Jim Feldkamp Pens Textbook on Theory and Politics of Terrorism

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Having worked under a few of the nation’s top anti-terrorist organizations, Jim Feldkamp shares his thorough understanding of terrorism theory and politics in a new textbook.In the past, Commander USN Ret. Jim Feldkamp flew combat missions as a Naval Flight Officer during Desert Storm, served as a Counter-Measures Officer (ECMO), and took on the role of Navigator for the EA-6B, the Navy’s carrier-based electronic attack aircraft. Afterwards, he served as a Special Agent for the FBI and helped found the Tidewater Joint Terrorism Task Force in Norfolk, Virginia.He served as a Special Agent for many years and only stepped down from his position to run for Congress in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, becoming the Republican nominee in both the 2004 and 2006 elections. Jim Feldkamp was called back in for Navy reserve duty in 2007 where he helped establish the precursor office of the National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office. There, he coordinated all domestic and international information-sharing of non-classified information among U.S. federal government agencies, foreign governments, and the international maritime shipping industry. The focus of his role was to increase maritime security and maritime domain awareness, and he also worked with the Office of Global Maritime Situational Awareness in Washington, DC during. Jim Feldkamp holds a M.A. in international affairs from the Catholic University of America and is also a graduate of the Naval War College. Today, he’s a Subject Matter Expert at Georgetown University teaching undergraduate courses in domestic and international terrorism, and he frequently speaks on terrorism and maritime security at various US and international conferences.After gaining decades of experience on international terrorism and teaching courses on the subject, he helped author and edit a university textbook through Cognella Academic Publishing on the "Theory and Politics of Terrorism."In the textbook, Jim Feldkamp helps deliver a comprehensive look into the various aspects of terrorism around the world, including the causes behind it, the concepts involved, and the roles religion, public relations, and politics play. The book dives into the roots of terrorism and the steps that lead to radical action from international terrorist groups. In addition, Jim Feldkamp shares his expertise on various forms of terrorism intervention that are employed in scenarios today.From the textbook’s official description:“Theory and Politics of Terrorism gives students a greater understanding of different aspects of terrorism as both a philosophy, and as a chosen course of action outside the boundaries of recognized and accepted socio-political discourse.”Through his work, Jim Feldkamp improves students’ understanding of critical factors in terrorism and contributes his personal expertise in the hopes of eventually defeating terrorism on a global scale.



