Gibson Energy Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") (TSX: GEI), announced today the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report, which formalizes Gibson's commitment to sustainability and marks the beginning of the Company's efforts to consolidate and report on its work in this important area.



“We are excited to release our inaugural Sustainability Report, which signifies our commitment to further embed environmental, social and governance principles into our business and day-to-day operations,” said Steve Spaulding, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While many of the concepts within sustainability have been part of the way Gibson does business for a long time, through our Sustainability Report, we share details about our existing efforts and commit to greater transparency around our sustainability practices moving forward. We recognize the role we play as a responsible business, within the communities we operate in and around, and will continue to build on our performance each year.”

The Sustainability Report outlines Gibson’s sustainability strategy, which embraces all areas of Gibson by focusing on three themes that have been deemed most meaningful for the Company:

Operating with Excellence

We operate with excellence by ensuring the safety, integrity and reliability of our operations, assets and governance structures.

Working Together

We invest in talent development, encourage diversity and inclusion and allocate meaningful resources to strategic high-impact community initiatives.

Delivering Energy Responsibly

We deliver the energy needed for a sustainable future across our supply chain through our environmental management and sustainable procurement programs.

The Sustainability Report highlights steps Gibson has already taken to advance its sustainability strategy and gives details of several initiatives the Company is currently pursuing. Gibson has progressed initiatives under each of the themes and will build on this early success in future reports.

“The release of today’s report marks a milestone for Gibson in its sustainability journey,” said James Estey, Chairman of the Board of Gibson. “Gibson has always taken seriously its role in shaping a better tomorrow, and today’s report outlines the importance of sustainability to how Gibson operates today and in the future. Gibson took several steps over the last year to further its commitment to sustainability, including adding a new board member with significant experience in ESG and responsible investment; increasing the 2020 community investment budget to a Company high of $1 million dollars, which represents a 30% increase relative to 2019; and formalizing board oversight for our sustainability strategy. We remain committed to embedding sustainability further into our business and look forward to sharing our learnings and performance in the future.”

The inaugural report covers performance metrics for the 2017 to 2019 calendar years, with the Company currently planning to issue a full-length report on a biennial basis and provide an update of its key metrics in interim years.

Gibson’s inaugural Sustainability Report is available on the Company's website at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Gibson

Gibson is a Canadian-based oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies

Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 776-3146

Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com



