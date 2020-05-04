Playa Hotels & Resorts Debuts Playa Safe Stay™

Marshaling the resources of global hospitality brands and working together with key travel sectors to chart recovery.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) ("Playa"), the owner and/or operator of 23 all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, announces the Playa Safe Stay™ initiative. Developed in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic and in direct response to elevated guest expectations, Playa Safe Stay™ focuses on preventative anti-viral measures throughout the entire portfolio of properties and in partnership with trusted global hospitality brands along with key sectors of the travel industry.



“Our Playa Safe Stay™ initiative is a three-pronged approach designed to address the angst of future guests in a post-COVID-19 environment, mobilize the resources and expertise of our brand partnerships with Hyatt and Hilton, and develop solutions and product differentiators to support key travel industry stakeholders,” said Bruce Wardinski, Chairman and CEO of Playa Hotels & Resorts. “Rooted in our Service-From-The-Heart philosophy, Playa’s all-inclusive experience combines the wide-open spaces of our low-density resorts with our trusted brand partners to deliver a product far superior to anything available on land or sea. In this new environment where trust and familiarity are paramount, we are poised to be the first choice for guests seeking an all-inclusive experience free of safety concerns,” said Wardinski.

Anti-Viral Programs and Preventative Measures

On Monday, April 27, 2020, Hilton announced the Hilton CleanStay™ with Lysol protection initiative as the new standard in cleanliness. In collaboration with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, Hilton CleanStay™ was developed with guidance from the world-renowned Mayo Clinic and is the direct result of growing consumer demand for well-known, trusted, brands – whether it be lodging or cleaning products.

Set for a June 2020 rollout, Playa is working with Hilton to implement all facets of the program, including heightened guest room sanitation and preventative measures along with new guest facing “proof” of cleanliness via a “cleaned just for you” room seal. Additional Hilton CleanStay™ components include low-to-no-touch arrivals/check-ins, operational changes in food and beverage preparation/delivery and extensive on-going team member training throughout the resort operations team.

Hyatt unveiled the Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Building on existing protocols, the multi-layered commitment includes property accreditation by the newly formed Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC).

GBAC accreditation critically examines every experience vantage point to insure a safe environment for every Hyatt colleague and guest. Specific areas being addressed include team training, increased/upgraded sanitation product and devices, enhanced food safety, social distancing guidelines and enhanced guest room protocols. Full implementation will be complete by September 2020.

“Our existing relationship with the Hyatt and Hilton teams immediately positioned us ahead of our competitors when travel disruptions cascaded across the globe,” said Alex Stadlin, Chief Operating Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts. “As global hotel brands, both brought early learnings from the initial outbreak in China and have been by our side as we adapt to changing landscapes and guest expectations,” said Stadlin.

As part of the Playa Safe Stay™ initiative, the Playa team is also expanding the rigorous sanitation protocols to include anti-viral cleaning and preventative measures at Panama Jack Resorts, Jewel Resorts and Sanctuary Cap Cana. Highlights include reconfiguring common areas, public spaces and culinary spaces to heed proper social distancing guidelines, guest friendly signage/instructions on preventative measures, frequent cleanings of high touch areas/devices such as door handles, remote controls, elevators, telephones and thermostats. Frequent and ongoing training for all team members along with rigorous accreditation for local service providers (such as transportation, on-property excursion providers, etc.) is being implemented prior to resuming normal hotel operations on July 1, 2020.

Travel Industry Advisory Councils

Working with the crucial verticals of the travel industry (airlines, travel advisors, meeting planners, OTAs, tour operators), Playa is leading the effort to bring the brightest minds together in regular forums focused on new product offerings and/or immediate solutions to address the changing expectations of their clients and our mutual guests.

“Whether it be the immediate aftermath of the 2008 Global Financial Collapse or the days that followed the September 11th terrorist attacks, there has never been a more critical moment for all participants of the travel industry to work together,” said Kevin Froemming, Chief Commercial Officer for Playa Hotels & Resorts. “The work that we accomplish in these early days, and the solutions we put in place to address consumer perceptions and expectations, will reverberate long after this crisis has passed,” he said.

Multiple councils are being established in the coming days with each addressing specific sectors important to the overall tourism economy of destinations where Playa operates. “The eagerness to participate, often alongside of direct competitors, from all that we have approached is inspiring,” said Froemming, “the importance of these forums is lost on no one.”

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (“Playa”) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 23 resorts (8,690 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Waterpark and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. In the Dominican Republic, Playa owns and manages the Hilton La Romana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana. Playa also owns four resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and Playa manages the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic.

Media Contact:

Dean Sullivan, Vice President of Communications

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Dean.Sullian@Playaresorts.com



