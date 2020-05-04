New Wave Design and Verification Acquires FlightWire

Two Industry Leaders Join Forces to Provide Comprehensive Design, Building and Test of Aerospace and Defense Systems

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Wave Design and Verification, LLC. ( New Wave DV ), a leading provider of high-performance digital electronic interface solutions for the Defense/Aerospace market, announced today that it has acquired FlightWire Technology, Inc ., a principal provider of 1394b AS5643 (MIL-1394) solutions. This acquisition combines two premier MIL-1394 companies, considerably expanding the resources, expertise, and offerings of MIL-1394 embedded, test, and maintenance products and services by New Wave DV.



“FlightWire is a recognized leader in the MIL-1394 sustainment and laboratory equipment market,” stated Richard Mourn, President of FlightWire. “By joining forces with New Wave DV, a recognized leader in MIL-1394 embedded and test interface hardware, we are creating endless potential in the aerospace and defense market. Together we will provide a one-stop shop for sustainment and laboratory equipment, flight hardware, and FPGA IP along with testing, validation and training services.” Mourn will join New Wave DV as the Product Line Director of MIL-1394.

“Richard has done a fantastic job building and growing FlightWire to become a tremendous value for the industry,” stated Josh Dirlam, CEO of New Wave DV. “We are excited for FlightWire to join our team and to continue serving our critical partners with exceptional MIL-1394 solutions, support and expertise.”

The acquisition of FlightWire aligns with New Wave DV’s focus on products and services for the Defense/Aerospace high-speed serial interface market. The FlightWire product line will continue to be offered and supported through New Wave DV. FlightWire staff will also transition to New Wave DV, including the Colorado office where FlightWire engineering and manufacturing are currently located. The FlightWire line of products and services is available effective immediately and without interruption through New Wave DV.

About New Wave Design and Verification

The New Wave Design and Verification (New Wave DV) team is made up of passionate professionals who have extensive skill designing, building, testing, and delivering electronic systems for aerospace and defense systems. New Wave DV is focused on high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and specialized networking applications. We uphold our reputation for industry-leading products and services through persistent dedication backed by decades of experience.

New Wave DV provides programmable network interface hardware, FPGA IP Cores, and system level products for high-speed serial interfaces used in embedded and test systems. Protocols supported include Ethernet, Fibre Channel, 1394b AS5643, sFPDP, ARINC-818, HSDB, and custom protocols. For more information about New Wave DV and its products and services, call 952-224-9201 or visit www.newwavedv.com .

