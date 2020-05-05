There were 586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,573 in the last 365 days.

TopBuild Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

  • Net sales increased 5.5%
  • Gross margin expanded 120 basis points
  • 10.7% operating margin, 10.8% on an adjusted basis, up 130 basis points
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.5%, adjusted EBITDA margin up 150 basis points
  • $1.51 net income per diluted share, $1.37 on an adjusted basis

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. 

Jerry Volas, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with our strong first quarter results which were only marginally impacted by COVID-19.  Top line growth was solid and operating margins expanded in both business segments.  We ended the quarter with $576 million of total liquidity and net leverage of 1.46x trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA.  TopBuild has a strong balance sheet with which to manage through the current environment.

“Our cycle-tested leadership team has built a flexible business model focused around achieving operational efficiencies throughout our organization.  Given the current environment, we are evaluating every aspect of our business and striking a balance between short term cost reductions and the preservation of the muscle required to fully capitalize on the eventual recovery.

“Be assured, all of our decisions place the health and safety of our employees first.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2019)

  • Net Sales increased 5.5% to $653.2 million. The increase was primarily driven by increased sales volume and increased selling prices.
     
  • Gross margin increased 120 basis points to 26.3%.
     
  • Operating profit was $70.0 million, compared to $56.6 million, a 23.6% increase.  On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $70.3 million, compared to $59.1 million, a 18.9% improvement.
     
  • Operating margin was 10.7% compared to 9.1%.  Adjusted operating margin improved 130 basis points to 10.8%. 
     
  • Net income was $50.8 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, compared to net income of $38.0 million or $1.09 per diluted share.  Adjusted net income was $45.9 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, compared to $36.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share. 
     
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $88.4 million, compared to $74.5 million, a 18.5% increase and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 150 basis points to 13.5%.  Incremental adjusted EBITDA margin was 40.8%.
     
  • At March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $187 million and availability under the revolving credit facility of approximately $389 million for total liquidity of $576 million.

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2019)

TruTeam 3 Months Ended 3/31/20   Service Partners 3 Months Ended 3/31/20
Sales $ 475,873     Sales $ 214,223  
Change     Change  
Volume   2.7 %   Volume   3.8 %
Price   2.2 %   Price   0.9 %
M&A   1.1 %   M&A   0.0 %
Total Change   5.9 %   Total Change   4.8 %
Operating Margin   12.7 %   Operating Margin   11.5 %
Change 130  bps   Change 140  bps

Capital Allocation
Acquisitions
The Company completed two acquisitions in the first quarter, Hunter Insulation and Cooper Glass, both of which were previously announced in February.  In 2019, the two firms combined generated approximately $19 million in annual revenue.

Share Repurchases
The Company completed the $50 million accelerated share repurchase program announced on October 31, 2019.  Under the terms of the program, the Company repurchased a total of 465,956 shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $107.31 per share.  In addition, in the first quarter the Company repurchased an additional 188,100 shares at an average price of $75.10 per share.  These shares were purchased as part of the Company’s $200 million share repurchase program announced on February 26, 2019.  As of March 31, 2020, approximately $75 million of the $200 million authorization remained.

Credit Facility Upsized
On March 23, 2020, the Company announced it had entered into a new term loan and revolving credit facility, replacing its previous senior secured facilities.  The revolving credit facility was upsized by $200 million to $450 million, which increased total borrowing capacity to $750 million.  In addition, the maturity date was extended three years to March 2025. 

2020 Outlook

On April 14, 2020, the Company withdrew its 2020 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance due to uncertainty about the full scope of the COVID-19 impact.

“With the national landscape continuing to evolve, it is too early for us to determine the full impact of COVID-19 on our operations.   We will continue to proactively respond to changes in the economic environment.  We intend to resume guidance when visibility improves,” stated Volas.

Additional Information
Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today’s conference call, are available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The call may be accessed by dialing (888) 225-2706.  The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.  

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has approximately 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches.  We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers.  To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).  The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months.  Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release.  Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP.  Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “Investors” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Statements contained in this report that reflect our views about future periods, including our future plans and performance, constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  We caution you against unduly relying on any of these forward-looking statements.  Our future performance may be affected by the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the United States economy, specifically with respect to residential and commercial construction; our ability to continue operations in markets affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and our ability to collect receivables from our customers; our reliance on residential new construction, residential repair/remodel, and commercial construction; our reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to attract, develop, and retain talented personnel and our sales and labor force; our ability to maintain consistent practices across our locations; and our ability to maintain our competitive position.  We discuss the material risks we face under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 25, 2020, as well as under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in subsequent reports that we file with the SEC.  Our forward-looking statements in this filing speak only as of the date of this filing.  Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all of them.  Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.  The Company believes that the non-GAAP performance measures and ratios that are contained herein, which management uses to manage our business, provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in our prior periods. Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios should be viewed in addition, and not as an alternative, to the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Additional information about the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC and is available on TopBuild's website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

(tables follow)

TopBuild Corp.            
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)        
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)      
             
    Three Months Ended March 31, 
    2020     2019  
Net sales   $ 653,228     $ 619,330  
Cost of sales     481,272       463,635  
Gross profit     171,956       155,695  
             
Selling, general, and administrative expense     101,967       99,077  
Operating profit     69,989       56,618  
             
Other income (expense), net:            
Interest expense     (8,742 )     (9,602 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (233 )      
Other, net     472       333  
Other expense, net     (8,503 )     (9,269 )
Income before income taxes     61,486       47,349  
             
Income tax expense     (10,715 )     (9,366 )
Net income   $ 50,771     $ 37,983  
             
Net income per common share:            
Basic   $ 1.53     $ 1.11  
Diluted   $ 1.51     $ 1.09  
             
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic     33,168,453       34,169,315  
Diluted     33,599,847       34,703,289  
             


TopBuild Corp.              
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)        
(dollars in thousands)              
    As of  
    March 31,    December 31,   
    2020   2019  
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 187,039   $ 184,807  
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $7,200 at March 31, 2020, and allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,854 at December 31, 2019     431,649     428,844  
Inventories, net     152,721     149,078  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     10,918     17,098  
Total current assets     782,327     779,827  
               
Right of use assets     86,080     87,134  
Property and equipment, net     185,575     178,080  
Goodwill     1,379,831     1,367,918  
Other intangible assets, net     182,229     181,122  
Deferred tax assets, net     4,359     4,259  
Other assets     11,439     5,623  
Total assets   $ 2,631,840   $ 2,603,963  
               
LIABILITIES              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable   $ 305,614   $ 307,970  
Current portion of long-term debt     23,091     34,272  
Accrued liabilities     107,327     98,418  
Short-term lease liabilities     35,051     36,094  
Total current liabilities     471,083     476,754  
               
Long-term debt     699,750     697,955  
Deferred tax liabilities, net     174,230     175,263  
Long-term portion of insurance reserves     50,928     45,605  
Long-term lease liabilities     54,025     54,010  
Other liabilities     2,007     1,487  
Total liabilities     1,452,023     1,451,074  
               
EQUITY     1,179,817     1,152,889  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 2,631,840   $ 2,603,963  
               
               
    As of March 31,  
    2020   2019  
Other Financial Data              
Receivable days     51     53  
Inventory days     29     31  
Accounts payable days     79     80  
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable   $ 278,756   $ 308,056  
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM)‡     10.5 %   12.1 %
               
‡ Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches              


TopBuild Corp.            
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)            
(in thousands)            
             
    Three Months Ended March 31, 
    2020     2019  
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:          
Net income   $ 50,771     $ 37,983  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     14,190       12,475  
Share-based compensation     3,908       2,972  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     233        
Loss on sale or abandonment of property and equipment     383       487  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     328       390  
Provision for bad debt expense     1,670       1,676  
Loss from inventory obsolescence     529       1,109  
Deferred income taxes, net     (39 )     95  
Change in certain assets and liabilities            
Receivables, net     (5,048 )     (23,341 )
Inventories, net     (3,964 )     7,125  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     6,193       11,192  
Accounts payable     (4,173 )     (31,407 )
Accrued liabilities     9,981       2,100  
Other, net     (2,032 )     666  
Net cash provided by operating activities     72,930       23,522  
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (15,892 )     (10,213 )
Acquisition of businesses     (20,526 )      
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     194       75  
Other, net           16  
Net cash used in investing activities     (36,224 )     (10,122 )
             
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:            
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt     300,000        
Repayment of long-term debt     (307,668 )     (5,601 )
Payment of debt issuance costs     (2,280 )      
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards     (10,399 )     (5,578 )
Repurchase of shares of common stock     (14,127 )     (4,622 )
Payment of contingent consideration           (250 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (34,474 )     (16,051 )
             
Cash and Cash Equivalents            
Increase (decrease) for the period     2,232       (2,651 )
Beginning of period     184,807       100,929  
End of period   $ 187,039     $ 98,278  
             
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:            
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities   $ 9,167     $ 105,249  
Accruals for property and equipment     496       441  
             


TopBuild Corp.                    
Segment Data (Unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands)                    
                     
    Three Months Ended March 31,         
      2020       2019       Change 
TruTeam                    
Sales   $ 475,873     $ 449,383       5.9 %
                     
Operating profit, as reported   $ 60,351     $ 51,299          
Operating margin, as reported     12.7   %   11.4   %      
                     
Rationalization charges           118          
Acquisition related costs     4       125          
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 60,355     $ 51,542          
Operating margin, as adjusted     12.7   %   11.5   %      
                     
Service Partners                    
Sales   $ 214,223     $ 204,464       4.8 %
                     
Operating profit, as reported   $ 24,669     $ 20,597          
Operating margin, as reported     11.5   %   10.1   %      
                     
Rationalization charges           109          
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 24,669     $ 20,706          
Operating margin, as adjusted     11.5   %   10.1   %      
                     
Total                    
Sales before eliminations   $ 690,096     $ 653,847          
Intercompany eliminations     (36,868 )     (34,517 )        
Net sales after eliminations   $ 653,228     $ 619,330       5.5 %
                     
Operating profit, as reported - segments   $ 85,020     $ 71,896          
General corporate expense, net     (9,198 )     (9,604 )        
Intercompany eliminations     (5,833 )     (5,674 )        
Operating profit, as reported   $ 69,989     $ 56,618          
Operating margin, as reported     10.7   %   9.1   %      
                     
Rationalization charges           1,827          
Acquisition related costs     235       652          
Refinancing costs     37                
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 70,261     $ 59,097          
 Operating margin, as adjusted     10.8   %   9.5   %      
                         
                     
Share-based compensation     3,908       2,972          
Depreciation and amortization     14,190       12,475          
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 88,359     $ 74,544          
 EBITDA margin, as adjusted     13.5   %   12.0   %      
                     
Sales change period over period     33,898                
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period     13,815                
EBITDA, as adjusted, as percentage of sales change     40.8   %            
                     
† Rationalization charges include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.
                     


TopBuild Corp.              
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)              
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)            
               
    Three Months Ended March 31,   
    2020     2019    
Gross Profit and Operating Profit Reconciliations              
               
Net sales   $ 653,228     $ 619,330    
               
Gross profit, as reported   $ 171,956     $ 155,695    
               
Rationalization charges              
Gross profit, as adjusted   $ 171,956     $ 155,695    
               
Gross margin, as reported     26.3   %   25.1   %
Gross margin, as adjusted     26.3   %   25.1   %
               
Operating profit, as reported   $ 69,989     $ 56,618    
               
Rationalization charges           1,827    
Acquisition related costs     235       652    
Refinancing costs     37          
Operating profit, as adjusted   $ 70,261     $ 59,097    
               
Operating margin, as reported     10.7   %   9.1   %
Operating margin, as adjusted     10.8   %   9.5   %
               
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation              
               
Income before income taxes, as reported   $ 61,486     $ 47,349    
               
Rationalization charges           1,827    
Acquisition related costs     235       652    
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt     270          
Income before income taxes, as adjusted     61,991       49,828    
               
Tax rate at 26.0% and 26.5% for 2020 and 2019, respectively     (16,118 )     (13,204 )  
Income, as adjusted   $ 45,873     $ 36,624    
               
Income per common share, as adjusted   $ 1.37     $ 1.06    
               
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     33,599,847       34,703,289    
               


TopBuild Corp.              
Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)              
(dollars in thousands)              
               
    Three Months Ended March 31,   
    2020     2019    
Net sales              
Same branch:              
Installation segment   $ 471,008     $ 449,383    
Distribution segment     214,223       204,464    
Eliminations     (36,868 )     (34,517 )  
Total same branch     648,363       619,330    
               
Acquisitions (a):              
Installation segment   $ 4,865     $    
Distribution segment              
Eliminations              
Total acquisitions     4,865          
Total   $ 653,228     $ 619,330    
               
EBITDA, as adjusted              
Same branch   $ 87,266     $ 74,544    
Acquisitions (a)     1,093          
Total   $ 88,359     $ 74,544    
               
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales              
Same branch (b)     13.5   %      
Acquisitions (c)     22.5   %      
Total (d)     13.5   %   12.0   %
               
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of incremental sales              
Same branch (e)     43.8   %      
Acquisitions (c)     22.5   %      
Total (f)     40.8   %      
               
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months              
(b) Same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales              
(c) Acquired EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales              
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales              
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales        
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales              
               


TopBuild Corp.            
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)        
(in thousands)            
             
    Three Months Ended March 31, 
    2020   2019
Net income, as reported   $ 50,771   $ 37,983
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:          
Interest expense and other, net     8,270     9,269
Income tax expense     10,715     9,366
Depreciation and amortization     14,190     12,475
Share-based compensation     3,908     2,972
Rationalization charges         1,827
Acquisition related costs     235     652
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt     270    
EBITDA, as adjusted   $ 88,359   $ 74,544
             

Primary Logo

