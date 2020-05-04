Coronavirus: Uganda: Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Uganda is now 55

3 patients have recovered from COVID-19, tested negative twice for the disease at an interval of 24 hours and been discharged from Entebbe Grade B Hospital, this afternoon. The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Uganda is now 55. #STAYSAFEUG



