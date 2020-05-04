Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release Pasco County Resident Arrested for Identity Theft and Exploitation of an Elderly Person or Disabled Adult TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Tarpon Springs Police Department today arrested a Pasco County resident for exploiting two seniors under the defendant’s care. Ronald Rose, Jr., 48, withdrew thousands of dollars from the relatives’ bank accounts without approval to spend on personal expenses such as rent, vehicle payments and phone services. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “My office is committed to protecting seniors. Older Floridians should not have to worry about being taken advantage of by those entrusted with their care. Thank you, to my MFCU team, for stopping this unconscionable behavior and I look forward to my Office of Statewide Prosecution now holding the defendant responsible for these crimes.” Acting on information received from a Medicaid provider, the Attorney General’s MFCU Patient Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation Team began investigating the defendant for misuse of patient funds. The investigation revealed that Rose allegedly obtained funds unlawfully from two elderly persons suffering from physical limitations. Rose oversaw the care and finances for the victims, each living in a care facility. Rose allegedly stopped payment to the facilities from the victims’ accounts and began spending the money for personal benefit. Rose faces two counts of exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult, a third-degree felony, and one count each of identity theft more than $5,000 and identity theft of a victim over 60 years of age, each a second-degree felony. The Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute the case.

