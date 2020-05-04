BKS-Partners Announces the Appointment of Kelly Nash to Regional President

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BKS-Partners, an insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Tampa, FL, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Nash to Regional President.

As BKS-Partners Regional President, Kelly will take holistic responsibility over the BKS-Partners business, including Commercial Risk Management, Employee Benefits, and Private Risk Management.

“We’re thrilled to announce the promotion of Kelly to Regional President of BKS-Partners,” shares BRP Group’s CEO, Trevor Baldwin. “She has been a vital member of our senior leadership team, who has driven exponential growth in her business. We look forward to continued growth and execution across BKS-Partners under her expanded leadership.”

Kelly has served as the Private Risk Management (PRM) Managing Director since joining BKS-Partners in 2017. As Managing Director, Kelly was responsible for the overall growth and organization structure of the PRM group, which services high-net-worth and family office clients. She has led the expansion of the PRM team into new markets across the Southeast, enhanced organic growth, and led her team to be recognized as the Best High-Net-Worth Insurance Broker in the nation by PAM two years in a row.

“Passing the torch to Kelly to lead BKS-Partners into the future was an easy decision,” says Laura Sherman, BKS-Partners Founding Partner. “Her strong leadership, coupled with her keen focus on the client experience and embodiment of our culture, dovetails with our founding vision.”

Prior to joining BKS-Partners in 2017, Kelly served as Vice President, West Zone Sales Leader at Marsh Private Client Services. She has nearly 20 years of experience in the high-net-worth insurance industry and family offices. Kelly was recently recognized as a Power Broker by Risk & Insurance and is a multi-year recipient of the Elite Women in Insurance designation by Insurance Business America.

“It is an honor to be a part of this dynamic and successful team,” says Kelly Nash, BKS-Partners Regional President. “I am thrilled to be a part of our evolution and see what the future holds for us as an organization.”

About BKS-Partners

BKS-Partners is an award-winning entrepreneur-led and inspired insurance brokerage firm delivering expertly crafted Commercial Insurance and Risk Management, Private Insurance and Risk Management, Employee Benefits and Benefit Administration, Asset and Income Protection, and Risk Mitigation strategies to clients wherever their passions and businesses take them throughout the U.S. and abroad. BKS-Partners has award-winning industry expertise, colleagues, competencies, insurers, and most importantly, a highly differentiated culture that our clients consider an invaluable expansion of their business. Learn more about BKS-Partners at www.bks-partners.com.

About BRP Group, Inc.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 450,000 clients across the United States and internationally, with approximately 50 offices in seven states. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

