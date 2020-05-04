Coronavirus - Nigeria: Mobile Molecular Lab Setup in Kano for COVID-19 testing
While on an official visit to Kano State today, DG Chikwe Ihekweazu joined the State Government in commissioning a mobile molecular lab funded by Aliko Dangote Foundation.
This lab set up with 54gene, is the 3rd #COVID19 testing lab in Kano as we expand diagnostic capacity in the state.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
