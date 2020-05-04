Robert Redding Explores How Companies Operating in the Cloud are Thriving During the Pandemic

The Pandemic and ‘Shelter in Place’ Orders Have Businesses Re-Thinking How they Can Operate, Explains Robert Redding

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The average business operates under the assumption that its employees are going to report to the office. The employees will work from their desktop computer, linked to the internal server, and work their shift for eight to ten hours. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, is changing the dynamic across the globe. Robert Redding , an IT leader with over 30 years of experience in the industry, is explaining how the cloud has allowed certain companies to thrive.Although cloud computing has gained in popularity over the past several years, Robert Redding explains that many businesses still aren’t using it. Those who have been slow to adapt are the ones struggling.Cloud computing allows businesses to avoid being tethered to one physical location. Instead, their server with all of their programs and files are located in the cloud. It allows people to access the server from wherever they are, as long as they have an internet connection. Robert Redding identifies that there are “shelter in place” regulations across most of the United States. Businesses must still maintain operations, even when they are not deemed as essential. This means that businesses have to explore allowing their employees to work from home. Businesses already connected to the cloud are simply allowing employees to log into the cloud so that business can continue as usual.Businesses with no cloud in place are struggling. Robert Redding explains that, without an infrastructure in place, it can take weeks in order for a company to move into the cloud. It can take time to set up the details, provide training to employees, and ensure that the necessary protocols have been set. While Redding explains that it’s not impossible, it can cause businesses not in the cloud to have issues within their operations. With employees being unable to access information, it involves at least one person still in the office to stay connected to the systems. Robert Redding suggests that once the threat of the pandemic is over, those operating in the cloud will find that there are more benefits than they realized. There is a significant amount of flexibility offered with cloud computing. Companies that have had the opportunity to put it to the test are more likely to continue to allow employees to work from home and offer more flexibility within the work schedule.Robert Redding continues to watch how companies are evolving through the pandemic. Those that are already in the cloud seem to be thriving in some of the most creative ways. Those not in the cloud can still explore IT solutions to get themselves back on track.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.