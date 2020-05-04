Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (3 May 2020)

The Ministry would like to report that all the PCR tests done in Harare and Bulawayo on the 2nd of May 2020 were negative for COVID-19.

A total of 920 tests were done as shown in table 1 below, giving a total of 11647 screening and diagnostics tests done to date. Results to follow.

Table 1: Distribution of tests done

Province Number of tests done Mash West 24 Mat. North 7 Bulawayo 287* Masvingo 70 Mash. Central 8 Mash. East 6 Midlands 16 Manicaland 56 Harare 446* TOTAL 920

*Disaggregation of tests done by province was not available at the time of print

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has thirty-four confirmed cases, including five recoveries and four deaths.

Table 2: Number of confirmed cases to date

Province No. of Confirmed Cases Matabeleland North 1 Bulawayo 12 Harare 13 Mashonaland East 5 Mashonaland West 3 Total 34

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.

As announced by His Excellency, The President Cde. E.D. Mnangagwa the re-opening of industry and commerce during the Lockdown Extension effective 4 May 2020, is premised on the mandatory testing of employers and employees. The Ministry has put in place the following plan to ensure immediate implementation of this policy:

• Designated public health facilities that conduct routine screening and medical examination foe workers will now also conduct COVID- 19 rapid testing.

• To expedite the testing process. companies are encouraged to procure the COVID-19 Rapid test kits for themselves. guided by the Ministry in terms of test kits specifications.

• Employers must arrange with the designated testing facilities (public and private) for their employees to be tested at an agreed time as the facilities or at the workplace.

• Companies should ensure adequate space and conditions for testing (social distancing, infection prevention and control. privacy etc).



