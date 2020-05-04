TRHC and Speed Script Expand Partnership for Clinical Documentation

TRHC’s eCare solution enables community pharmacies to enhance clinical services

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare®, Inc. (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced that Speed Script®, a Kansas-based pharmacy management system and services provider, has selected TRHC’s PrescribeWellness™ as its preferred eCare solution provider.



“Speed Script is happy to expand our partnership with TRHC,” said Speed Script Executive Vice President/Chief Technology Officer Chuck Welch. “Working with TRHC to create an integrated solution will bring best of class technology and ease of use to Speed Script customers.”

TRHC’s eCare solution is designed for the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN) and Pharmacy HIT Collaborative to meet standards for clinical documentation, and enables community pharmacies to expand revenue opportunities through electronic documentation of patient encounters. Through eCare, optimized patient care, improved communication and integrated reimbursement functionality facilitate enhanced service offerings, and enable communication between healthcare providers by utilizing electronic health records (EHRs).

“Our partnership with Speed Script will provide their pharmacy clients with a first-class, enhanced clinical care platform,” said TRHC Executive Vice President for PrescribeWellness, Farah Madhat, PharmD, MA. “eCare now will allow pharmacies to optimize their patient care services by providing additional patient touchpoints to help transform the pharmacy into an accessible and effective healthcare destination. Challenges faced by independent and community pharmacies today require technology-enabled solutions to better track patient health and facilitate encounters for a more successful pharmacy business.”

eCare plans are offered through the PrescribeWellness software solution and are designed to expand patient care, streamline workflow, improve patient loyalty, and drive revenue. The PrescribeWellness centralized dashboard enables comprehensive population health management that provides pharmacies a holistic view of patient information and real-time pharmacy performance. Pharmacists can leverage patient communication, Med Sync, Medicare plan review, vaccination, and social calendar tools directly through the PrescribeWellness software.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare® (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications, including EireneRx® and MedWise™, provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information please visit, tabularasahealthcare.com .

About PrescribeWellness

TRHC’s PrescribeWellness solution is a leading cloud-based patient relationship management technology that facilitates collaboration between more than 10,000 pharmacies, payers, providers, pharmaceutical companies and their patients for better health. Visit https://www.prescribewellness.com/ or tabularasahealthcare.com/our-solutions/technology-products/.

About Speed Script

Speed Script provides flexible software solutions and adaptable technology services that enable independent pharmacies to effectively achieve their business goals. Flagship products include Speed Script PRM, an all-inclusive pharmacy management system, Speed Script POS, an integrated point-of-sale system for managing your front-end sales and Speed Script LTC (SSLTC), an electronic facility to pharmacy communication application - fully equipped with drug pass and eMAR technology for long-term care providers. For more than 40 years our defining attribute has been, and still remains, our dedication to sensational customer service. Please visit speedscript.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our goals and expectations regarding the combined company and the integration of PW into TRHC, the expected synergies from the combined company and the expected financial and operating performance of TRHC following the completion of the acquisition. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the risk that we may not be able to achieve our expectations for the combined companies due to challenges in integration and inability to retain key employees; fluctuations in our financial results; the acceptance and use of our products and services by PACE organizations and pharmacies; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; our ability to maintain relationships with a specified drug wholesaler; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; the requirements of being a public company; our ability to recognize the expected benefits from acquisitions on a timely basis or at all; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Bednar

abednar@trhc.com

T: (856) 912-5714



Dianne Semingson

dsemingson@trhc.com

T: (215) 870-0829



Speed Script Media Contact

Chuck Welch

info@speedscript.com

T: (800)444-2765 Investors

Frank Sparacino

fsparacino@trhc.com

T: 312.451.2157



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.