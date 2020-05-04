Mina Mar Group Condolences John E Lux Corporate Counsel

LANTANA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mina Mar Group (MMG) www.minamargroup.com expresses its sincere condolences to the friends and family of Mr.John E Lux. Our heartfelt condolences to the family of our dear friend, a corporate lawyer, and the best professional partner, whom we lost after his 7-year courageous battle with illness. Throughout his illness and prior to, John served in the capacity as MMG lead corporate attorney and securities advisor.

We are deeply saddened to see a loss like this for the family and the community. John and MMG have shared more than 15 rewarding years together as business partners. Together we learned about human nature, suffered some setbacks, made great strides, and more than once helped each other get back up again.

John Lux is the author of several books on the stock market and OTC Markets trading:

* How to Find a Home Run Stock

* How to Pick Hot Reverse Merger Stocks

* How the Shorts Raid Your Stock and Destroy Your Company and What to Do About It

* Bash the Stock Bashers!

He is a former market maker, investment banker, venture capitalist, attorney, and security analyst.

Miro Zecevic CEO of MMG said “Mourning the loss of John and honoring his life and legacy as an outstanding leader, both as a competent and capable attorney, visionary and a tireless advocate for the shareholders as an advocate. He devoted his career to fighting short-sellers and abuse on the OTC markets trading. Above all, he is a beloved and devoted colleague and friend. Unanimously we agree that we all will all miss his kindness, wit, and tenacious spirit in our lives.”

ABOUT Mina Mar Group:

Since 2006 we have been assisting publicly traded companies to create a win-win relationship with their shareholders and followers. We specialize or focus on small cap both reporting and non-reporting companies. In addition to RTO we do corporate turn around and offer a full range of boutique private placement financing. Our unique methodology enables us to provide end-to-end IPO services with minimal upfront fees. If you would like to go public you will be guided by our team of experienced professionals every step of the way.



