Coronavirus - Somalia: Cross Border Movements

In Week 18, between 26 April to 2 May 2020, a total of 2,772 movements were observed at various Flow Monitoring Points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 64 per cent were incoming flows and 36 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. 273 new cases were recorded making the total number of reported cases 601. 87 per cent of migrants reported not being aware about COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness from DTM team.



