Business Group on Health Launches Global Mental Health Guide for Employers

First of its kind resource aims to help multinational companies address mental health needs of their employees around the world

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Group on Health announced today it has released “ Addressing Mental Health from a Global and Local Perspective ,” a comprehensive guide to help HR and benefit leaders at global organizations develop and implement mental health programs for their employees and families. The release coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month and comes at a time when mental health needs are increasing, especially in countries greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mental health is a critical issue around the world and is especially relevant to global organizations because of its impact on employee health, well-being, productivity, and business performance. Research estimates one in four adults in the United States and United Kingdom has a mental or behavioral health need. And while some global companies and countries have made substantial efforts to improve the mental health of populations and employees, a significant amount of work remains.

“Addressing mental health issues locally can be one of the most difficult challenges for global organizations,” said Kathleen O’Driscoll, vice president, Business Group on Health. “It is often difficult for the corporate office to understand the nuances that take place at the local level. These nuances are particularly important for mental health, where misunderstandings and fears are abundant. That’s one of the reasons we developed this guide – to provide global organizations with a country framework to address issues like mental health access, quality, cost and stigma that allows for a ‘glocal’ approach, one in which there is a global strategy that is highly locally relevant.”

The comprehensive resource provides several examples of tools and ideas that multinational employers are implementing in countries around the world. Some of these initiatives are targeted to key mental health needs such as: educating employees about mental health disorders; addressing stigma through the use of testimonials and storytelling; providing access to mental health services; training managers on how to address mental health issues; and leveraging workplace champions and national campaigns.

Though the guide can be used globally, the vast majority is dedicated to providing managers with extensive information on mental health issues and programs in 10 countries around the globe. These include China, France, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. For most of the 10 countries, the guide provides the following:

Details on public funding for mental health initiatives

A snapshot of the health system landscape including the number of hospital beds for mental illness patients and number of mental health care workers

Information on access, insurance coverage and treatment options

Recommendations for employers on how to implement an EAP or create a well-being culture

Names of non-governmental organizations and national campaigns on mental health

The resource features case studies of six multinational employers that put their well-being and mental health initiatives into action. Additionally, managers can read an exclusive interview with Dr. Neil Greenberg, professor of Defence, Mental Health at King’s College London, and a leading occupational and forensic psychiatrist in the U.K. In this interview, Dr. Greenberg discusses the effectiveness of evidence-based mental health interventions in the workplace.

“We believe this groundbreaking resource will provide multinational employers and their HR managers the tools and resources they need to make sure mental health initiatives and strategies are effective at the country, city and local levels,” said Ellen Kelsay, President and CEO of Business Group on Health.

Addressing Mental Health from a Global and Local Perspective was developed with input from global employers including Business Group member companies, The Consumer Goods Forum, and the Global Chief Medical Officer Network. It is available to employers and the public and can be accessed here . The guide demonstrates Business Group on Health’s ongoing commitment to mental health and is the latest of many resources on various aspects of mental health it has developed over the years for employers. The Business Group’s additional resources focus on mental health training and awareness, stigma in the workplace, suicide prevention, the importance of emotional well-being and psychological safety, telework and emotional well-being and mental health and emotional well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.



About Business Group on Health®

Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions. The Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 74 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees and their families in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org .



Media Contact:

Ed Emerman

609.240.2766

eemerman@eaglepr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.