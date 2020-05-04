There were 359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,412 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Nigeria: Mobile Molecular Lab Setup in Kano for COVID-19 testing

While on an official visit to Kano State today, DG Chikwe Ihekweazu joined the State Government in commissioning a mobile molecular lab funded by Aliko Dangote Foundation.

This lab set up with 54gene, is the 3rd #COVID19 testing lab in Kano as we expand diagnostic capacity in the state.

