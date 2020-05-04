Ministry of Education Partners with Canadian EdTech Company to Equip At-Home Learning

Knowledgehook Enhances Ontario’s Learn at Home Program with Dedicated Mathematics Platform amid COVID-19 Caused School Closures

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading educational technology company, Knowledgehook, releases a dedicated platform, Knowledgehook Open Access, to support students and families and minimize the impact of school closures on student learning. With the endorsement of the Ontario Ministry of Education, this platform will be applied in all 72 Ontario school districts.



Knowledgehook Open Access allows students, grade 3 to 10, to continue their mathematics learning from home through stimulating lessons and exercises. More importantly, it assesses their performance against any of Ontario’s curriculum learning objectives, providing key learning insights and progress reports to educators and parents. While nearly 25,000 teachers and over 500,000 students already use Knowledgehook regularly in Ontario, all students can now access the Open Access platform easily, safely and without a login, ensuring true accessibility of the solution as all Ontario students and parents are affected by COVID-19 school closures.

“We feel it is our responsibility and obligation to support the province’s efforts to help families and teachers, and to ensure this generation of students’ math learning is not sacrificed as a result of current school closures,” declares Travis Ratnam, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledgehook. “This platform is a continuation of our mission to advance math education, and inspire the problem solvers of tomorrow. It is also our attempt to maintain normalcy for students and families, during a time where at-home learning is the only learning.”

As the government of Ontario’s priority remains Ontarians’ safety and health during this pandemic, it’s also dedicated to minimizing the impact of social distancing measures on essential aspects of student and family life. “As students become more digitally-inclined, our ministry has been investigating ed tech tools to support teaching and learning. Learning online is vital which is why we’re proud to partner with Knowledgehook, an Ontario-based company trusted by many educators and school districts across the province, to provide more educational opportunities to even more students,” concluded Stephen Lecce, Ontario's Minister of Education.

Following recent partnerships with Apple and Rogers, Knowledgehook becomes the newest partner for the Ministry of Education, supporting the province’s COVID-19 response and ongoing commitment to accessible learning across Ontario.

For school closure updates and supplementary resources for elementary and secondary students, visit Ontario’s Learn at home page: Ontario.ca/learn-at-home . To access or learn more about Knowledgehook, visit: Knowledgehook.com .

About Knowledgehook

Knowledgehook , a leading educational technology company, empowers over 450 thousand teachers and parents to collaboratively support the mathematics learning journey of over 5 million students worldwide. Winner of Google’s Game Changer Award and named Top Disruptor by BNN, its platform analyzes student understanding through engaging assessments, providing real-time personalized solutions to close learning gaps between classroom teaching and at-home learning. Designed by leading numeracy and research experts, Knowledgehook’s Instructional Guidance System is known for reinventing how online technology supports education and educators, while inspiring the problem solvers of tomorrow.

