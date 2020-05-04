There were 562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,625 in the last 365 days.

RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ROANOKE, Va., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:  RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $5,680,316 or $0.70 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  This compares to consolidated earnings of $4,670,090 or $0.58 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.  CEO Paul Nester stated, “Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we experienced strong earnings growth driven primarily by improved utility margins and the investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP)”. 

Earnings for the twelve months ending March 31, 2020 were $11,281,412 or $1.39 per diluted share outstanding compared to $8,876,066 or $1.10 per diluted share for the twelve months ended March 31, 2019.  Nester attributed the significant increase in trailing twelve-month net income to improved utility margins associated with infrastructure replacement programs, implementation of the new non-gas rates, and the investment in the MVP.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months.  Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic creates significant economic uncertainty for the remainder of fiscal 2020.  Net income for the remainder of fiscal 2020 is expected to be lower than the corresponding period in 2019.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters.  The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements.  In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the second quarter and twelve months are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
Revenues $ 22,437,731   $ 25,274,959   $ 63,758,003   $ 68,352,418
Operating expenses   15,438,115     19,071,476     49,548,649     56,334,782
Operating Income   6,999,616     6,203,483     14,209,354     12,017,636
Equity in earnings of MVP   1,188,593     698,175     4,041,803     1,859,431
Other income, net   317,892     121,709     579,822     436,014
Interest expense   1,038,293     892,649     4,032,598     2,925,165
Income before income taxes   7,467,808     6,130,718     14,798,381     11,387,916
Income tax expense   1,787,492     1,460,628     3,516,969     2,511,850
               
Net income $ 5,680,316   $ 4,670,090   $ 11,281,412   $ 8,876,066
               
Net earnings per share of common stock:              
Basic $ 0.70   $ 0.58   $ 1.40   $ 1.11
Diluted $ 0.70   $ 0.58   $ 1.39   $ 1.10
               
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.175   $ 0.165   $ 0.680   $ 0.640
               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:            
Basic   8,122,157     8,032,218     8,081,438     8,002,357
Diluted   8,144,963     8,073,149     8,112,308     8,048,787
               

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

  March 31,
Assets 2020   2019
Current assets $ 16,603,503   $ 18,423,004
Total utility plant, net   189,667,211     173,936,238
Other assets   64,317,462     45,648,765
       
Total Assets $ 270,588,176   $ 238,008,007
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities $ 17,172,195   $ 21,382,448
Long-term debt, net   112,231,649     86,904,965
Deferred credits and other liabilities   50,866,985     44,746,077
Total Liabilities   180,270,829     153,033,490
Stockholders' Equity   90,317,347     84,974,517
       
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 270,588,176   $ 238,008,007
       
  $ -   $ -
       


Contact:     Randall P. Burton, II
Vice President and CFO
Telephone:   540-777-3997
     
Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.