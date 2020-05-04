There were 574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,648 in the last 365 days.

Mohawk Industries Reports Q1 Results

/EIN News/ -- CALHOUN, Ga., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced 2020 first quarter net earnings of $111 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54. Adjusted net earnings were $119 million, and EPS was $1.66, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges. Net sales for the first quarter of 2020 were $2.3 billion, down 6.4% as reported and 3.5% on a constant currency and days basis. For the first quarter of 2019, net sales were $2.4 billion, net earnings were $122 million and EPS was $1.67, adjusted net earnings were $154 million, and EPS was $2.13, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges.

Commenting on Mohawk Industries’ first quarter performance, Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, Chairman and CEO, stated, “The world changed during the first quarter, and we are now managing through an unprecedented situation. Mohawk entered the year as the world’s leading flooring company with a strong presence in all product categories, manufacturing in 18 countries and sales in more than 170 nations. During 2019, we generated $1.4 billion of operating cash flow, and we have a strong balance sheet and leverage of 1.6x, near our historical low. We recently obtained a $500 million term loan to expand our liquidity to $1.3 billion after we pay off a €300 million note this month. With no other maturities in 2020, we have liquidity to manage through the downturn and strengthen our position when the economy recovers. We are reducing capital expenditures, cutting non-essential expenses and putting our stock purchases on hold until the environment improves.”

Until the COVID-19 outbreak, our results for the quarter were in line with our plan, as we benefited from the initiatives we implemented in 2019. As we progressed through the period, government actions to reduce the spread of the virus impacted all our markets, with some shutting down retail and manufacturing operations. Across all of our markets, demand has dropped dramatically, with residential remodeling being impacted the most up to this point and DIY products performing best, as some people started projects while staying home.

To respond to this global event, we have established corporate, segment and business teams to manage our actions as conditions change. We are keeping employees safe, increasing work from home and adjusting strategies as required. As demand dropped, we significantly reduced production, and are making weekly adjustments to adapt to the changing environment. Even where mandatory shutdowns were initiated, we are shipping product from inventory to our customers that are operating. We are lowering our costs by implementing layoffs and furloughs, using government assistance where available and absorbing labor costs where mandated to do so. We are benefiting from lower raw material and energy costs, though other headwinds are considerably greater.  We are limiting our expenses and investments to what is essential to run the business and enhancing reports to manage major areas of focus, including inventory levels, headcount, receivables and payables.

Each of our segments and individual businesses has strong leaders that have managed through difficult circumstances multiple times during their careers. Our entire global team is taking extraordinary steps to support our customers and protect our people and business. Our organization is flexible in adapting to fluid conditions, and we are applying the lessons we learned from 9/11 and the last recession to guide us through these times.

For the quarter, our Global Ceramic Segment sales declined 6% as reported and 2% on a constant currency and days basis. The segment’s operating margin was 6% as reported, declining year over year primarily due to lower volume, unfavorable price and mix and unplanned shutdown costs due to COVID-19, partially offset by productivity and lower start-up cost. Each of the segment’s regions was affected by the virus at different points in the period, with Italy at the forefront. In each region, we are lowering our production with demand, reducing our cost structure and adapting to different government programs in each country. Our U.S. ceramic business has a higher percentage of new residential and commercial sales, so demand has declined more slowly as those projects are still being completed. Through February, U.S. ceramic imports were 18% lower than the prior year, and average import pricing rose 5%. Our click ceramic production continues to ramp up as we begin introducing new collections into different channels. We are increasing our higher value quartz countertops as our productivity and cost continue to improve. In Mexico, our first quarter sales were slightly better than last year, with our mix declining due to increased competition, higher inflation and investments to expand commercial distribution. Though the Mexican government shut down manufacturing in April, we continued to ship from inventory. In Brazil, our results were good, even though the virus negatively impacted the end of the period. Our European ceramic business was on plan until the outbreak stopped production, and shipments to customers have continued. In our Russian business, our volume was stronger than expected due to customers increasing their inventory levels, anticipating higher inflation. Much of Russia is now locked down, with many stores and construction sites closed.

During the quarter, our Flooring North America Segment’s sales decreased 8% as reported and approximately 5.5% with one less day and the exit of unprofitable wood and other products with an operating margin of 4% as reported and 5% excluding restructuring and other charges. Operating income for the segment increased primarily due to improvements in productivity and reductions in inflation, partially offset by lower volume, price, mix and COVID-19. Across the business, we are reducing production and implementing layoffs and furloughs to align with the abrupt decline in demand. The segment has a higher percentage of sales from remodeling, and a large number of our retailers are not operating. Many retailers that carry our rug collections have also been closed. Our carpet sales performed best in the builder, multi-family, education and government sectors as projects underway have continued. During the quarter, LVT and sheet vinyl performed the best in the segment. Our LVT operations have improved with higher daily output and increased uptime. To improve our margins and mix, we have introduced collections featuring enhanced design and performance under our premium brands. Like resilient flooring, our state-of-the-art laminate also provides a DIY alternative with realistic visuals, water-proof technology and enhanced durability. In our wood flooring business, we have restructured our manufacturing operations and increased productivity and yields, improving our margins.

For the quarter, our Flooring Rest of the World Segment’s sales decreased 5% as reported and were flat on a constant currency and days basis. The segment’s operating margin was 13% as reported and 14% excluding restructuring and other charges due to lower price and mix, volume and shutdown costs from COVID-19, partially offset by lower inflation and increased productivity. Across our product categories, we have continued shipping from inventory to support customers that are operating. During the first quarter, the product categories in which we have made recent investments, including rigid LVT, sheet vinyl and carpet tile, delivered growth in a difficult environment. LVT outperformed as it takes market share from other product categories. Our sheet vinyl business grew due to exports outside the region, and higher sales in Russia, where our new plant is operating well. As we exited the quarter, our laminate volume declined with the rest of the business, primarily in countries most impacted by the outbreak. We completed the closure of our wood flooring plant in the Czech Republic, which will reduce costs in our Malaysian operation as it reopens from a mandatory shutdown. Our insulation plants in France and Ireland have ceased manufacturing, and our other plants are reducing production and placing workers on temporary unemployment. Our board operations are being impacted similarly to the rest of the business, and we are starting and stopping production with temporary layoffs. In Australia and New Zealand, our sales were up slightly with hard surfaces growing and lower carpet sales pressuring margins. A major update of many of our product lines is being well accepted. In late March, New Zealand’s government enacted a stringent lockdown, shuttering our operations and retail outlets throughout April.

As we enter May, the coronavirus is dramatically disrupting the economies around the world. Some countries are beginning to explore easing restrictions, while others are extending them. Presently, all our plants around the world are in operation except those in Mexico and a small plant in Pennsylvania. We are focused on conserving cash, adjusting production, reducing inventory and preserving our operational capabilities. We are also reducing expenses and investments and aligning with government requirements and support. The rate at which governments will open commerce and the subsequent consumer response cannot be determined. Some businesses have postponed investments in both remodeling and new construction until a recovery becomes more apparent. At the end of April, with most people sheltering in place across the world, our sales rate is about 35% below the prior year, and we cannot predict the pace at which it will recover. Given these circumstances, we are unable to provide EPS guidance for the second quarter, and we anticipate an operating loss in the period due to the impact of COVID-19. Our balance sheet is strong with substantial liquidity of $1.3 billion to manage through this crisis. Our business model remains solid with strong local teams in each market taking the necessary actions to manage the downturn. The economies will return to normal over time, and we are optimistic about the long-term future of our business.

ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

Certain of the statements in the immediately preceding paragraphs, particularly anticipating future performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters and those that include the words “could,” “should,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates,” or similar expressions constitute “forward-looking statements.” For those statements, Mohawk claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be accurate because they are based on many assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. The following important factors could cause future results to differ: changes in economic or industry conditions; competition; inflation and deflation in raw material prices and other input costs; inflation and deflation in consumer markets; energy costs and supply; timing and level of capital expenditures; timing and implementation of price increases for the Company’s products; impairment charges; integration of acquisitions; international operations; introduction of new products; rationalization of operations; taxes and tax reform, product and other claims; litigation; the risks and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks identified in Mohawk’s SEC reports and public announcements.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES      
(Unaudited)      
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Three Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) March 28, 2020   March 30, 2019
       
Net sales $ 2,285,763     2,442,490  
Cost of sales   1,669,323     1,817,563  
Gross profit   616,440     624,927  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   464,957     459,597  
Operating income   151,483     165,330  
Interest expense   8,671     10,473  
Other (income) expense, net   5,679     (3,736 )
Earnings before income taxes   137,133     158,593  
Income tax expense   26,668     37,018  
Net earnings including noncontrolling interest   110,465     121,575  
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest   (49 )   (10 )
Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 110,514     121,585  
       
Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.      
Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.54     1.68  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic   71,547     72,342  
       
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.      
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 1.54     1.67  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted   71,777     72,646  
       
       
       
Other Financial Information      
(Amounts in thousands)      
Depreciation and amortization $ 145,516     137,291  
Capital expenditures $ 115,632     136,948  
       
       
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data      
(Amounts in thousands)      
  March 28, 2020   March 30, 2019
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 263,086     105,668  
Receivables, net   1,644,750     1,743,581  
Inventories   2,195,434     2,338,125  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   509,761     501,591  
Total current assets   4,613,031     4,688,965  
Property, plant and equipment, net   4,472,913     4,674,435  
Right of use operating lease assets   331,329     320,800  
Goodwill   2,519,979     2,548,997  
Intangible assets, net   904,023     950,564  
Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets   415,667     421,314  
Total assets $ 13,256,942     13,605,075  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper $ 1,210,525     1,763,332  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   1,554,085     1,571,273  
Current operating lease liabilities   106,673     99,642  
Total current liabilities   2,871,283     3,434,247  
Long-term debt, less current portion   1,514,000     1,497,975  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   238,830     227,595  
Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities   785,186     868,213  
Total liabilities   5,409,299     6,028,030  
Total stockholders' equity   7,847,643     7,577,045  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,256,942     13,605,075  
       
   
Segment Information As of or for the Three Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands) March 28, 2020   March 30, 2019
       
Net sales:      
Global Ceramic $ 848,450     898,352  
Flooring NA   848,330     921,980  
Flooring ROW   588,983     622,158  
Intersegment sales   -     -  
Consolidated net sales $ 2,285,763     2,442,490  
       
Operating income (loss):      
Global Ceramic $ 49,089     84,335  
Flooring NA   33,682     649  
Flooring ROW   77,227     90,431  
Corporate and intersegment eliminations   (8,515 )   (10,085 )
Consolidated operating income $ 151,483     165,330  
       
Assets:      
Global Ceramic $ 5,237,631     5,503,807  
Flooring NA   3,841,815     4,020,336  
Flooring ROW   3,810,348     3,799,591  
Corporate and intersegment eliminations   367,148     281,341  
Consolidated assets $ 13,256,942     13,605,075  
 



Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)                  
      Three Months Ended    
          March 28, 2020   March 30, 2019    
Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.         $ 110,514     121,585      
Adjusting items:                  
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs           11,965     39,495      
Acquisitions purchase accounting , including inventory step-up           -     2,552      
Release of indemnification asset           (35 )   -      
Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position           35     -      
Income taxes           (3,115 )   (9,152 )    
Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.         $ 119,364     154,480      
                   
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.         $ 1.66     2.13      
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted           71,777     72,646      
                   
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt                  
(Amounts in thousands)                  
  March 28, 2020                
Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper $ 1,210,525                  
Long-term debt, less current portion   1,514,000                  
Less: Cash and cash equivalents   263,086                  
Net Debt $ 2,461,439                  
                   
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA             
(Amounts in thousands)                 Trailing Twelve
  Three Months Ended   Months Ended
  June 29, 2019   September 28, 2019   December 31, 2019   March 28, 2020   March 28, 2020
Operating income $ 266,860     240,220       154,814     151,483     813,377  
Other (expense)/income   3,048     (52,713 )     9,522     (5,679 )   (45,822 )
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest   (213 )   (151 )     (6 )   49     (321 )
Depreciation and amortization (1)   140,482     144,920       153,759     145,516     584,677  
EBITDA   410,177     332,276       318,089     291,369     1,351,911  
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs   8,840     1,542       49,802     10,376     70,560  
Impairment of net investment in a manufacturer and distributor of Ceramic tile in China   -     65,172       (5,226 )   -     59,946  
Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up   1,164     -       222     -     1,386  
Release of indemnification asset   -     (659 )     603     (35 )   (91 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 420,181     398,331       363,490     301,710     1,483,712  
                   
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA                 1.7  
(1) Includes $1,589 of non-gaap depreciation in Q1 2020.                  
                   
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Net Sales to Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days Excluding Acquisition Volume         
(Amounts in thousands)                  
  Three Months Ended            
  March 28, 2020   March 30, 2019            
Net sales $ 2,285,763     2,442,490              
Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days   37,996     -              
Adjustment to net sales on a constant exchange rate   34,051     -              
Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days   2,357,810     2,442,490              
Less: impact of acquisition volume   (4,101 )   -              
Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days excluding acquisition volume $ 2,353,709     2,442,490              
                   
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days
(Amounts in thousands)                  
  Three Months Ended            
Global Ceramic March 28, 2020   March 30, 2019            
Net sales $ 848,450     898,352              
Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days   14,547     -              
Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate   13,484     -              
Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days $ 876,481     898,352              
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on Constant Shipping Days and Exiting of Unprofitable Wood and Other Products
        
(Amounts in thousands)                  
  Three Months Ended            
Flooring NA March 28, 2020   March 30, 2019            
Net sales $ 848,330     921,980              
Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days   13,683     -              
Adjustment to net sales exiting of unprofitable wood and other products   7,400     -              
Segment net sales on constant shipping days and exiting of unprofitable wood and other products $ 869,413     921,980              
                   
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days Excluding Acquisition Volume
(Amounts in thousands)                  
  Three Months Ended            
Flooring ROW March 28, 2020   March 30, 2019            
Net sales $ 588,983     622,158              
Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days   9,767     -              
Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate   20,567     -              
Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days   619,317     622,158              
Less: impact of acquisition volume   (4,101 )   -              
Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days excluding acquisition volume $ 615,216     622,158              
                   
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit                  
(Amounts in thousands)                  
  Three Months Ended            
  March 28, 2020   March 30, 2019            
Gross Profit $ 616,440     624,927              
Adjustments to gross profit:                  
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs   11,080     35,602              
Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up   -     2,552              
Adjusted gross profit $ 627,520     663,081              
                   
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
        
(Amounts in thousands)                  
  Three Months Ended            
  March 28, 2020   March 30, 2019            
Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 464,957     459,597              
Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:                  
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs   (895 )   (3,101 )            
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 464,062     456,496              
                   
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income                  
(Amounts in thousands)                  
  Three Months Ended            
  March 28, 2020   March 30, 2019            
Operating income $ 151,483     165,330              
Adjustments to operating income:                  
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs   11,975     38,703              
Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up   -     2,552              
Adjusted operating income $ 163,458     206,585              
                   
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income             
(Amounts in thousands)                  
  Three Months Ended            
Global Ceramic March 28, 2020   March 30, 2019            
Operating income $ 49,089     84,335              
Adjustments to segment operating income:                  
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs   (122 )   5,263              
Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up   -     204              
Adjusted segment operating income $ 48,967     89,802              
                   
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income              
(Amounts in thousands)                  
  Three Months Ended            
Flooring NA March 28, 2020   March 30, 2019            
Operating income $ 33,682     649              
Adjustments to segment operating income:                  
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs   8,067     30,599              
Adjusted segment operating income $ 41,749     31,248              
                   
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income              
(Amounts in thousands)                  
  Three Months Ended            
Flooring ROW March 28, 2020   March 30, 2019            
Operating income $ 77,227     90,431              
Adjustments to segment operating income:                  
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs   3,969     2,561              
Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up   -     2,348              
Adjusted segment operating income $ 81,196     95,340              
                   
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes
    
(Amounts in thousands)                  
  Three Months Ended            
  March 28, 2020   March 30, 2019            
Earnings before income taxes $ 137,133     158,593              
Noncontrolling interests   49     10              
Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes:                  
Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs   11,965     39,495              
Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up   -     2,552              
Release of indemnification asset   (35 )   -              
Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes $ 149,112     200,650              
                   
                   
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense                  
(Amounts in thousands)                  
  Three Months Ended            
  March 28, 2020   March 30, 2019            
Income tax expense $ 26,668     37,018              
Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position   (35 )   -              
Income tax effect of adjusting items   3,115     9,152              
Adjusted income tax expense $ 29,748     46,170              
                   
Adjusted income tax rate   20.0 %   23.0 %            
                   
                   
The Company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the tables above present a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to the comparable US GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when reconciled to the corresponding US GAAP measure, help its investors as follows: Non-GAAP revenue measures that assist in identifying growth trends and in comparisons of revenue with prior and future periods and non-GAAP profitability measures that assist in understanding the long-term profitability trends of the Company's business and in comparisons of its profits with prior and future periods.
                   
The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation and the impact of acquisitions.
                   
The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP profitability measures because these items may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP profitability measures include: restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs, acquisition purchase accounting, including inventory step-up, release of indemnification assets and the reversal of uncertain tax positions.

