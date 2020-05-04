ClearCaptions® Optimizes Mobile App for iPad® Users

New iPad-optimized app brings call-captioning service to larger screens, increasing accessibility

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearCaptions, a leading provider of call-captioning services that enable and enhance senior citizens’ lives, today announced call-captioning support for iPad® users, allowing for the display of captions on the popular tablet devices.



Previously, the ClearCaptions Mobile app had been optimized for iPhone® devices and has now been extended to support calls made and received using iPads, giving mobile device users ever more options for call-captioning service.

“Our goal is to allow people to live their lives how and where they choose by enabling easy and effective communication methods that keep them connected wherever they are,” says ClearCaptions CEO, Robert Rae. “In the current situation of social distancing and cautious separation, we want to ensure our solutions are enabled for the devices seniors have adopted. Tablet technology has become a mainstay in the modern senior lifestyle given its larger form factor and the options to fine tune display size while providing dexterity assistance. By adapting our captioning service for the iPad, our customers are able to utilize larger caption fonts and larger function displays that simplify the call process, keeping users comfortably connected with family, friends, doctors or others.”

How ClearCaptions works

ClearCaptions enables the near real-time transcription of a spoken phone conversation into text captions. Through use of the service, a caller’s words are converted into text for easy reading and reference. The service is free, made possible by Title IV of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and is available for a variety of technology platforms including specially-designed home telephones as well as a mobile app that now supports both iPhone and iPad devices.

“For the millions of people who have hearing loss that makes it difficult for them to use the phone, ClearCaptions helps them benefit from the same everyday communication that many of us take for granted,” said Corrine Perritano, ClearCaptions Chief Operating Officer. “Making and receiving phone calls is a vital communication connection for all of us and, as such, we believe it should be a comfortable experience for everyone. We’re driven to assist those who might struggle to hear what’s being said during a call by giving them the ability to see the words callers say without having to guess at what they heard or having to ask callers to repeat themselves. With the displayed captions, we can provide assurance that users get the whole conversation. With the ClearCaptions service, we’re able to change folks’ lives in a very meaningful way.”

About ClearCaptions – WordsMatter™

ClearCaptions is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certified telephone captioning provider that was fully established in 2011. ClearCaptions provides an innovative suite of captioning services through a variety of platforms, including personal computers, mobile devices and home phones. For more information about ClearCaptions, visit clearcaptions.com .

FEDERAL LAW PROHIBITS ANYONE BUT REGISTERED USERS WITH HEARING LOSS FROM USING INTERNET PROTOCOL (IP) CAPTIONED TELEPHONES WITH THE CAPTIONS TURNED ON. IP captioned telephone service may use a live operator. The operator generates captions of what the other party to the call says. These captions are then sent to your phone. There is a cost for each minute of captions generated, paid from a federally-administered fund.

CONTACT:

Minh Le

(615) 327-7999



