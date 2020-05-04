Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 7220
The total number of confirmed #COVID19 in SA is 7220. Today we regrettably report 7 new #COVID19 related deaths. We convey our condolences to the families and friends. Play your part in the fight against #COVID19. Follow the rules and cooperate with healthcare professionals.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.