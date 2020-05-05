FCA N.V. 2020 First Quarter Results.

/EIN News/ -- Following is a summary of the “FCA N.V. Q1 2020 RESULTS” press release. A PDF of the complete press release is attached to this email. The document is also available in the media section of the FCA corporate website:

FCA reports first quarter results reflecting impacts from COVID-19, with Net loss from continuing operations of €1.7 billion, Adjusted net loss of €0.5 billion. Despite the significant impact of COVID-19, the Group delivered a positive Adjusted EBIT. Available liquidity at March 31, 2020 at €18.6 billion, further strengthened with additional €3.5 billion facility signed in April. Fully prepared to restart production as conditions allow, with actions taken to protect our employees and support our communities, while managing liquidity and financial strength of the Group.

