  
Deferred income taxes 473     516  
Other assets 1,229     1,227  
  $ 14,149     $ 15,068  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current Liabilities:      
Short-term debt $ 4     $ 4  
Accounts payable 488     472  
Accrued expenses 1,105     1,217  
Cash dividends payable 338     342  
Income taxes payable 55     48  
Liabilities held for sale 42     71  
Total current liabilities 2,032     2,154  
       
Noncurrent Liabilities:      
Long-term debt 7,690     7,754  
Deferred income taxes 695     668  
Noncurrent income taxes payable 462     462  
Other liabilities 986     1,000  
Total noncurrent liabilities 9,833     9,884  
       
Stockholders’ Equity:      
Common stock 6     6  
Additional paid-in-capital 1,309     1,304  
Retained earnings 22,631     22,403  
Common stock held in treasury (19,680 )   (18,982 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,983 )   (1,705 )
Noncontrolling interest 1     4  
Total stockholders’ equity 2,284     3,030  
  $ 14,149     $ 15,068  
               

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Dollars in millions Total Revenue Operating Income Operating Margin
Automotive OEM $ 696   $ 145   20.9 %
Food Equipment 483   117   24.3 %
Test & Measurement and Electronics 485   121   25.1 %
Welding 372   109   29.1 %
Polymers & Fluids 393   93   23.6 %
Construction Products 390   91   23.4 %
Specialty Products 414   109   26.3 %
Intersegment (5 )   %
Total Segments 3,228   785   24.3 %
Unallocated   (24 ) %
Total Company $ 3,228   $ 761   23.6 %
                 

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Operating Revenue Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW
Organic (12.0 )% (5.6 )% (3.3 )% (9.0 )% (3.2 )% 0.1 % (8.7 )% (6.6 )%
Acquisitions/Divestitures % % (3.1 )% (3.4 )% % % (1.2 )% (1.0 )%
Translation (1.7 )% (1.2 )% (1.1 )% (0.4 )% (2.3 )% (2.7 )% (1.0 )% (1.5 )%
Operating Revenue (13.7 )% (6.8 )% (7.5 )% (12.8 )% (5.5 )% (2.6 )% (10.9 )% (9.1 )%
                                 


Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 Favorable/(Unfavorable)
Change in Operating Margin Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW
Operating Leverage (240) bps   (130) bps   (100) bps   (160) bps   (80) bps   10 bps   (180) bps   (150) bps  
Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs 70 bps   10 bps   120 bps   130 bps   260 bps   30 bps   30 bps   40 bps  
Total Organic (170) bps   (120) bps   20 bps   (30) bps   180 bps   40 bps   (150) bps   (110) bps  
Acquisitions/Divestitures     60 bps   80 bps       70 bps   20 bps  
Restructuring/Other 200 bps   60 bps   20 bps   50 bps   50 bps   130 bps   60 bps   90 bps  
Total Operating Margin Change 30 bps   (60) bps   100 bps   100 bps   230 bps   170 bps   (20) bps    
                 
Total Operating Margin % * 20.9 % 24.3 % 25.1 % 29.1 % 23.6 % 23.4 % 26.3 % 23.6 %
                 
*Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 60 bps   70 bps   170 bps    20 bps    360 bps    30 bps   90 bps    110 bps **  
** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.09) on GAAP earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020.
 

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
Dollars in millions 2020   2019
Operating income $ 761     $ 839  
Tax rate 23.0 %   24.4 %
Income taxes (175 )   (205 )
Operating income after taxes $ 586     $ 634  
       
Invested capital:      
Trade receivables $ 2,424     $ 2,715  
Inventories 1,185     1,346  
Net assets held for sale 181      
Net plant and equipment 1,704     1,765  
Goodwill and intangible assets 5,237     5,665  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,593 )   (1,796 )
Other, net (590 )   (509 )
Total invested capital $ 8,548     $ 9,186  
       
Average invested capital $ 8,677     $ 9,160  
Return on average invested capital 27.0 %   27.7 %
           

FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
Dollars in millions 2020   2019
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 614     $ 616  
Less: Additions to plant and equipment (60 )   (77 )
Free cash flow $ 554     $ 539  
       
Net income $ 566     $ 597  
Free cash flow to net income conversion rate 98 %   90 %
           

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

NET DEBT TO EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

  Twelve Months Ended
Dollars in millions March 31, 2020
Total debt $ 7,694  
Less: Cash and equivalents (1,430 )
Net debt $ 6,264  
   
Net income $ 2,490  
Add:  
Interest expense 209  
Other income (118 )
Income taxes 743  
Depreciation 268  
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 152  
EBITDA $ 3,744  
   
Net debt to EBITDA ratio 1.7  
     


Media Contact
Illinois Tool Works
Trisha Knych
Tel: 224.661.7566
mediarelations@itw.com 		                Investor Relations
Illinois Tool Works
Karen Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7433
investorrelations@itw.com
     

