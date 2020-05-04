/EIN News/ -- Atlantica to Present First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 7

May 4, 2020 – Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 before the opening of the market on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The information will be published on Atlantica’s website www.atlanticayield.com.

Atlantica’s CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 8:45 am (New York time). In order to access the conference call participants should dial: + 1 631-510-7495 (US), +44 (0) 844-571 8892 (UK) or +1-866-992-6802 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 2207538 for all phone numbers. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, Atlantica advised participants to access the conference call at least 20 minutes in advance .

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Atlantica Yield's website. Please visit the website 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica’s website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

Additionally, the senior management team will hold virtual meetings with investors on May 12, 13 at the Citi's Virtual Global Energy & Utilities Conference and on May 14, 2020 at the Credit Suisse Utilities, Power & Clean Tech Conference. Likewise, the senior management will hold conference calls with investors on May 11, 2020, please contact the Company for further information at ir@atlanticayield.com.



About Atlantica

Atlantica Yield plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlanticayield.com).

Chief Financial Officer



Francisco Martinez-Davis



E ir@atlanticayield.com



Investor Relations & Communication



Leire Perez



E ir@atlanticayield.com



T +44 20 3499 0465







