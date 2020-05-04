Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update - 4 May 2020
The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1758; of these five (5) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Forty (140). The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Amhara Public Health Institute (Bahir Dar), Tigray Health Research Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Haramaya University Laboratory and Jigjiga University Laboratory. The Details of cases are presented below:
|
S.
NO
|
Citizenship
|
Residence
|
Age
|
sex
|
Travel history of abroad
|
Contact with confirmed case
|
1
|
Ethiopian
|
-
|
24
|
Male
|
He has travel history from Puntland and is in Jigjiga University mandatory quarantine.
|
2
|
Ethiopian
|
-
|
23
|
Male
|
He has travel history from Puntland and is in Jigjiga mandatory quarantine.
|
3
|
Ethiopian
|
-
|
20
|
Male
|
He has travel history from Puntland and is in Jigjiga mandatory quarantine.
|
4
|
Ethiopian
|
Bahir Dar
|
17
|
Male
|
No
|
Yes
|
5
|
Swedish
|
-
|
19
|
Male
|
He has travel history from Sweden and is in Addis Ababa mandatory quarantine.
COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today
|
Total laboratory test conducted
|
24,088
|
Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours
|
1,758
|
Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours
|
5
|
Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center
|
60
|
Patients in intensive care
|
0
|
Newly recovered
|
0
|
Total recovered
|
75
|
Total deaths
|
3
|
Returned to their country
|
2
|
Total confirmed cases as of today
|
140
The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, washing hands with water and soap, covering mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when in crowded areas, and maintaining physical distancing.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
