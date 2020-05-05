Police chief wants reinforced preventive measures

Cabinda, ANGOLA, May 5 - The commander general of the national police, chief commissioner Paulo de Almeida, Monday in Cabinda said that the cases of local transmission recorded in Luanda require the strengthening of preventive measures against the covid-19 pandemic. ,

Paulo de Almeida, who is in Cabinda for one-day long working day, stressed the need to strengthen preventive measures and strict compliance, to prevent the spread of the local transmission process.

"We have learned that Cabinda is very well in terms of compliance with the measures," said Paulo de Almeida during his arrival in Cabinda province for a working day.

The senior officer of the National Police highlighted the action of the Border Guard personnel, whose mission is to ensure order and tranquillity at the borders, especially at this stage of prevention against covid-19.

He mentioned that there are some guidelines for improving efficiency at the borders, strengthening measures to maintain their inviolability.

In Cabinda, Paulo de Almeida will hold a meeting with the members of the consultative councils of the ministry and provincial command and visits to the border posts with the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

