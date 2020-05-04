There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,657 in the last 365 days.

MSB Financial Corp. Releases First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- MILLINGTON, N.J., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (the “Company”), parent company of Millington Bank, reported today the results of its operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The Company reported net income of $533,000, or $0.11 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to net income of $514,000, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  The three months ended March 31, 2020 were impacted by approximately $525,000 in merger related expenses associated with the Company's previously disclosed pending merger with Kearny Financial Corp. that would not be part of normal operating expenses.  Adjusting for the merger related expenses, net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 would have been $1.0 million or $0.20 per diluted share.  The three months ended March 31, 2019 were impacted by approximately $862,000 in additional professional expenses year over year in connection with the first audit of the Company's internal control over financial reporting.  As the Company previously disclosed, in connection with the December 31, 2018 audit, management and outside auditors identified certain material weaknesses in internal control.  While none of these material weaknesses resulted in any misstatement or material change to the reported results, they did cause the scope of the audit and consequently the related expense to increase significantly.  Adjusting for the expense associated with the change in procedures, net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 would have been $1.1 million or $0.21 per diluted share.

Highlights for the quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 0.36% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019, while return on average equity was 3.22% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to 3.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

  • Net interest margin decreased three basis points to 3.16% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, from 3.19% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  Contributing to the decrease in net interest margin was higher average interest earning assets.

  • The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, was 76.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 83.83% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

  • Non-performing assets represented 0.57% of total assets at March 31, 2020, compared with 0.68% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 175.44% at March 31, 2020, compared to 147.38% at December 31, 2019.

  • The Company’s balance sheet at March 31, 2020 reflected an increase in total assets of $7.3 million compared to December 31, 2019, due to increases in net loans receivable offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents.

  • The effective tax rate increased to 39.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 31.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  The increase in tax rate was due to the nondeductible portion of the merger related expenses.
                     
Selected Financial Ratios                    
(unaudited; annualized where applicable)                    
                     
As of or for the quarter ended:   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Return on average assets   0.36 %   0.86 %   0.77 %   0.85 %   0.36 %
Return on average equity   3.22 %   7.71 %   6.79 %   7.28 %   3.05 %
Net interest margin   3.16 %   3.16 %   3.12 %   3.21 %   3.19 %
Net loans / deposit ratio   116.90 %   107.46 %   106.56 %   118.62 %   113.10 %
Shareholders' equity / total assets   11.00 %   11.02 %   10.86 %   11.42 %   11.77 %
Efficiency ratio   76.39 %   64.50 %   64.30 %   62.97 %   83.83 %
Book value per common share   $ 12.74     $ 12.61     $ 12.35     $ 12.64     $ 12.46  

CEO Outlook

"Our first quarter efforts were focused on the operational impact of CODIV-19," stated Michael Shriner, President and Chief Executive Officer.  Mr. Shriner added, "I am pleased to say that we implemented our business continuity plan quickly and effectively and we continued to operate without impact to our customers."  Mr. Gallaway, Chairman of the Board of Directors added “I am proud of what our team has been able to accomplish in the face of adversity, providing service to our communities in the form of normal operations while concurrently fulfilling voluminous requests for the SBA Payroll Protection Program and loan referral requests all while remaining in compliance with State Executive Orders.”

Mr. Shriner further stated “although it is still too early to determine the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on the loan portfolio, we determined a gradual increase to the provision for loan losses was appropriate. We will continue to monitor the impact and make additional provisions as necessary.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure.  Adjusted net income for March 31, 2020 is derived from GAAP net income less the $525,000 in merger related expenses that would not be part of normal operating expenses and tax effected at a rate of 31% for the portion of expense that was allowable for deduction.  Adjusted net income for March 31, 2019 is derived from GAAP net income less the $862,000 in additional expenses associated with the expanded audit scope and identification of material weaknesses and tax effected at a rate of 31%.  We believe the presentation of adjusted net income is appropriate as it better enables an investor to analyze the performance of our core business year over year without the impact of unusual items.

The following tables reconcile adjusted net income to net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share:

   
  Three months ended March 31,
  2020   2019
(dollars in thousands)      
Net income $ 533     $ 514  
Merger related expenses 525      
Professional expenses associated with increased audit scope and identification of material weaknesses     862  
Tax adjustment using an assumed tax rate of 31% (66 )   (267 )
Adjusted net income $ 992     $ 1,109  


  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2020   2019
Numerator:      
Net income $ 992     $ 1,109  
       
Denominator:      
Weighted average common shares 5,018     5,198  
Dilutive potential common shares 23     39  
Weighted average fully diluted shares 5,041     5,237  
       
Earnings per share:      
Dilutive $ 0.20     $ 0.21  


Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factor. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those contemplated include our ability to reduce interest rates on deposits; our ability to reduce our funding costs; our ability to continue to use funding sources like short-term brokered deposits; our ability to reduce our nonperforming loans; our continued ability to grow the loan portfolio; the impact of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; our continued ability to manage cybersecurity risks; our continued ability to successfully remediate our identified internal control weaknesses; and our ability to control expenses. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. MSB Financial Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

Contact: Michael A. Shriner, President & CEO  
(908) 647-4000  
  mshriner@millingtonbank.com  


     
MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries
 
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
  At
March 31, 
 2020		 At
December 31, 
 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)    
Cash and due from banks $ 1,242   $ 1,296  
Interest-earning demand deposits with banks 9,834   17,157  
Cash and Cash Equivalents 11,076   18,453  
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $34,818 and $35,696, respectively) 35,092   35,827  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,965 and $5,655, respectively 522,941   508,022  
Premises and equipment 7,876   8,020  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 4,301   2,848  
Bank owned life insurance 14,571   14,480  
Accrued interest receivable 1,741   1,650  
Other assets 2,837   3,786  
Total Assets $ 600,435   $ 593,086  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Liabilities    
Deposits:    
Non-interest bearing $ 45,856   $ 47,935  
Interest bearing 401,520   424,817  
Total Deposits 447,376   472,752  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank of New York 83,875   51,575  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 776   722  
Other liabilities 2,375   2,662  
Total Liabilities 534,402   527,711  
Stockholders' Equity    
Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding    
Common stock, par value $0.01; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 5,184,914 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 52   52  
Paid-in capital 41,955   41,857  
Retained earnings 25,522   24,989  
Unearned common stock held by ESOP (165,844 and 168,538 shares, respectively) (1,496 ) (1,523 )
Total Stockholders' Equity 66,033   65,375  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 600,435   $ 593,086  
     


         
MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries
 
Consolidated Statements of Income
    Three months ended March 31,
    2020   2019
(in thousands except per share amounts)        
Interest Income        
Loans receivable, including fees   $ 5,929     $ 5,691  
Securities held to maturity   228     285  
Other   71     132  
Total Interest Income   6,228     6,108  
Interest Expense        
Deposits   1,385     1,126  
Borrowings   297     559  
Total Interest Expense   1,682     1,685  
Net Interest Income   4,546     4,423  
Provision for Loan Losses   250      
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses   4,296     4,423  
Non-Interest Income        
Fees and service charges   122     72  
Income from bank owned life insurance   95     94  
Other   19     24  
Total Non-Interest Income   236     190  
Non-Interest Expenses        
Salaries and employee benefits   1,731     1,728  
Directors compensation   132     129  
Occupancy and equipment   384     375  
Service bureau fees   200     95  
Advertising   1     7  
FDIC assessment   45     46  
Professional services   414     1,278  
Merger Expenses   525      
Other   221     209  
Total Non-Interest Expenses   3,653     3,867  
Income before Income Taxes   879     746  
Income Tax Expense   346     232  
Net Income   $ 533     $ 514  
Earnings per share:        
Basic   $ 0.11     $ 0.10  
Diluted   $ 0.11     $ 0.10  
         


