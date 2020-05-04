BRANDENBURG ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandenburg Energy Corp. (“Brandenburg” or the “Company”) is announcing that, effective immediately, Robert Findlay has resigned as director, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Margetson as Chief Financial Officer, and Christopher Verrico as director, of the Company. The Company thanks them for their valuable contributions, and further wishes them every success in their future endeavors.

The Company is pleased to announce that Aaron Meckler has been appointed to serve as director, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, and Daniel Talkins and Michael Meckler have been appointed as directors of the Company, all to fill in the vacancies created by the foregoing resignations.

Mr. Meckler (Aaron) is a seasoned corporate finance professional with experience in public markets and private equity, covering real estate, growth-stage ventures, and M&A transactions. He has assembled and raised institutional & HNW retail capital for several projects and is able to diligently underwrite and execute on projects with speed and precision given his hands-on experience, working on both the buy-side and sell-side. Mr. Meckler holds the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation and the Fellow of CSI (FCSI) designation, and is presently the Co-Founder, Chief Financial Officer and Director for the Amuka Group of Companies.

Mr. Talkins is a seasoned public accountant and finance professional with specialized experience as a fractional controller and chief financial officer. He holds both Chartered Accountant (CA) and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designations. Mr. Talkins is the Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director for the Future Balance CPAs Group of Companies. Specifically, Mr. Talkins has expertise within the Canadian commercial real estate industry as well as with high-growth start-ups and mid-market SMEs. Prior to starting Future Balance CPAs, he held positions with some of the world’s largest investment banks and public accounting firms, and earned his Masters in Business Management from the University of Toronto.

Mr. Meckler (Michael) is an actuarial analyst working within the risk management department at RBC Insurance. He is a risk management professional with a broad range of technical skills, including data science and complex financial modelling. Mr. Meckler’s diverse skill set has been acquired through years of working at large financial services institutions, such as RBC Insurance and Foresters Financial. He is nearly registered at the associate level from the Society of Actuaries and the Canadian Institute of Actuaries. He graduated with first class standing from York University with a Specialized Honours in Actuarial Sciences. He was also the recipient of the school’s prestigious George R and Mary L Wallace award in 2017.

For additional information on Brandenburg, please contact Aaron Meckler at 647-502-3558 or by email at aaron@amukacapital.com



