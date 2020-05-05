Quantum Health™ (QHealth™) is launching the Freedom Mobile Access P91 app to accelerate economic recovery from Covid-19

The new app, a decentralized digital ID enabled by QUBIT Blockchain®, will enable credentials and clearance to interact in social and work environments.

ESCONDIDO, CA, U.S., May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Generation™ Ltd. announced its Quantum Health™ (QHealth™) Division is launching the Freedom Mobile Access P91 application built on its Telehealth Platform. The Freedom Mobile Access P91™ app provides a decentralized digital ID enabled by QUBIT Blockchainto provide credentials and clearance to interact in social and work environments.In flattening the curve of Covid 19 infections, governments need to consider how to relax quarantine restrictions with data driven deployment. Right now, our country and governments are working towards phasing out strict regional lockdowns. Officials and health institutions will need to deploy systems to authenticate individual conditions, faster and more accurately than before. The Freedom MAP will enable individuals and businesses to restart economies while mitigating against further spike.Understanding that the individual's risk, and vulnerability, are critical to activating economic traction, and need to be assessed remotely, refreshed frequently, issued securely and managed collaboratively. A blockchain-based digital ID platform verifies an individual's health and immunization status to re-enter the workforce and return to social interaction. Freedom Pass is a Global Digital ID that is immutable, secure autonomous with their fundamental health attributes in real-time.Quantum Generation™ using the next generation of blockchain-based code scanning technology - an evolutionary step forward from traditional barcodes and QR Codes and using Blockchain and Quantum Cryptography, with over Quintillion variations of codes.The global health Passport provides verified decentralized digital credentials with a QR code from the mobile application to interact at schools, travel, restaurants, work, events, and other social environments without limitations. Data-Driven Confidence, Creating a Safe Zone that Takes Away Fear.Most importantly, 'Freedom Moblie Access Pass™' can be used as a health passport for regular screening and testing of all viruses. It will also help strategically to ensure that with daily updates and testing, there is a reduced chance of the second wave of Corona Virus infections.QHealth™ Telemedicine uses decentralized Identity that is enabled by QUBIT Blockchain, providing a platform to issue, exchange, and verify digital identities. Using AI, quantum cryptography, and smart contracts in the mobile application that will authenticate test results and provide real-time body temperatures, and notifications —providing clearance to interact in social and work environments.The solution will provide secure anonymity for federal, state, county, and local governments to accelerate and power up our economies. "Forget the new normal let's get back to normal! We have been working on delivering solutions that provide secure and private applications over the past eight years with our partner Stealth Grid. We are using quantum cryptography and blockchain infrastructure to make sure privacy and security are paramount and maintained." Says Larry Castro, CEO.Quantum Generation™ is working with home testing companies for a custom workflow that guides an individual through a HIPAA-Compliant process. This process will allow an expedited return to work, travel, school, stadiums, concerts, etc.… Freedom Pass is a Global Digital ID that is immutable, secure autonomous with their fundamental health attributes in real-time. The solution is a global soluting, and quantum generation LTD. is working with multiple countries to synchronize global solutions, integrations, and access.Quantum Generation™ Ltd. is a revolutionary transformational space and ground-based solutions infrastructure. It is launching blockchain LEO satellites that combine quantum solutions, communications, and blockchain technology with space-based solutions. QG is building a quantum mesh network that improves efficiency, capacity, and security—servicing banking, telehealth, maritime, energy, Internet, cellular, and government sectors. Manufacturing flat panel antennas, mobile devices, wi-fi units with new technology. They focused on providing autonomous quantum secure everyday Internet with high-speed, high-bandwidth coverage globally, benefitting billions of people.Quantum Health (QHealth™) a division of Quantum Generation. QHealth™ global blockchain-based health ecosystem for real-time virtual visits with a video that can easily reach medical specialists and wellness experts using the Quantum Mesh Network communication systems built by QG. —powered by Ground and Orbital Mesh architecture. QUBIT Blockchainfor secure decentralized identification and ID, to geolocation and geofencing, asset tracking, authentication, and permission-based authorizations.Official websites:

