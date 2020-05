Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Present at BofA Securities 2020 Transportation and Industrials Conference

/EIN News/ -- BRAINTREE, Mass., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, today announced that management will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2020 Transportation and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Altra's investor relations website at https://ir.altramotion.com . A webcast replay will be available on the website following the live presentation.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial, global manufacturer and supplier of electromechanical power transmission, motion control and automation products, including highly engineered power transmission, motion control and engine braking systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has approximately 9,200 employees and over 50 production facilities in 16 countries around the world. AIMC-G

Contact:

Christian Storch

Chief Financial Officer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

781-917-0541

Email: christian.storch@altramotion.com

