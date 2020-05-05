Parliament approves draft law on inter-local power cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 5 - The National Assembly (AN) approved, in its speciality, this Monday, the draft Law on the General Regime of Inter-Local Governments, which identifies the instruments of cooperation to be adopted by local authorities in the exercise of their activity. ,

Under the legislative initiative of the Government, the text, which received contributions from members of the National Assembly's specialised working committees, also establishes the general regime for cooperation between local authorities.

Adopted with 23 votes in favour, none against and no abstentions, the proposal is ready for the final vote.

MPLA MP João Pinto explained that local government, as public legal entities, have the autonomy to enter into agreements with other counterparts and to create solidarity between them, in order to defend close interests.

He said municipalities may have an interest in creating associations to defend common interests or intermunicipal companies.

According to João Pinto, in this process, the cooperation of municipal or intermunicipal companies aims to achieve common goals, to ensure greater efficiency and rationality of resources, such as sanitation work.

For his part, UNITA deputy Raúl Danda believes that twinning is a right that municipalities have, but it has already been seen in another law, in the case of Local Government.

The municipalities have the right to twinning, "so they did not need to come in the law of associations", because they are contemplated in the Law of Local Government.

