Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the March 31, 2020 presentation.

/EIN News/ -- FENTON, Mich., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,352 for the three month period ended March 31, 2020.

  • 3.52% increase in total assets since December 31, 2019
  • 6.88% increase in gross loans since March 31, 2019
  • 2.40% increase in total deposits since December 31, 2019
  • Net interest margin of 3.61% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020

“Considering the challenging environment we faced in the first quarter of 2020 based on the global pandemic, I am pleased with our operating results,” said Fentura’s President and CEO Ronald Justice. “Despite the pressures faced by the organization based on the impact of the Coronavirus, we have taken measures to protect the safety of our team while continuing to meet the needs of our clients. Our branch offices remain open by appointment, while the majority of banking transactions have been processed through online banking, our mobile application and ITMs. Recognizing the financial pressures placed on so many, we have actively worked with individuals, families and business clients to defer loan payments and created a short term, interest free loan program to help bridge the gap for many in need as well. We have been active in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program assisting hundreds of businesses in accessing funding to support their operations during this unprecedented time. All of these efforts demonstrate our continued commitment to help those we serve manage through this crisis.”

“The Company entered this crisis with strong capital and liquidity that will support us as we move forward during these uncertain times,” added Justice.

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the quarter ended, March 31, 2020. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations
The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 11,070     $ 11,076     $ 11,240     $ 10,788     $ 10,437  
Interest expense   2,145     2,158     2,184     2,195     2,090  
Net interest income   8,925     8,918     9,056     8,593     8,347  
Provision for loan losses   1,542     436     422     264     213  
Noninterest income   4,513     2,129     2,262     2,250     1,522  
Noninterest expenses   7,686     7,415     6,608     6,691     6,509  
Federal income tax expense   858     644     873     791     633  
Net income   $ 3,352     $ 2,552     $ 3,415     $ 3,097     $ 2,514  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 0.72     $ 0.55     $ 0.73     $ 0.67     $ 0.54  
Dividends   $ 0.075     $ 0.07     $ 0.07     $ 0.07     $ 0.07  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 21.56     $ 20.87     $ 20.37     $ 19.59     $ 18.88  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 26.00     $ 25.50     $ 21.00     $ 21.00     $ 21.00  
Low   $ 12.55     $ 20.60     $ 20.45     $ 20.45     $ 20.05  
Close(1)   $ 15.50     $ 25.23     $ 21.00     $ 20.60     $ 20.89  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets   1.28 %   1.02 %   1.40 %   1.31 %   1.09 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   13.01 %   10.03 %   13.83 %   13.14 %   11.09 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   13.54 %   10.46 %   14.47 %   13.79 %   11.66 %
Efficiency ratio   57.20 %   67.12 %   58.38 %   61.71 %   65.95 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   4.47 %   4.66 %   4.85 %   4.81 %   4.77 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   1.28 %   1.36 %   1.42 %   1.46 %   1.40 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.61 %   3.75 %   3.91 %   3.83 %   3.82 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 76,312     $ 61,621     $ 62,351     $ 73,285     $ 82,222  
Gross loans   $ 865,577     $ 870,555     $ 826,597     $ 813,547     $ 809,863  
Total assets   $ 1,071,180     $ 1,034,759     $ 978,046     $ 949,790     $ 946,172  
Total deposits   $ 883,837     $ 863,102     $ 801,101     $ 792,555     $ 789,533  
Borrowed funds   $ 71,500     $ 61,500     $ 69,000     $ 54,000     $ 59,000  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 104,828     $ 101,444     $ 99,142     $ 95,504     $ 92,236  
Net loans to total deposits   97.11 %   100.19 %   102.51 %   102.02 %   101.97 %
Common shares outstanding   4,675,499     4,664,369     4,658,722     4,653,343     4,647,978  
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,049,245     $ 994,094     $ 971,074     $ 947,095     $ 934,078  
Earning assets   $ 997,089     $ 944,692     $ 920,857     $ 900,738     $ 887,974  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 672,564     $ 629,454     $ 611,804     $ 603,965     $ 604,973  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 103,646     $ 100,991     $ 97,958     $ 94,519     $ 91,964  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 99,558     $ 96,796     $ 93,650     $ 90,098     $ 87,430  
Earned common shares outstanding   4,659,279     4,652,569     4,646,835     4,641,161     4,635,255  
Unvested stock grants   13,481     9,947     9,967     9,967     9,788  
Total common shares outstanding   4,672,760     4,662,516     4,656,802     4,651,128     4,645,043  
ASSET QUALITY(1)                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.10 %   0.17 %   0.11 %   0.13 %   0.15 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.12 %   0.14 %   0.09 %   0.11 %   0.13 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   0.84 %   0.67 %   0.65 %   0.62 %   0.59 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets   14.42 %   14.03 %   14.42 %   14.18 %   13.99 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   13.56 %   13.33 %   13.73 %   13.53 %   13.37 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets   11.91 %   11.64 %   11.96 %   11.73 %   11.54 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.97 %   11.20 %   11.22 %   11.16 %   10.99 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    
                     

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

    3/31/2020   3/31/2019   3/31/2018   3/31/2017   3/31/2016
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 11,070     $ 10,437     $ 8,379     $ 6,427     $ 4,526  
Interest expense   2,145     2,090     1,031     687     573  
Net interest income   8,925     8,347     7,348     5,740     3,953  
Provision for loan losses   1,542     213     275          
Noninterest income   4,513     1,522     1,801     1,234     1,488  
Noninterest expenses   7,686     6,509     6,279     5,095     4,046  
Federal income tax expense   858     633     521     592     475  
Net income   $ 3,352     $ 2,514     $ 2,074     $ 1,287     $ 920  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 0.72     $ 0.54     $ 0.57     $ 0.35     $ 0.36  
Dividends   $ 0.075     $ 0.07     $ 0.06     $ 0.05     $ 0.25  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 21.56     $ 18.88     $ 15.27     $ 12.86     $ 13.02  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 26.00     $ 21.00     $ 20.19     $ 18.25     $ 14.94  
Low   $ 12.55     $ 20.05     $ 18.88     $ 15.10     $ 13.70  
Close(1)   $ 15.50     $ 20.89     $ 19.75     $ 18.00     $ 14.75  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets   1.28 %   1.09 %   0.26 %   0.18 %   0.20 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   13.01 %   11.09 %   3.45 %   2.51 %   2.75 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   13.54 %   11.66 %   3.45 %   2.51 %   2.75 %
Efficiency ratio   57.20 %   65.95 %   64.19 %   70.32 %   74.36 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   4.47 %   4.77 %   4.51 %   4.19 %   4.43 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   1.28 %   1.40 %   0.83 %   0.55 %   0.77 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.61 %   3.82 %   3.90 %   3.74 %   3.87 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 76,312     $ 82,222     $ 49,608     $ 72,472     $ 23,440  
Gross loans   $ 865,577     $ 809,863     $ 686,140     $ 554,415     $ 386,685  
Total assets   $ 1,071,180     $ 946,172     $ 789,943     $ 730,636     $ 455,603  
Total deposits   $ 883,837     $ 789,533     $ 683,775     $ 630,055     $ 376,397  
Borrowed funds   $ 71,500     $ 59,000     $ 44,600     $ 45,000     $ 44,775  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 104,828     $ 92,236     $ 60,621     $ 51,816     $ 32,996  
Net loans to total deposits   97.11 %   101.97 %   99.80 %   87.54 %   101.79 %
Common shares outstanding   4,675,499     4,647,978     3,635,098     3,620,964     2,534,255  
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,049,245     $ 934,078     $ 789,391     $ 716,998     $ 456,730  
Earning assets   $ 997,089     $ 887,974     $ 755,281     $ 613,904     $ 408,579  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 672,564     $ 604,973     $ 505,174     $ 499.636     $ 297.662  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 103,646     $ 91,964     $ 60,107     $ 51,241     $ 33,445  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 99,558     $ 87,430     $ 55,041     $ 49,104     $ 33,445  
Earned common shares outstanding   4,659,279     4,635,255     3,633,093     3,677,143     2,558,333  
Unvested stock grants   13,481     9,788              
Total common shares outstanding   4,672,760     4,645,043     3,633,093     3,677,143     2,558,333  
ASSET QUALITY(1)                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.10 %   0.15 %   0.10 %   0.33 %   0.06 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.12 %   0.13 %   0.10 %   0.28 %   0.18 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   0.84 %   0.59 %   0.54 %   0.52 %   0.92 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets   14.42 %   13.99 %   11.03 %   11.72 %   13.27 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   13.56 %   13.37 %   10.48 %   11.20 %   12.33 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets   11.91 %   11.54 %   8.41 %   8.65 %   8.64 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.97 %   10.99 %   9.01 %   8.60 %   10.43 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    
                     

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

    Quarter to Date
    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
GAAP net income   $ 3,352     $ 2,552     $ 3,415     $ 3,097     $ 2,514  
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                    
Accretion on purchased loans   (180 )   (126 )   (189 )   (145 )   (175 )
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   71     89     88     90     89  
Amortization on acquired time deposits   5     7     7     7     7  
Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights       3     3     3     3  
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)   (104 )   (27 )   (91 )   (45 )   (76 )
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                    
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction   (578 )                
Impact of adoption of SAB 109   (976 )                
Prepayment penalties collected   (36 )   (42 )   (284 )   (9 )   (13 )
Mortgage servicing rights impairment   173                  
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)   (1,417 )   (42 )   (284 )   (9 )   (13 )
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 1,831     $ 2,483     $ 3,040     $ 3,043     $ 2,425  
                     
GAAP net interest income   $ 8,925     $ 8,918     $ 9,056     $ 8,593     $ 8,347  
Accretion on purchased loans   (228 )   (160 )   (239 )   (183 )   (222 )
Prepayment penalties collected   (46 )   (53 )   (360 )   (12 )   (16 )
Amortization on acquired time deposits   6     9     9     9     9  
Adjusted net interest income   $ 8,657     $ 8,714     $ 8,466     $ 8,407     $ 8,118  
                     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Based on adjusted net income from operations                    
Earnings per share   $ 0.39     $ 0.53     $ 0.65     $ 0.66     $ 0.52  
Return on average assets   0.70 %   0.99 %   1.24 %   1.29 %   1.05 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   7.11 %   9.75 %   12.31 %   12.91 %   10.69 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   7.40 %   10.18 %   12.88 %   13.55 %   11.25 %
                     
Based on adjusted net interest income                    
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   4.36 %   4.57 %   4.59 %   4.72 %   4.66 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   1.28 %   1.37 %   1.43 %   1.47 %   1.41 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.50 %   3.66 %   3.66 %   3.75 %   3.72 %
                               


         
    Year to Date March 31   Variance
    2020   2019   Amount   %
GAAP net income   $ 3,352     $ 2,514     $ 838     33.33 %
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                
Accretion on purchased loans   (180 )   (175 )   (5 )   2.86 %
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   71     89     (18 )   (20.22 )%
Amortization on acquired time deposits   5     7     (2 )   (28.57 )%
Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights       3     (3 )   (100.00 )%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)   (104 )   (76 )   (28 )   36.84 %
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction   (578 )       (578 )   N/M  
Impact of adoption of SAB 109   (976 )       (976 )   N/M  
Prepayment penalties collected   (36 )   (13 )   (23 )   176.92 %
Mortgage servicing rights impairment   173         173     N/M  
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)   (1,417 )   (13 )   (1,404 )   10,800.00 %
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 1,831     $ 2,425     $ (594 )   (24.49 )%
                 
GAAP net interest income   $ 8,925     $ 8,347     $ 578     6.92 %
Accretion on purchased loans   (228 )   (222 )   (6 )   2.70 %
Prepayment penalties collected   (46 )   (16 )   (30 )   187.50 %
Amortization on acquired time deposits   6     9     (3 )   (33.33 )%
Adjusted net interest income   $ 8,657     $ 8,118     $ 539     6.64 %
                 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                
Based on adjusted net income from operations                
Earnings per share   $ 0.39     $ 0.52     $ (0.13 )   (25.00 )%
Return on average assets   0.70 %   1.05 %       (0.35 )%
Return on average shareholders' equity   7.11 %   10.69 %       (3.58 )%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   7.40 %   11.25 %       (3.85 )%
                 
Based on adjusted net interest income                
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   4.36 %   4.66 %       (0.30 )%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   1.28 %   1.41 %       (0.13 )%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.50 %   3.72 %       (0.22 )%
                       

To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.

The Corporation adopted Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 109 as of January 1, 2020. This standard required the Corporation to record interest rate lock commitments, forward loan sales commitments, and loans held for sale at fair value.  Changes in the fair value of these instruments is recognized as a component of noninterest income.  As forward loan sales commitments were previously recorded at fair value, the nonrecurring item impact disclosed above represents the change in fair value of interest rate lock commitments and loans held for sale.

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

                                     
    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
     Average
Balance		    Tax
Equivalent
Interest		   Average
Yield /
Rate		    Average
Balance		    Tax
Equivalent
Interest		   Average
Yield /
Rate		    Average
Balance		    Tax
Equivalent
Interest		   Average
Yield /
Rate
Interest earning assets                                    
Total loans   $ 878,813     $ 10,481     4.80 %   $ 857,474     $ 10,581     4.90 %   $ 791,069     $ 9,741     4.99 %
Taxable investment securities   56,963     353     2.49 %   49,982     307     2.44 %   79,367     559     2.86 %
Nontaxable investment securities   10,532     81     3.09 %   10,366     80     3.06 %   10,582     76     2.91 %
Federal funds sold   33,588     116     1.39 %   16,833     66     1.56 %   43         %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents   14,043     26     0.74 %   6,887     28     1.61 %   3,763     25     2.69 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   3,150     30     3.83 %   3,150     31     3.90 %   3,150     52     6.69 %
Total earning assets   997,089     11,087     4.47 %   944,692     11,093     4.66 %   887,974     10,453     4.77 %
                                     
Nonearning assets                                    
Allowance for loan losses   (5,821 )           (5,519 )           (4,591 )        
Fixed assets   15,538             15,395             14,818          
Accrued income and other assets   42,439             39,526             35,877          
Total assets   $ 1,049,245             $ 994,094             $ 934,078          
                                     
Interest bearing liabilities                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 170,598     $ 475     1.12 %   $ 140,368     $ 410     1.16 %   $ 73,414     $ 84     0.46 %
Savings deposits   231,188     199     0.35 %   225,219     217     0.38 %   241,815     297     0.50 %
Time deposits   205,485     1,053     2.06 %   201,640     1,089     2.14 %   225,866     1,220     2.19 %
Borrowed funds   65,293     418     2.57 %   62,227     442     2.82 %   63,878     489     3.10 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   672,564     2,145     1.28 %   629,454     2,158     1.36 %   604,973     2,090     1.40 %
                                     
Noninterest bearing liabilities                                    
Noninterest bearing deposits   264,699             254,858             234,268          
Accrued interest and other liabilities   8,336             8,791             2,873          
Shareholders' equity   103,646             100,991             91,964          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,049,245             $ 994,094             $ 934,078          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 8,942             $ 8,935             $ 8,363      
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           3.61 %           3.75 %           3.82 %
                                           

Net Interest Income

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year-to-year comparisons more meaningful.

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

                                                 
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2020   March 31, 2020
    Compared To   Compared To
    December 31, 2019   March 31, 2019
    Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to
    Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net
Changes in interest income                                                
Total loans   $ 887     $ (987 )   $ (100 )   $ 2,789     $ (2,049 )   $ 740  
Taxable investment securities   40     6     46     (141 )   (65 )   (206 )
Nontaxable investment securities   1         1     (2 )   7     5  
Federal funds sold   97     (47 )   50         116     116  
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents   78     (80 )   (2 )   116     (115 )   1  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock       (1 )   (1 )       (22 )   (22 )
Total changes in interest income   1,103     (1,109 )   (6 )   2,762     (2,128 )   634  
                         
Changes in interest expense                        
Interest bearing demand deposits   153     (88 )   65     188     203     391  
Savings deposits   30     (48 )   (18 )   (12 )   (86 )   (98 )
Time deposits   97     (133 )   (36 )   (101 )   (66 )   (167 )
Borrowed funds   102     (126 )   (24 )   70     (141 )   (71 )
Total changes in interest expense   382     (395 )   (13 )   145     (90 )   55  
Net change in net interest income (FTE)   $ 721     $ (714 )   $ 7     $ 2,617     $ (2,038 )   $ 579  


    Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended
    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Total earning assets   4.47 %   4.66 %   4.85 %   4.81 %   4.77 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   1.28 %   1.36 %   1.42 %   1.46 %   1.40 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.61 %   3.75 %   3.91 %   3.83 %   3.82 %


    Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Interest income   $ 11,070     $ 11,076     $ 11,240     $ 10,788     $ 10,437  
FTE adjustment   17     17     15     15     16  
Total interest income (FTE)   11,087     11,093     11,255     10,803     10,453  
Total interest expense   2,145     2,158     2,184     2,195     2,090  
Net interest income (FTE)   $ 8,942     $ 8,935     $ 9,071     $ 8,608     $ 8,363  
                                         

The current interest rate environment continues to create pressure on the Corporation's net interest margin. While the Corporation was able to increase net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the increase was not as significant as previous quarters.

In the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation made a concentrated effort to sharply decrease the interest rates on deposit products paying interest rates that were above the offered rates available in the market. Net interest margins are expected to compress throughout 2020 as rates on interest earning assets are expected to continue to fall faster than interest bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income

    Quarter to Date
    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans   $ 970     $ 650     $ 665     $ 422     $ 195  
Change in fair value of mortgage banking hedge instruments   833                  
Change in fair value of equity investments   749     (5 )   16     21     14  
Net gain on sales of commercial loans   668                  
Trust and investment services   389     337     395     459     328  
ATM and debit card income   355     399     418     404     360  
Mortgage servicing fees   262     256     243     230     211  
Service charges on deposit accounts   219     245     239     222     234  
Net mortgage servicing rights income   (50 )   130     142     344     8  
Other income and fees   118     117     144     148     172  
Total noninterest income   $ 4,513     $ 2,129     $ 2,262     $ 2,250     $ 1,522  
                                         


    Year to Date March 31   Variance
    2020   2019   Amount   %
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans   $ 970     $ 195     $ 775     397.44 %
Change in fair value of mortgage banking hedge instruments   833         833     N/M  
Change in fair value of equity investments   749     14     735     5250.00 %
Net gain on sales of commercial loans   668         668     N/M  
Trust and investment services   389     328     61     18.60 %
ATM and debit card income   355     360     (5 )   (1.39 )%
Mortgage servicing fees   262     211     51     24.17 %
Service charges on deposit accounts   219     234     (15 )   (6.41 )%
Net mortgage servicing rights income   (50 )   8     (58 )   (725.00 )%
Other income and fees   118     172     (54 )   (31.40 )%
Total noninterest income   $ 4,513     $ 1,522     $ 2,991     196.52 %
                               

 

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During 2019, and into 2020, the interest rate environment was very advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing. While the interest rate environment is historically attractive for residential mortgage origination, the uncertainty that many consumers are facing due to the COVID-19 global pandemic is expected to reduce residential mortgage originations. As such, gains from the sales of mortgage loans are expected to decrease through 2020.

On January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted SAB 109. Because of this adoption, the Corporation now recognizes the value of servicing at the time of commitment, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $78 at January 1, 2020. The Corporation also elected the fair value option for its residential mortgage loans HFS on January 1, 2020, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $436. Pursuant to this adoption, changes in the fair value of mortgage banking hedge instruments and loans held for sale are included in noninterest income.

Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, an equity position held by the Corporation was bought out through an acquisition, and that transaction generated a gain of $732. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from equity sales throughout the remainder of 2020.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans includes the income earned on the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation continually analyzes its commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts. The wealth management component is strongly correlated to changes in the stock market and as such, can vary from period to period. Trust and investment services income is expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2020.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increases in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to continue to increase throughout the year.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The year-over-year decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is a result of a decline in NSF fees as well as a shift of customer demand toward deposit accounts with no or reduced service charges. In order to provide relief to customers during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Corporation reduced fees charged on NSF transactions by more than 50%. This reduction in fees runs through May 31, 2020. For these reasons, service charges on deposit accounts are expected to decrease in the foreseeable future.

Net mortgage servicing rights income represents income generated from the capitalization of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization. During the second quarter of 2019, the Corporation sold a pool of residential mortgage loans out of its loan portfolio, but retained servicing.  This sale generated $266 of net MSR income. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation recognized an impairment on the MSR portfolio of $219. This impairment was recognized due to the fact that the MSR portfolio had a carrying balance that was larger than the value produced by a forecasting model. The model that was used is produced by a third-party consultant, and uses proprietary analytical tools to calculates unique present values of expected future cash flows. This cash flow analysis is calculated by pooling loans into homogeneous characteristics. The impairment recognized is attributable to the pool of loans with an original term of 30 years. The Corporation also decreased the rates at which MSR are capitalized so as to reflect more accurate fair value. The Corporation expects net MSR income to slightly decrease in 2020 due to the decreased rates that MSR are capitalized at and slowing residential mortgage loan origination.

Other income and fees includes other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2020.

Noninterest Expenses

    Quarter to Date
    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Total compensation   $ 4,248     $ 4,037     $ 3,530     $ 3,749     $ 3,630  
Furniture and equipment   610     665     579     525     491  
Professional services   522     582     494     439     445  
Occupancy   476     467     444     426     437  
Data processing   442     272     323     281     278  
Advertising and promotional   252     232     222     291     163  
Loan and collection   162     203     120     119     110  
ATM and debit card   108     98     109     100     95  
Telephone and communication   96     115     110     108     111  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   90     113     112     114     112  
FDIC insurance premiums   55     6     20     17     101  
Other general and administrative   625     625     545     522     536  
Total noninterest expenses   $ 7,686     $ 7,415     $ 6,608     $ 6,691     $ 6,509  
                                         


    Year to Date March 31   Variance
    2020   2019   Amount   %
Total compensation   $ 4,248     $ 3,630     $ 618     17.02 %
Furniture and equipment   610     491     119     24.24 %
Professional services   522     445     77     17.30 %
Occupancy   476     437     39     8.92 %
Data processing   442     278     164     58.99 %
Advertising and promotional   252     163     89     54.60 %
Loan and collection   162     110     52     47.27 %
ATM and debit card   108     95     13     13.68 %
Telephone and communication   96     111     (15 )   (13.51 )%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   90     112     (22 )   (19.64 )%
FDIC insurance premiums   55     101     (46 )   (45.54 )%
Other general and administrative   625     536     89     16.60 %
Total noninterest expenses   $ 7,686     $ 6,509     $ 1,177     18.08 %
                               

 

Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased due to annual merit increases and an increase in commissions and incentives paid. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period.   Total compensation is expected to continue to increase modestly throughout 2020 as increases related to the growth in size and complexity of the Corporation will likely be offset by reductions in commissions and incentives.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, certain service contracts, and other related items.  These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2020 with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loans and deposit accounts. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2020 due to the Corporation's re-branding strategy and continued growth strategy.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans, as well as expenses related to OREO. Given the impact that COVID-19 has had on the economy, the Corporation may experience elevated levels of these expenses in 2020.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout 2020.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to maintain current levels for the remainder of 2020.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to approximate current levels throughout 2020.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums decreased significantly in 2019 due to a Small Bank Assessment Credit issued by the FDIC in the second quarter of 2019. The credit was fully applied during the first quarter of 2020. Due to the application of the Small Bank Assessment Credit, FDIC insurance premiums are not expected to increase in 2020.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
ASSETS                    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 71,140     $ 46,803     $ 37,572     $ 20,067     $ 16,509  
Total investment securities   76,312     61,621     62,351     73,285     82,222  
Loans held-for-sale   21,154     19,491     15,111     6,771     1,835  
Gross loans   865,577     870,555     826,597     813,547     809,863  
Less allowance for loan losses   7,250     5,813     5,413     5,014     4,745  
Net loans   858,327     864,742     821,184     808,533     805,118  
All other assets   44,247     42,102     41,828     41,134     40,488  
Total assets   $ 1,071,180     $ 1,034,759     $ 978,046     $ 949,790     $ 946,172  
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Total deposits   $ 883,837     $ 863,102     $ 801,101     $ 792,555     $ 789,533  
Total borrowed funds   71,500     61,500     69,000     54,000     59,000  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   11,015     8,713     8,803     7,731     5,403  
Total liabilities   966,352     933,315     878,904     854,286     853,936  
Total shareholders' equity   104,828     101,444     99,142     95,504     92,236  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,071,180     $ 1,034,759     $ 978,046     $ 949,790     $ 946,172  
                                         


    3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019   3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019
    Variance   Variance
    Amount   %   Amount   %
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 24,337     52.00 %   $ 54,631     330.92 %
Total investment securities   14,691     23.84 %   (5,910 )   (7.19 )%
Loans held-for-sale   1,663     8.53 %   19,319     1,052.81 %
Gross loans   (4,978 )   (0.57 )%   55,714     6.88 %
Less allowance for loan losses   1,437     24.72 %   2,505     52.79 %
Net loans   (6,415 )   (0.74 )%   53,209     6.61 %
All other assets   2,145     5.09 %   3,759     9.28 %
Total assets   $ 36,421     3.52 %   $ 125,008     13.21 %
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Total deposits   $ 20,735     2.40 %   $ 94,304     11.94 %
Total borrowed funds   10,000     16.26 %   12,500     21.19 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   2,302     26.42 %   5,612     103.87 %
Total liabilities   33,037     1.84 %   112,416     6.84 %
                 
Total shareholders' equity   3,384     3.34 %   12,592     13.65 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 36,421     3.52 %   $ 125,008     13.21 %
                             

Cash and cash equivalents

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 33,312     $ 17,754     $ 21,808     $ 12,143     $ 7,683  
Interest bearing   37,828     6,049     6,764     4,924     8,826  
Federal funds sold       23,000     9,000     3,000      
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 71,140     $ 46,803     $ 37,572     $ 20,067     $ 16,509  
                     
    3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019       3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 15,558     87.63 %       $ 25,629     333.58 %
Interest bearing   31,779     525.36 %       29,002     328.60 %
Federal funds sold   (23,000 )   (100.00 )%             N/M  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 24,337     52.00 %       $ 54,631     330.92 %
                                         

 

Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks and federal funds sold, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts. Federal funds sold increased in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to that year's third quarter due to an increase in total deposits. Towards the end of the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation shifted funds from federal funds sold to cash and due from banks as those accounts were yielding a higher interest rate. The overall increase in cash and cash equivalents from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020 is largely due to an increase in total deposits. The Corporation expects to fund investment security growth and PPP loans with cash and cash equivalents.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

While the Corporation continues to have strong cash and cash equivalents, it is important to monitor all sources of liquidity. Because of the volume of PPP loans, the Corporation may have to make significant draws on these sources of liquidity in the near term.  The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 71,140     $ 46,803     $ 37,572     $ 20,067     $ 16,509  
Unpledged investment securities   51,889     40,094     40,675     50,729     60,032  
FHLB borrowing availability   42,500     52,500     45,000     60,000     60,000  
Federal funds purchased lines of credit   17,500     17,500     17,500     17,500     12,500  
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window   10,000     10,000     10,000     10,000     10,000  
Total liquidity sources   $ 193,029     $ 166,897     $ 150,747     $ 158,296     $ 159,041  
                                         

Total investment securities

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 23,610     $ 18,867     $ 22,854     $ 33,842     $ 38,796  
State and municipal   10,657     10,691     10,194     8,889     10,322  
Mortgage backed residential   10,176     10,748     6,227     6,733     7,031  
Certificates of deposit   8,644     6,659     7,155     7,154     8,394  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies   18,288     9,527     10,826     11,856     12,516  
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities   1,735     1,092     1,048     776     288  
Total available-for-sale   73,110     57,584     58,304     69,250     77,347  
Held-to-maturity state and municipal   2,091     2,096     2,100     2,104     2,965  
Equity securities   1,111     1,941     1,947     1,931     1,910  
Total investment securities   $ 76,312     $ 61,621     $ 62,351     $ 73,285     $ 82,222  
                     
    3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019       3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 4,743     25.14 %       $ (15,186 )   (39.14 )%
State and municipal   (34 )   (0.32 )%       335     3.25 %
Mortgage backed residential   (572 )   (5.32 )%       3,145     44.73 %
Certificates of deposit   1,985     29.81 %       250     2.98 %
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies   8,761     91.96 %       5,772     46.12 %
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities   643     58.88 %       1,447     502.43 %
Total available-for-sale   15,526     26.96 %       (4,237 )   (5.48 )%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal   (5 )   (0.24 )%       (874 )   (29.48 )%
Equity securities   (830 )   (42.76 )%       (799 )   (41.83 )%
Total investment securities   $ 14,691     23.84 %       $ (5,910 )   (7.19 )%
                                         

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of March 31, 2020 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One
Year or Less		   After One Year
But Within
Five Years		   After Five
Years But
Within Ten
Years		   After Ten Years   Securities with
Variable
Monthly
Payments or
Noncontractual
Maturities		   Total
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 18,692     $ 4,918     $     $     $     $ 23,610  
State and municipal   3,380     4,663     1,379     1,235         10,657  
Mortgage backed residential                   10,176     10,176  
Certificates of deposit   4,454     4,190                 8,644  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies                   18,288     18,288  
Total amortized cost   $ 26,526     $ 13,771     $ 1,379     $ 1,235     $ 28,464     $ 71,375  
Fair value   $ 26,701     $ 14,352     $ 1,488     $ 1,497     $ 29,072     $ 73,110  
                                                 


The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of March 31, 2020 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One
Year or Less		   After One Year
But Within
Five Years		   After Five
Years But
Within Ten
Years		   After Ten Years   Securities with
Variable
Monthly
Payments or
Noncontractual
Maturities		   Total
State and municipal   $ 486     $ 1,155     $ 370     $ 80     $     $ 2,091  
Fair value   $ 480     $ 1,122     $ 341     $ 72     $     $ 2,015  
                                                 

 

Throughout 2019, yields on bonds that met the Corporation's investment standards declined significantly. As such, the Corporation did not replace the majority of maturing investments in 2019. However, an influx of liquidity in late 2019 and into 2020 led the Corporation to make investment security purchases in order to stabilize net interest margin. Total investment securities are expected to grow with overall balance sheet growth as it is an important source of liquidity and consistent earnings. The following table summarizes information as of March 31, 2020 for investment securities purchased YTD:

    Book Value   Tax Effective
Weighted Average
Yield		   Weighted Average
Remaining
Maturity (Months)
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 10,454     0.46 %   8  
State and municipal       %    
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies   9,723     2.48 %   291  
Certificates of deposit   1,984     1.01 %   5  
Mortgage backed residential       %    
Held-to-maturity state and municipal       %    
Total   $ 22,161     1.40 %   132  
                     

Loans held-for-sale

Loans held-for-sale represent the balance of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market. As residential mortgage activity is likely to decrease in 2020, the balance of loans HFS will also decline.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation adopted SAB 109. Because of this adoption, the Corporation now recognizes loans HFS at fair value. The Corporation believes that fair value is the price at which the loans could be sold in the principal market at the measurement date.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Commercial   $ 67,731     $ 71,689     $ 63,747     $ 63,998     $ 56,790  
Commercial real estate   462,561     455,289     420,127     408,103     394,462  
Total commercial loans   530,292     526,978     483,874     472,101     451,252  
Residential mortgage   285,392     292,946     291,401     289,944     306,466  
Home equity   43,222     41,987     43,061     42,890     43,130  
Total residential real estate loans   328,614     334,933     334,462     332,834     349,596  
Consumer   6,671     8,644     8,261     8,612     9,015  
Gross loans   865,577     870,555     826,597     813,547     809,863  
Allowance for loan losses   (7,250 )   (5,813 )   (5,413 )   (5,014 )   (4,745 )
Loans, net   $ 858,327     $ 864,742     $ 821,184     $ 808,533     $ 805,118  
                     
    3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019       3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Commercial   $ (3,958 )   (5.52 )%       $ 10,941     19.27 %
Commercial real estate   7,272     1.60 %       68,099     17.26 %
Total commercial loans   3,314     0.63 %       79,040     17.52 %
Residential mortgage   (7,554 )   (2.58 )%       (21,074 )   (6.88 )%
Home equity   1,235     2.94 %       92     0.21 %
Total residential real estate loans   (6,319 )   (1.89 )%       (20,982 )   (6.00 )%
Consumer   (1,973 )   (22.83 )%       (2,344 )   (26.00 )%
Gross loans   (4,978 )   (0.57 )%       55,714     6.88 %
Allowance for loan losses   (1,437 )   24.72 %       (2,505 )   52.79 %
Loans, net   $ (6,415 )   (0.74 )%       $ 53,209     6.61 %
                                         

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial   $ 66,524     $ 70,322     $ 61,970     $ 61,122     $ 53,549  
Commercial real estate   446,713     436,626     400,470     386,970     372,347  
Residential mortgage   280,265     286,635     285,499     283,638     299,439  
Home equity   40,459     39,023     39,586     39,243     39,407  
Consumer   6,391     8,330     7,902     8,169     8,404  
Subtotal   840,352     840,936     795,427     779,142     773,146  
Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial                    
Commercial real estate   1,658     1,668     1,677     1,703     2,058  
Residential mortgage   672     1,362     631     660     618  
Home equity           240     218      
Consumer   5                  
Subtotal   2,335     3,030     2,548     2,581     2,676  
Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial   1,204     1,362     1,753     2,806     3,160  
Commercial real estate   13,630     16,346     17,194     18,526     19,164  
Residential mortgage   3,459     3,911     4,139     4,388     5,070  
Home equity   2,743     2,943     3,213     3,399     3,693  
Consumer   273     314     358     441     608  
Subtotal   21,309     24,876     26,657     29,560     31,695  
Acquired loans individually evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial                    
Commercial real estate                    
Residential mortgage   58     58     61     113     117  
Home equity                    
Consumer                    
Subtotal   58     58     61     113     117  
Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality                    
Commercial   3     5     24     70     81  
Commercial real estate   560     649     786     904     893  
Residential mortgage   938     980     1,071     1,145     1,222  
Home equity   20     21     22     30     30  
Consumer   2         1     2     3  
Subtotal   1,523     1,655     1,904     2,151     2,229  
Gross Loans   $ 865,519     $ 870,497     $ 826,536     $ 813,434     $ 809,746  
                     
Total originated loans   $ 842,687     $ 843,966     $ 797,975     $ 781,723     $ 775,822  
Total acquired loans   22,890     26,589     28,622     31,824     34,041  
Gross loans   $ 865,577     $ 870,555     $ 826,597     $ 813,547     $ 809,863  
                                         

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial   $ 478     $ 358     $ 301     $ 278     $ 240  
Commercial real estate   3,609     2,790     2,539     2,381     2,282  
Residential mortgage   2,442     1,917     1,820     1,662     1,744  
Home equity   280     195     198     191     186  
Consumer   89     87     87     90     88  
Subtotal   6,898     5,347     4,945     4,602     4,540  
Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial                    
Commercial real estate   111     127     26          
Residential mortgage   6     128     27     28     39  
Home equity           213     218      
Consumer   5                  
Subtotal   122     255     266     246     39  
Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial   1     1     2     5     3  
Commercial real estate   7     5     5     5     8  
Residential mortgage   9     8     9     9     12  
Home equity   14     12     13     14     15  
Consumer                    
Subtotal   31     26     29     33     38  
Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality                    
Commercial                    
Commercial real estate   39     34     31     15     25  
Residential mortgage   156     147     137     114     97  
Home equity   4     4     5     4     4  
Consumer                   2  
Subtotal   199     185     173     133     128  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 7,250     $ 5,813     $ 5,413     $ 5,014     $ 4,745  
                     
Total originated loans   $ 7,020     $ 5,602     $ 5,211     $ 4,848     $ 4,579  
Total acquired loans   230     211     202     166     166  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 7,250     $ 5,813     $ 5,413     $ 5,014     $ 4,745  
                                         


Commercial   $ 479     $ 359     $ 303     $ 283     $ 243  
Commercial real estate   3,766     2,956     2,601     2,401     2,315  
Residential mortgage   2,613     2,200     1,993     1,813     1,892  
Home equity   298     211     429     427     205  
Consumer   94     87     87     90     90  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 7,250     $ 5,813     $ 5,413     $ 5,014     $ 4,745  
                                         

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Accruing interest                    
Current   $ 862,581     $ 867,901     $ 824,587     $ 811,184     $ 807,671  
Past due 30-89 days   2,152     1,213     1,089     1,275     1,009  
Past due 90 days or more   166     239     209     301     310  
Total accruing interest   864,899     869,353     825,885     812,760     808,990  
Nonaccrual   678     1,202     712     787     873  
Total loans   $ 865,577     $ 870,555     $ 826,597     $ 813,547     $ 809,863  
Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status   $ 2,996     $ 2,654     $ 2,010     $ 2,363     $ 2,192  
                                         

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Nonaccrual loans   $ 678     $ 1,202     $ 712     $ 787     $ 873  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   166     239     209     301     310  
Total nonperforming loans   844     1,441     921     1,088     1,183  
Other real estate owned   400                  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 1,244     $ 1,441     $ 921     $ 1,088     $ 1,183  
                                         

The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.10 %   0.17 %   0.11 %   0.13 %   0.15 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.12 %   0.14 %   0.09 %   0.11 %   0.13 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   0.84 %   0.67 %   0.65 %   0.62 %   0.59 %
                               

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Net unamortized discount on purchased loans   $ 1,233     $ 1,462     $ 1,626     $ 1,914     $ 2,095  
                                         

 

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has been successful in growing its loan portfolio over the past 12 months with most of the growth coming in the form of commercial and commercial real estate loans. Despite the significant growth, the Corporation has not relaxed its underwriting standards as evidenced by the low level of nonperforming loans.

While the Corporation's credit quality metrics remain at historically low levels, the uncertainty in the local, national and global economy, especially as it relates to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Corporation increased the ALLL by $1,437, or 24.72%, as March 31, 2020.

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Commercial   $ 214     $ 228     $ 204     $ 195     $ 174  
Commercial real estate   644     641     605     609     597  
Total commercial loans   513     514     481     473     457  
Residential mortgage   194     198     200     206     206  
Home equity   46     44     45     45     45  
Total residential real estate loans   137     138     139     140     142  
Consumer   26     32     31     32     33  
Gross loans   $ 234     $ 234     $ 225     $ 223     $ 218  
                                         

 

COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity

As stated above, the communities which the Corporation serves were not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Corporation  has committed significant efforts to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program.

The Corporation has been extremely active in participating in the PPP loan program. As of April 29, 2020 the Corporation had approved 1,128 loans totaling $208,607. To help fund PPP loans, the Federal Reserve established the PPPLF to supply liquidity in the form of non-recourse loans to participating financial institutions. The PPPLF will accept the PPP loans as collateral at face value. Extensions of credit under the PPPLF will be made at a rate of 0.35% and there are no fees associated with PPPLF. As a funding precaution, the Corporation has established the ability to utilize the PPPLF.  Additionally, the Corporation requested, and was approved for, a $75,000 increase in credit availability at the FHLB.

The CARES Act also provides a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including:

  • Providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months,
  • Waiving assessments of penalties and late fees,
  • Halting all foreclosure actions and evictions of borrowers until at least May 17, 2020,
  • Offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.

The table below outlines the COVID-19 related loan modifications that have been requested to, but not yet issued by, the Corporation through April 29, 2020:

    Number of
Requests		   Outstanding
Balance
Commercial   63     $ 18,210  
Commercial real estate   163     128,888  
Total commercial loan modification requests   226     147,098  
Residential mortgage loans serviced for FHLMC        
Portfolio residential mortgage loans   40     11,317  
Home equity   6     373  
Total residential real estate loan modification requests   46     11,690  
Consumer   2     10  
Total outstanding modification requests   274     $ 158,798  
               

The table below outlines the COVID-19 related loan modifications issued by the Corporation through April 29, 2020:

    Number of
Modifications		   Outstanding
Balance
Commercial   60     $ 21,173  
Commercial real estate   142     111,101  
Total commercial loan modifications   202     132,274  
Residential mortgage loans serviced for FHLMC   113     24,044  
Portfolio residential mortgage loans   95     22,999  
Home equity   16     1,429  
Total residential real estate loan modifications   224     48,472  
Consumer   2     22  
Total modifications   428     $ 180,768  
               

The Corporation considers the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation's loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 3 months.

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Premises and equipment, net   $ 15,533     $ 15,245     $ 15,443     $ 14,792     $ 14,838  
Mortgage servicing rights   3,980     4,030     3,900     3,758     3,414  
Accrued interest receivable   3,124     2,877     2,954     3,350     3,298  
Corporate owned life insurance   10,380     10,316     10,248     10,181     10,070  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   3,150     3,150     3,150     3,150     3,150  
Goodwill   3,219     3,219     3,219     3,219     3,219  
Core deposit intangibles   812     902     1,015     1,128     1,241  
Other real estate owned   400                  
Derivative assets   1,063     125     172          
Right-of-use assets   432     475     105     119     132  
Other assets   2,154     1,763     1,622     1,437     1,126  
All other assets   $ 44,247     $ 42,102     $ 41,828     $ 41,134     $ 40,488  
                     
    3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019       3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Premises and equipment, net   $ 288     1.89 %       $ 695     4.68 %
Mortgage servicing rights   (50 )   (1.24 )%       566     16.58 %
Accrued interest receivable   247     8.59 %       (174 )   (5.28 )%
Corporate owned life insurance   64     0.62 %       310     3.08 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock       %           %
Goodwill       %           %
Core deposit intangibles   (90 )   (9.98 )%       (429 )   (34.57 )%
Other real estate owned   400       N/M         400       N/M  
Derivative assets   938     750.40 %       1,063       N/M  
Right-of-use assets   (43 )   (9.05 )%       300     227.27 %
Other assets   391     22.18 %       1,028     91.30 %
All other assets   2,145     5.09 %       $ 3,759     9.28 %
                                         

MSR are servicing assets that are recognized from the sales of mortgage loans. A portion of the cost of originating the loan is allocated to the servicing right based on relative fair value. The increase in MSR for 2019 is due to the increased volume of residential mortgage loan sales. As noted early, in the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation recognized an impairment on the MSR of $219. The Corporation does not expect any additional impairments for 2020, and expects nominal growth in MSR in 2020 due to continued residential mortgage origination.

Derivative assets are used in the process of hedging the Corporation's mortgage banking activities. The derivative assets are recorded at fair value at the end of each quarter. The Corporation does not expect significant growth in derivative assets as residential real estate lending is expected to tighten in 2020.

Right-of-use assets were established pursuant to the adoption of ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)", on January 1, 2019. Right-of-use assets are recognized at the lease commencement date based on the estimated present value of the lease payments over the lease term, for leases that are longer than 12 months. The large increase from September 30, 2019 was due to an additional lease being entered into by the Corporation.

Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Noninterest bearing demand   $ 281,848     $ 260,503     $ 253,784     $ 248,795     $ 237,213  
Interest bearing                    
Savings   215,748     215,218     213,494     232,130     230,006  
Money market demand   79,070     88,350     80,873     69,374     61,294  
NOW   83,910     75,976     39,286     14,925     17,450  
Time deposits   223,261     223,055     213,664     227,331     243,570  
Total deposits   $ 883,837     $ 863,102     $ 801,101     $ 792,555     $ 789,533  
                     
    3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019       3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Noninterest bearing demand   $ 21,345     8.19 %       $ 44,635     18.82 %
Interest bearing                    
Savings   530     0.25 %       (14,258 )   (6.20 )%
Money market demand   (9,280 )   (10.50 )%       17,776     29.00 %
NOW   7,934     10.44 %       66,460     380.86 %
Time deposits   206     0.09 %       (20,309 )   (8.34 )%
Total deposits   $ 20,735     2.40 %       $ 94,304     11.94 %
                                         

The Corporation has continued its focus of growing non-contractual deposits while supplementing funding with time deposits. The Corporation has been able to drive this meaningful increase through enhanced organic growth strategies. For 2020, the Corporation expects to monitor deposit growth and adjust interest rates so as to create minimal pressure on the net interest margin.

Schedule of time deposit maturities

The following table summarizes the contractual maturities of the time deposits as of March 31, 2020:

    Maturity Buckets
    3 Months
or Less		   3 to 6
Months		   6 to 9
Months		   9 to 12
Months		   Beyond 12
Months
Balance   $ 77,034     $ 44,767     $ 35,959     $ 28,916     $ 36,585  
Weighted average yield   1.97 %   2.05 %   1.90 %   1.28 %   1.82 %
                     
    Cumulative Maturities
    3 Months
or Less		   Up to 6
Months		   Up to 9
Months		   Up to 12
Months		   Total
Balance   $ 77,034     $ 121,801     $ 157,760     $ 186,676     $ 223,261  
Weighted average yield   1.97 %   2.00 %   1.98 %   1.87 %   1.86 %

Total borrowed funds

The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of:

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   $ 57,500     $ 47,500     $ 55,000     $ 40,000     $ 40,000  
Subordinated debentures   14,000     14,000     14,000     14,000     14,000  
Federal funds purchased                   5,000  
Total borrowed funds   $ 71,500     $ 61,500     $ 69,000     $ 54,000     $ 59,000  
                     
    3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019       3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   $ 10,000     21.05 %       $ 17,500     43.75 %
Subordinated debentures       %           %
Federal funds purchased       %       (5,000 )   (100.00 )%
Total borrowed funds   $ 10,000     16.26 %       $ 12,500     21.19 %
                                         

While the Corporation increased its reliance on borrowed funds in 2018 to fund its strong loan demand, borrowed funds gradually declined in the quarters prior to December 31, 2019 as the Corporation has been able to fund organic growth through increases in deposit accounts. Total borrowed funds increased in the third quarter of 2019 as the interest rates for Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were extremely attractive. Total borrowed funds are expected to decrease as current Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings mature. Although, as noted earlier, significant volume of PPP loans may cause the Corporation to utilize the PPPLF or other funding sources. The Corporation continually analyzes the market for opportunities and will borrow funds when deemed financially beneficial.

Wholesale funding sources

The following tables outline the composition and changes in wholesale funding sources as of:

    3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   $ 57,500     $ 47,500     $ 55,000     $ 40,000     $ 40,000  
Brokered time deposits   28,605     28,605     16,326     23,484     35,398  
Internet time deposits   18,005     18,009     21,977     25,058     26,452  
 Total wholesale funds   $ 104,110     $ 94,114     $ 93,303     $ 88,542     $ 101,850  
                     
    3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019       3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   $ 10,000     21.05 %       $ 17,500     43.75 %
Brokered time deposits       %       (6,793 )   (19.19 )%
Internet time deposits   (4 )   (0.02 )%       (8,447 )   (31.93 )%
 Total wholesale funds   $ 9,996     10.62 %       $ 2,260     2.22 %
                                         

The Corporation utilizes wholesale funds to fund balance sheet growth. As wholesale funding is typically more expensive than core deposits, the Corporation continually analyzes sources of wholesale funding when the increases in interest earning assets out-pace the increases in core deposits.

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities includes accrued interest payable, federal income taxes payable, deferred federal income taxes payable, and all other liabilities (none of which are individually significant).  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities are not expected to fluctuate significantly in future periods.

Total shareholders' equity

Total shareholders' equity includes common stock, retained earnings, and AOCI. Total shareholders' equity is expected to continue to grow in 2020 through the Corporation's earnings. In April 2020, the Corporation's Board of Directors amended its common stock repurchase plan to authorize the repurchase of up to $5,000 of common stock.

Stock Performance

The following graph compares the cumulative total shareholder return on the Corporation's common stock for the last five years with the cumulative total return on the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index (NASDAQ: XX:ABAQ) over the same period. The graph assumes the value of an investment in the Corporation's common stock and the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index was $100 at March 31, 2015 and all dividends were reinvested.

A graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d16a1278-56d1-47e4-9926-0694caf011c3

Date   FETM   ABQ Index
3/31/2015   $ 100.00     $ 100.00  
3/31/2016   126.00     101.56  
3/31/2017   154.75     140.48  
3/31/2018   171.08     148.82  
3/31/2019   182.67     130.86  
3/31/2020   140.17     93.22  
             

Abbreviations and Acronyms

ABA: American Bankers Association IRA: Individual retirement account
ALLL: Allowance for loan losses ITM: Interactive teller machine
AOCI: Accumulated other comprehensive income MSR: Mortgage servicing rights
ASU: Accounting Standards Update N/M: Not meaningful
ATM: Automated teller machine NASDAQ: National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations
CARES Act: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act NOW: Negotiable order of withdrawal
CET1: Common equity tier 1 NSF: Non-sufficient funds
COVID-19: Coronavirus Disease 2019 OREO: Other real estate owned
FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation PPP: Paycheck Protection Program
FHLB: Federal Home Loan Bank PPPLF: Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility
FHLMC: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation QTD: Quarter-to-date
FRB: Federal Reserve Bank SAB: Staff Accounting Bulletin
FTE: Fully taxable equivalent SBA: Small Business Association
GAAP: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles YTD: Year-to-date
HFS: Held-for-sale USDA: United States Department of Agriculture
HTM: Held-to-maturity  
   

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and was recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks in 2016 and 2018 on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service, 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 15 full-service branches in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties and a loan production office in Saginaw County. The State Bank was ranked #20 by S&P Global in terms of 2018 performance for banks under $2 billion in assets. The State Bank’s commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full-suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and a wide array of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts: Ronald L. Justice Aaron D. Wirsing
  President & CEO Chief Financial Officer
  Fentura Financial, Inc. Fentura Financial, Inc.
  810.714.3902 810.714.3925
  ronj@thestatebank.com aaronw@thestatebank.com

 

Primary Logo

Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return

Stock Performance Five-Year Total Return
