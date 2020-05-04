Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update - 4 May 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1758; of these five (5) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Forty (140). The tests were conducted at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, International Clinical Laboratories, Amhara Public Health Institute (Bahir Dar), Tigray Health Research Institute, Adama Public Health Research and Referral Laboratory, Haramaya University Laboratory and Jigjiga University Laboratory. The Details of cases are presented below:

S. NO Citizenship Residence Age sex Travel history of abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Ethiopian - 24 Male He has travel history from Puntland and is in Jigjiga University mandatory quarantine. 2 Ethiopian - 23 Male He has travel history from Puntland and is in Jigjiga mandatory quarantine. 3 Ethiopian - 20 Male He has travel history from Puntland and is in Jigjiga mandatory quarantine. 4 Ethiopian Bahir Dar 17 Male No Yes 5 Swedish - 19 Male He has travel history from Sweden and is in Addis Ababa mandatory quarantine.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted 24,088 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 1,758 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 5 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center 60 Patients in intensive care 0 Newly recovered 0 Total recovered 75 Total deaths 3 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 140

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, washing hands with water and soap, covering mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when in crowded areas, and maintaining physical distancing.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.