Cradlepoint Recognizes Top Partners at 2020 Virtual Partner Summit

The annual Cradlepoint Partner Awards honor exceptional North American service provider and reseller partners who demonstrate significant contributions and commitment to Cradlepoint under its Global Partner Program.

"We are honored and proud of all our partners and their ability to help customers solve pressing business challenges with Cradlepoint wireless edge solutions, especially in this unprecedented time," said Eric Purcell, SVP of Partner Sales at Cradlepoint. "This is why we are pleased to recognize our top-performing partners in North America and celebrate their achievements as they work alongside us to create a Wireless WAN future."

The 2020 Cradlepoint Partner Award winners are:

Enterprise Partner of the Year: Presidio

Presidio Mobile Partner of the Year: AXON

AXON IoT Partner of the Year: Source Inc.

Source Inc. Strategic Service Provider (SSP) Partner of the Year: Comcast Business

Comcast Business National Solution Provider (NSP) Partner of the Year: SHI International Corp.

SHI International Corp. Canada Partner of the Year: INSO

INSO Emerging Partner of the Year: Complete Tablet Solutions Mobility

The two-day North American Partner Summit virtual event drew hundreds of attendees. It provided an opportunity to hear from company executives about Cradlepoint's Wireless WAN vision and strategy, enhancements to its Global Partner Program, and its 2020 solution roadmap, which includes the recently announced 5G Wideband Adapters. The event also included numerous breakout sessions that allowed partners to receive extensive insights and training on the market, products, and technology topics.

Cradlepoint's Global Partner Program helps resale, technology, and service provider partners develop highly effective wireless and service-oriented practices. To find out more about the program, please visit: https://cradlepoint.com/partners/partner-program

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. NetCloud, a subscription-based network service with purpose-built endpoints, embodies our Elastic Edge vision and delivers a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks. More than 20,000 organizations around the world — including 75 percent of the world's top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest US cities — rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint solutions as the foundation for innovative managed services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.

