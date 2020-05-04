Superior Group of Companies Donates $5 Million in Critical Scrubs for Front Line Medical Workers Fighting Covid-19

/EIN News/ -- SEMINOLE, Fla., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) has announced it will donate $5 million of WonderWink® and Fashion Seal Healthcare branded scrubs to hospitals and healthcare facilities in areas severely impacted by COVID-19.

Leveraging its global and domestic supply chains, SGC is partnering with Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Central Coordinating Team to distribute scrubs to various New York hospitals, as well as to various Texas hospitals in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and throughout Arkansas with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

The Company is also distributing essential scrubs and masks to hospitals and facilities in Haiti through its local operating company Superior Sourcing, and El Salvador, where SGC has a significant presence with The Office Gurus, a global provider of custom call center support and business process solutions.

“Superior Group of Companies has been outfitting essential healthcare professionals in quality work apparel for 100 years, so we are proud to carry on that rich tradition in this moment of need,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer of Superior Group of Companies. “With these scrubs, we hope to help the frontline professionals who continue their heroic care of patients battling COVID-19.”

In addition to these donations, SGC is relying on its robust supply chain, as it continues to support healthcare institutions and workers around the world through retailers, distributors and healthcare laundries.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare ®, HPI ® and CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets it serves. They specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every day, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

