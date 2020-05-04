Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 4 May 2020
Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases 178
Total number of deaths - 9
Active New Cases 12
Active cases at Isolation Centres 132
Cumulative recoveries 37
Number currently in quarantine 1,385
Number discharged from quarantine 1,721Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
