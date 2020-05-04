ISG Forms Automation Partnership with NICE

Partnership further expands ISG Automation’s capabilities into contact center solutions with NICE's intelligent attended automation offering

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it has expanded its automation ecosystem by forming a global partnership with NICE, a leading provider of attended automation solutions.

The partnership with NICE further extends ISG’s capabilities into cognitive automation by leveraging such NICE products as NEVA (NICE Employee Virtual Attendant), NICE Reading Robots and Automation Finder. ISG partners with the world’s leading automation software companies to bring the benefits of business process automation to ISG clients.

An ISG Insights™ study, “Enterprise Automation Capability Improves, but RPA Wall Still Looms,” found the automation technology landscape continues to expand, with enterprises of all sizes and geographies working to accelerate their automation programs, though only 7 percent have reached ISG’s highest level of maturity – “Bot 3.0” – with automation in multiple functions across the enterprise.

“Our partnership with NICE, a leader in automated solutions for contact centers and back office functions, expands our ecosystem and range of offerings to help our enterprise clients rapidly scale their automation programs,” said Chip Wagner, CEO of ISG Automation. “By forming strategic partnerships with such expert solutions providers as NICE, we can help our clients benefit from the cost savings, reduced cycle time, improved data accuracy, reduced time to market and improved customer experience that come with successful automation programs.”

“Today’s customers dictate how they want to interact with brands, and customer loyalty is highly dependent on the quality, speed and relevancy of experiences delivered,” Barry Cooper, president, NICE Enterprise Group, said. "Via this partnership, ISG's enterprise clients can access the full benefits of NEVA, the world's first employee-focused virtual attendant, and take their workforce engagement and customer service to the next level. Our cutting-edge automation discovery and development solutions are also available to them, all within a single platform. We are proud to partner with ISG, one of the top automation advisory and enablement firms.”

As companies advance their automation capability, their goals focus on increased productivity, data accuracy and customer experience, rather than cost savings, Wagner noted. “The market-leading capabilities of NICE will help support our clients’ progress towards the contact center of the future, which lies in personalized services and empowered agents,” he said. “To transform the customer experience and deliver world-class service and engagement, enterprises must adopt the right tools, business models and technologies, including automation and advanced analytics, to enhance human interaction.”

ISG is a market leader in automation and digital business solutions. The firm’s ISG Automation business helps clients navigate the myriad challenges, risks and opportunities of automation, from software selection to building their bot workforce to leveraging the technology to transform and improve business outcomes.

ISG Automation’s portfolio of services includes automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of Centers of Excellence to scale automation across the enterprise, training and organizational change management and ongoing training, technical support and managed services.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com



