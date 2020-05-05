Woxer Unveils Free Downloadable Mother’s Day Cards

Woxer’s cheeky card designs brighten up Mother’s Day.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, US, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woxer (https://woxer.com), the company that makes boxer-brief underwear for women, has just released three free downloadable Mother’s Day cards.

Are you the type of person that likes to shake what her mamma gave them? Do you prefer butt jokes over being the butt of the joke? If you have a sassy kind of humor, Woxer has you covered for Mother’s Day.

“We are providing free, downloadable Mother’s Day cards that – of course – include our cheeky brand of humor,” says Alexandra Fuente, Owner. “The cards can be sent to your mom by mobile or you can print them out and tuck them into a gift or bouquet of flowers.”

In a world that has become increasingly uncomfortable and lonely thanks to COVID-19 and social distancing, Woxer is doing their part to help people regain comfort and connection. The eco-conscious brand that only uses sustainable modal fabric also works year-round to empower people to be their most natural self.

“Whether you are in a part of the world that is in lockdown or if restrictions in your area allow for meeting up with family and friends, this Mother’s Day take the time to reach out to the mother, grandmother, and the women that fill nurturing roles in your life,” advises Fuente. “The simple act of a message, card, or call means the world to her. Now, more than ever, we need to stay connected.”

Enjoy sending these free cards to the special women in your life and visit www.woxer.com to learn more about how this company promotes a comfortable existence for people, the planet, and future generations.

Get your cards here: https://woxer.com/pages/free-downloadable-cards

About Woxer:

Woxer (women’s boxer briefs) was created to address the need for comfortable, sensible, empowering, underwear for women that could be worn under any outfit, and for any occasion. Woxer’s philosophy is that everyone has the right feel comfortable, and that the right undergarments bring out a woman’s confidence and energy.

