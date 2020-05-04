Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 4 May 2020

Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases 178

Total number of deaths - 9

Active New Cases 12

Active cases at Isolation Centres 132

Cumulative recoveries 37

Number currently in quarantine 1,385

Number discharged from quarantine 1,721



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.