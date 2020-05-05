Expert calls for understanding in CPLP

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 5 - The technician of the Portuguese Language Institute, Gimi Panzo, pointed out Monday in Luanda the need to create a common platform between the Member States of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) to end the deadlock in the implementation of the orthographic agreement. ,

According to the expert, who was speaking at the Colloquium on the Portuguese Language, although there are differences, also due to the cultural realities of each member country, they should, however, come together and create a platform to end the disagreement.

"All countries must feel integrated and beneficiaries, in order to achieve the expected success in relation to the orthographic agreement", he stressed.

He stated that the impasse is leading to the separation of Portuguese speakers, causing weak linguistic diplomacy among the CPLP states.

Gimi Panzo said that states should not look after their own interests alone, but look at the common, because they are part of international relations.

The spelling agreement was signed to enter into force on 1 January 1994, subject to ratification by all CPLP member states. However, this scenario did not happen, as only Portugal, on 23 August 1991, and Brazil, on 18 April 1995, ratified the document. Two amending protocols were then signed on different occasions.

