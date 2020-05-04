There were 360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,413 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 4 May 2020

Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases 178

Total number of deaths - 9

Active New Cases 12

Active cases at Isolation Centres 132

Cumulative recoveries 37

Number currently in quarantine 1,385

Number discharged from quarantine 1,721

