Confederate Motorcycles announces 6 New Motorcycle Models and a new facility in Birmingham

New Location 2020 Hellcat 2020 Hellcat Speedster 2020 F-117 Fighter 2020 Wraith

The Confederate Hellcat, Hellcat Speedster, F-117 Fighter, P-51 Combat Fighter, FA-13 Combat Bomber and all new Wraith to be built at the new facility.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once thought to be gone forever, Confederate Motorcycles is alive and well, today announcing three new motorcycle models to complete a line of six new motorcycles being offered by the brand at its new location in Birmingham. Each of these bikes is also available today on the Confederate website Facebook , CycleTrader and DuPont Registry virtual storefronts.“We are currently building the next run of bikes that are each available with a number of customer-selectable options,” says Ernest Lee, owner of Confederate Motorcycles. "Confederate is a partnership of vendors manufacturing the parts for our bikes and the Confederate team necessary to design, build and sell these one of a kind masterpieces. After a short pause, we are now continuing to design new and exciting Confederate motorcycles; building innovative and original bikes that draw crowds everywhere they ride.”True to his passion as "a curator of the Confederate brand", Ernest has also retained many of the previous Confederate design, assembly, sales, service and support team from Confederate's past; Jay Etheridge, Jason Reddick, Andrew Reuther, and Dave Hargreaves, to name a few. "The Confederate team is integral to not only our current successes but also to determining Confederate's success in the future." Ernest has also made a ritual of consulting with clients and those previously involved with Confederate while deciding on the appropriate path for the brand. "Confederate is bigger than any one of us. The brand lives on in the client's that have owned Confederates and in the people who have been involved with the company since its inception in 1991 ."Confederate's new Hellcat, Hellcat Speedster, F-117 Fighter, P-51 Combat Fighter, FA-13 Combat Bomber and Wraith, are the product of those discussions and will be built in Confederate's new facility where the team will also provide complete service and support for all Confederate motorcycles. Each of the new motorcycles will be on display in the showroom, together with a selection of certified Confederate bikes. The reconditioned Confederates are a product of Confederate's unique trade-in program. "Confederate will give a Confederate owner a trade-in allowance equal to the amount that they paid for their Confederate Motorcycle whether purchased from Confederate Motorcycles or a third-party.", says Ernest.Confederate is taking orders for a new Hellcat, Hellcat Speedster for delivery beginning in July. "The Hellcat and the Hellcat Speedster are two new 2020 Confederates built on the Harley Davidson FDXR frame with the Screaming Eagle 117 cubic inch Milwaukee Eight Engine." says Ernest. "Because these two Confederate motorcycles are built on a Harley Davidson platform, the new Hellcat and Hellcat Speedster are also the first of the Confederate Motorcycles to be homologated for worldwide delivery."The 2020 Confederate Hellcat features a fuel tank, front cowl and engine spoiler wrapped in 3M carbon fiber and a signature aluminum seat hearkening back to the 2015 Confederate Hellcat Speedster. Much of the new Confederate Hellcat Speedster is constructed of CNC aluminum giving the new bike a classic Confederate look and feel. Each of the new Hellcats is fitted with a 117 cubic inch Stage IV Screaming Eagle Milwaukee Eight Harley Davidson engine, providing the power of those bikes as well.Confederate will also continue to manufacture the F-117 Fighter, P-51 Combat Fighter and FA-13 Combat Bomber and begin building a newly redesigned Confederate Wraith at the new location. Each of these bikes is built upon the Confederate CX-4 frame, feature an S&S X-Wedge 117 or 132 cubic inch engine, BST wheels, RaceTech suspension, Beringer Brakes, Motogadget electronics, a Bandit clutch and have a frame carved entirely from solid billet blocks of aircraft-grade 6061 and 7075 aluminum built by 3D Systems, resulting in the most robust, fatigue-resistant motorcycle possible.Today's announcement signals to the world that Confederate Motorcycles will be built for many years to come. Look for them on the road. Stay tuned for future creations.Hellcat and Hellcat Speedster Technical SpecificationsEngine: 117 cubic inch (1,917cc) air/oil cooled V-twinPower: 110 bhp at 5,100 rpmTorque: 120 ft-lb at 2,000 rpmEngine: Screaming Eagle Engine features 4.075" Cylinders, Forged 11:1 High Compression Aluminum Coated Pistons, High Performance Piston Rings and Tappets, SE8-498 Cam, Performance Valve Springs, Multi-Layer Coated Head Gaskets, and Cam Bearing Upgrade.Dimensions: 95.5 in. length, 29 in. seat height, 650 lb (wet)Wheels: 19 in. front wheel, 17 in. rear wheel (also available in BST Carbon Fiber)Tires: 120/70ZR19 front, 240/45ZR18 rearFuel Capacity: 4.4 US gallonsHellcat MSRP: $45,000Hellcat Speedster MSRP: $75,000F-117 Fighter SpecificationsEngine: 117 cubic inch (1,917cc) 56-degree air cooled V-twinPower: 120 bhp at 5,100 rpmTorque: 120 ft-lb at 2,000 rpmChassis: Machined aluminum monocoque, massive 7 in. backbone containing fuel loadTop Speed: Over 120mphSuspension: Double wishbone, monoshock front suspension, cantilever monoshock rear suspension, fully adjustableDimensions: 62.5 in. wheelbase, 29.5 in. seat height, 560 lb (wet)Wheels: 19 in. carbon front wheel, 17 in. carbon rear wheelTires: 120/70ZR19 front, 240/45ZR17 rearFuel Capacity: 3.75 US gallonsMSRP: $90,000P-51 Combat Fighter, FA-13 Combat Bomber and Wraith SpecificationsEngine: 132 cubic inch (2,163cc) 56-degree air cooled V-twin (also available with the S&S 117 cubic inch X-Wedge)Power: 145 bhp at 5,100 rpmTorque: 160 ft-lb at 2,000 rpmChassis: Machined aluminum monocoque, massive 7 in. backbone containing fuel loadTop Speed: Over 160mphSuspension: Double wishbone, monoshock front suspension, cantilever monoshock rear suspension, fully adjustableDimensions: 62.5 in. wheelbase, 29.5 in. seat height, 560 lb (wet)Wheels: 19 in. carbon front wheel, 17 in. carbon disc rear wheelTires: 120/70ZR19 front, 240/45ZR17 rearFuel Capacity: 3.75 US gallons



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.