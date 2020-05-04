ALR Technologies Inc. Announces Commencement of OTCQB Trading

ALRT has been approved to upgrade the trading of its common stock to the OTCQB Venture Market

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALR Technologies Inc. (“ALRT” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market.



We believe that graduating to the OTCQB Venture Market is an important step for the company’s future and that it will bring better visibility and liquidity within the investment community. The OTCQB Venture Market is well suited for developing companies. To be eligible for the OTCQB Venture Market, companies must follow specific corporate governance practices, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and meet a minimum bid test.

Sidney Chan, CEO of ALRT said, “We are pleased to have our common shares trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. ALRT has been advancing its technology and commercialization plans and upgrading to the OTCQB aligns the trading of our common shares with advancement of our business.”

About ALR Technologies Inc.

ALR Technologies is a medical device company that developed the ALRT Diabetes Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care that includes: an FDA-cleared and HIPAA compliant diabetes management system that collects data directly from blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring devices; a patent pending Predictive A1C algorithm to track treatment success between lab reports; an FDA-cleared Insulin Dosing Adjustment program, along with a new algorithm to guide non-insulin medication advancements to optimize drug therapies in a timely manner. The program tracks performance of all clinical activities to ensure best practices are followed. The ALRT Diabetes Solution gives providers a platform for remote diabetes care, helping to minimize patient exposure to potential infections. Currently, the Company is focused on diabetes and will expand its services to cover other chronic diseases anchored on verifiable data. More information about ALR Technologies Inc. can be found at www.alrt.com .

Contact:

Ken Robulak

727.736.3838

email: info@alrt.com

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to ALR Technologies' business, and these statements reflect the current views of ALR Technologies with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. When used, the words "estimate", "expect", "anticipate", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. There are many factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ALR Technologies and its products to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further management discussions of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's quarterly filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.







