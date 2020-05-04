There were 586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,648 in the last 365 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, May 11

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and to provide a business update.

Conference Call Details
To access the live conference call, please dial 855-327-6837 from the U.S. and Canada, or 631-891-4304 internationally, Conference ID# 10009543. To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to the Investors section of the company's website at http://ir.cymabay.com/events.

About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com.

Contact:
Sloane & Company
Dan Zacchei / Joe Germani, 212-486-9500
Dzacchei@sloanepr.com / JGermani@sloanepr.com

