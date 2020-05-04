GATX Corporation Reports 2020 First-Quarter Results

Net income for the first quarter 2020 was $46.3 million or $1.31 per diluted share



GATX suspends 2020 guidance due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Rail North America’s fleet utilization remained strong at 99.0%

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) today reported 2020 first-quarter net income of $46.3 million or $1.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $41.5 million or $1.12 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019.

“GATX posted solid first-quarter results despite continuing weakness in the North American railcar leasing market and a deteriorating global economy,” said Brian A. Kenney, president and chief executive officer of GATX. “During this unprecedented time, our focus has been on ensuring the health and safety of our global workforce and serving our customers with minimal disruptions.

“Rail North America’s performance in the quarter was generally consistent with our expectations coming into 2020. We achieved fleet utilization of 99% at the end of the quarter and a renewal success rate of 74.6%. The renewal lease rate change of GATX’s Lease Price Index was negative 11.6% in the quarter, with an average renewal term of 31 months.

“Rail International performed as expected. Fleet utilization at GATX Rail Europe remains high at 98.5% at quarter end, and GATX Rail India grew its fleet to over 3,900 railcars while maintaining utilization at 100%. Within Portfolio Management, our Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates produced favorable results, despite an unprecedented drop in commercial air travel in the latter part of the quarter. Finally, American Steamship Company’s sailing season began at the end of March with seven of the planned 11 vessels currently deployed in anticipation of lower tonnage due to COVID-19 impacts. The sale of American Steamship Company is expected to close in the second quarter.”

Mr. Kenney added, “While the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our first-quarter results was limited, we expect future operating results to be negatively impacted, the magnitude of which is highly uncertain and depends on many factors that continue to evolve rapidly, including the scope and duration of the pandemic’s disruptions and the shape and timing of the eventual recovery. Accordingly, we are suspending our previously announced full-year 2020 guidance.”

Mr. Kenney concluded, “I am grateful for the dedication and resilience of our employees in the face of the current obstacles. The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic are extraordinary and unparalleled. However, GATX has managed through a number of crises and economic cycles during its 120-plus-year history. We entered the current crisis with a strong balance sheet, excellent liquidity, and committed long-term leases that provide a source of stable cash flows—all of which we expect positions GATX to navigate through this difficult period and capitalize on attractive investment opportunities that may arise.”

RAIL NORTH AMERICA

Rail North America reported segment profit of $72.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $68.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. Higher segment profit was primarily a result of higher gains on asset dispositions, partially offset by lower lease revenue.

At March 31, 2020, Rail North America’s wholly owned fleet was comprised of approximately 117,600 cars, including more than 15,000 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet.

Fleet utilization was 99.0% at the end of the first quarter, compared to 99.3% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.4% at the end of the first quarter of 2019. During the first quarter, the renewal lease rate change of the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI) was negative 11.6%. This compares to negative 9.1% in the prior quarter and positive 5.2% in the first quarter of 2019. The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during the first quarter was 31 months, compared to 37 months in the prior quarter and 39 months in the first quarter of 2019. Rail North America’s investment volume during the first quarter was $110.9 million.

Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America’s business are provided on the last page of this press release.

RAIL INTERNATIONAL

Rail International’s segment profit was $13.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. Higher lease revenue in 2020, due to more cars on lease, was more than offset by changes in foreign currency exchange rates, resulting in lower segment profit.

At March 31, 2020, GATX Rail Europe’s (GRE) fleet consisted of approximately 25,400 cars. Utilization was 98.5%, compared to 99.3% at the end of the prior quarter and 98.9% at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Additional fleet statistics for GRE are provided on the last page of this press release.

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT

Portfolio Management reported segment profit of $19.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $12.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in segment profit is primarily attributable to strong performance at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates.

AMERICAN STEAMSHIP COMPANY

American Steamship Company (ASC) reported segment profit of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. ASC’s operations are limited during the first quarter as the vessels are in winter lay-up from mid-January through late March.

On February 7, 2020, we entered into an agreement to sell ASC. The sale is subject to customary closing conditions.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 121 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.gatx.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this Earnings Release not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, accordingly, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would”, and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, in addition to those discussed in our other filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations expressed in forward-looking statements:

the severity and duration of the global COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our personnel, operations, commercial activity, supply chain, the demand for our assets, the value of our assets and our liquidity



exposure to damages, fines, criminal and civil penalties, and reputational harm arising from a negative outcome in litigation, including claims arising from an accident involving our railcars and other transportation assets



inability to maintain our transportation assets on lease at satisfactory rates due to oversupply of assets in the market or other changes in supply and demand



a significant decline in customer demand for our assets or services, including as a result of:

weak macroeconomic conditions

weak market conditions in our customers’ businesses

declines in harvest or production volumes

adverse changes in the price of, or demand for, commodities

changes in railroad operations or efficiency

changes in railroad pricing and service offerings, including those related to “precision scheduled railroading”

changes in supply chains

availability of pipelines, trucks, and other alternative modes of transportation

changes in conditions affecting the aviation industry, including geographic exposure and customer concentrations

other operational or commercial needs or decisions of our customers

customers’ desire to buy, rather than lease, our transportation assets



higher costs associated with increased assignments of our transportation assets following non-renewal of leases, customer defaults, and compliance maintenance programs or other maintenance initiatives events having an adverse impact on assets, customers, or regions where we have a concentrated investment exposure



financial and operational risks associated with long-term railcar purchase commitments, including increased costs due to tariffs or trade disputes



reduced opportunities to generate asset remarketing income



inability to successfully consummate and manage ongoing acquisition and divestiture activities



operational and financial risks related to our affiliate investments, including the Rolls-Royce & Partners Finance joint ventures, and the durability and reliability of aircraft engines



fluctuations in foreign exchange rates



failure to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements with the unions representing a substantial portion of our employees



asset impairment charges we may be required to recognize



deterioration of conditions in the capital markets, reductions in our credit ratings, or increases in our financing costs



uncertainty relating to the LIBOR calculation process and potential phasing out of LIBOR after 2021



competitive factors in our primary markets, including competitors with a significantly lower cost of capital than GATX



risks related to our international operations and expansion into new geographic markets, including the inability to access railcar supply and the imposition of new or additional tariffs, quotas, or trade barriers



changes in, or failure to comply with, laws, rules, and regulations



inability to obtain cost-effective insurance



environmental remediation costs



potential obsolescence of our assets



inadequate allowances to cover credit losses in our portfolio



operational, functional and regulatory risks associated with severe weather events, climate change and natural disasters



inability to maintain and secure our information technology infrastructure from cybersecurity threats and related disruption of our business

GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31 2020 2019 Revenues Lease revenue $ 271.7 $ 274.4 Marine operating revenue 11.8 13.1 Other revenue 25.4 29.5 Total Revenues 308.9 317.0 Expenses Maintenance expense 86.6 81.2 Marine operating expense 10.4 12.1 Depreciation expense 80.4 79.9 Operating lease expense 13.3 13.7 Other operating expense 8.5 8.0 Selling, general and administrative expense 42.4 46.1 Total Expenses 241.6 241.0 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 27.4 8.9 Interest expense, net (46.8 ) (46.5 ) Other expense (8.2 ) (3.2 ) Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates’ Earnings 39.7 35.2 Income taxes (12.9 ) (8.4 ) Share of affiliates’ earnings, net of taxes 19.5 14.7 Net Income $ 46.3 $ 41.5 Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.14 Average number of common shares 34.9 36.5 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.31 $ 1.12 Average number of common shares and common share equivalents 35.4 37.1 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.46





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions)

March 31 December 31 2020 2019 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 570.7 $ 151.0 Receivables Rent and other receivables 76.9 87.1 Finance leases (as lessor) 66.8 90.3 Less: allowance for losses (6.2 ) (6.2 ) 137.5 171.2 Operating Assets and Facilities 9,972.5 9,897.4 Less: allowance for depreciation (3,222.1 ) (3,190.2 ) 6,750.4 6,707.2 Lease Assets (as lessee) Right of use assets, net of accumulated depreciation 402.8 413.9 Finance leases, net of accumulated depreciation — 8.9 402.8 422.8 Investments in Affiliated Companies 532.4 512.6 Goodwill 80.6 81.5 Other Assets 243.5 238.8 Total Assets $ 8,717.9 $ 8,285.1 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 120.6 $ 149.1 Debt Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities 275.5 15.8 Recourse 5,043.7 4,780.4 5,319.2 4,796.2 Lease Obligations (as lessee) Operating leases 399.3 432.3 Finance leases — 7.9 399.3 440.2 Deferred Income Taxes 930.2 924.3 Other Liabilities 117.6 140.2 Total Liabilities 6,886.9 6,450.0 Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,831.0 1,835.1 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 8,717.9 $ 8,285.1





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

(In millions)

Rail N.A. Rail Int’l Portfolio

Management ASC Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 212.1 $ 58.3 $ 0.3 $ 1.0 $ — $ 271.7 Marine operating revenue — — 3.3 8.5 — 11.8 Other revenue 23.6 1.8 — — — 25.4 Total Revenues 235.7 60.1 3.6 9.5 — 308.9 Expenses Maintenance expense 72.9 12.9 — 0.8 — 86.6 Marine operating expense — — 4.1 6.3 — 10.4 Depreciation expense 63.6 15.5 1.3 — — 80.4 Operating lease expense 13.3 — — — — 13.3 Other operating expense 6.6 1.8 0.1 — — 8.5 Total Expenses 156.4 30.2 5.5 7.1 — 199.2 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 26.8 0.1 0.5 — — 27.4 Interest (expense) income, net (33.3 ) (10.6 ) (2.9 ) (1.3 ) 1.3 (46.8 ) Other expense (0.8 ) (5.5 ) — (0.2 ) (1.7 ) (8.2 ) Share of affiliates’ pre-tax income — — 23.8 — — 23.8 Segment profit (loss) $ 72.0 $ 13.9 $ 19.5 $ 0.9 $ (0.4 ) $ 105.9 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 42.4 Income taxes (includes $4.3 related to affiliates’ earnings) 17.2 Net income $ 46.3 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 110.9 $ 69.3 $ 0.3 $ 13.7 $ 0.5 $ 194.7 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 26.9 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 26.9 Residual sharing income 0.1 — 0.5 — — 0.6 Non-remarketing disposition (losses) gains (1) (0.2 ) 0.1 — — — (0.1 ) $ 26.8 $ 0.1 $ 0.5 $ — $ — $ 27.4

__________

(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

(In millions)

Rail N.A. Rail Int’l Portfolio

Management ASC Other GATX

Consolidated Revenues Lease revenue $ 220.9 $ 52.2 $ 0.3 $ 1.0 $ — $ 274.4 Marine operating revenue — — 2.4 10.7 — 13.1 Other revenue 27.4 2.0 0.1 — — 29.5 Total Revenues 248.3 54.2 2.8 11.7 — 317.0 Expenses Maintenance expense 68.8 12.1 — 0.3 — 81.2 Marine operating expense — — 4.6 7.5 — 12.1 Depreciation expense 64.3 14.0 1.6 — — 79.9 Operating lease expense 13.7 — — — — 13.7 Other operating expense 6.4 1.5 0.1 — — 8.0 Total Expenses 153.2 27.6 6.3 7.8 — 194.9 Other Income (Expense) Net gain on asset dispositions 8.2 0.4 0.3 — — 8.9 Interest (expense) income, net (34.2 ) (9.9 ) (2.7 ) (1.4 ) 1.7 (46.5 ) Other expense (0.7 ) (2.3 ) — — (0.2 ) (3.2 ) Share of affiliates’ pre-tax income — — 18.2 — — 18.2 Segment profit $ 68.4 $ 14.8 $ 12.3 $ 2.5 $ 1.5 $ 99.5 Less: Selling, general and administrative expense 46.1 Income taxes (includes $3.5 related to affiliates’ earnings) 11.9 Net income $ 41.5 Selected Data: Investment volume $ 99.0 $ 33.1 $ — $ 14.5 $ 0.7 $ 147.3 Net Gain on Asset Dispositions Asset Remarketing Income: Net gains on disposition of owned assets $ 9.7 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 9.7 Residual sharing income 0.1 — 0.3 — — 0.4 Non-remarketing disposition (losses) gains (1) (1.6 ) 0.4 — — — (1.2 ) $ 8.2 $ 0.4 $ 0.3 $ — $ — $ 8.9

__________

(1) Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, except leverage)

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment Rail North America $ 5,634.6 $ 5,632.4 $ 5,611.9 $ 5,607.7 $ 5,646.7 Rail International 1,447.7 1,462.8 1,368.4 1,404.1 1,315.6 Portfolio Management 656.5 637.0 637.5 626.6 612.8 ASC 300.8 291.1 319.0 331.2 311.1 Other 107.6 110.8 105.5 96.6 99.4 Total Assets, excluding cash $ 8,147.2 $ 8,134.1 $ 8,042.3 $ 8,066.2 $ 7,985.6 Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash Unrestricted cash $ (570.7 ) $ (151.0 ) $ (48.6 ) $ (286.6 ) $ (248.4 ) Commercial paper and bank credit facilities 275.5 15.8 112.0 26.0 15.9 Recourse debt 5,043.7 4,780.4 4,580.2 4,832.5 4,768.1 Operating lease obligations 399.3 432.3 440.3 454.5 456.3 Finance lease obligations — 7.9 — 10.6 11.0 Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash 5,147.8 5,085.4 5,083.9 5,037.0 5,002.9 Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,831.0 $ 1,835.1 $ 1,786.5 $ 1,834.8 $ 1,809.2 Recourse Leverage (1) 2.8 2.8 2.8 2.7 2.8

_________

(1) Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder’s equity.

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash Total Assets $ 8,717.9 $ 8,285.1 $ 8,090.9 $ 8,353.1 $ 8,240.2 Less: cash (570.7 ) (151.0 ) (48.6 ) (286.9 ) (254.6 ) Total Assets, excluding cash $ 8,147.2 $ 8,134.1 $ 8,042.3 $ 8,066.2 $ 7,985.6





GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(Continued)

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Rail North America Statistics Lease Price Index (LPI) (1) Average renewal lease rate change (11.6 )% (9.1 )% (7.7 )% (2.8 )% 5.2 % Average renewal term (months) 31 37 40 40 39 Fleet Rollforward (2) Beginning balance 102,845 103,255 103,554 104,830 105,472 Cars added 883 965 902 661 617 Cars scrapped (389 ) (620 ) (513 ) (377 ) (662 ) Cars sold (781 ) (755 ) (688 ) (1,560 ) (597 ) Ending balance 102,558 102,845 103,255 103,554 104,830 Utilization 99.0 % 99.3 % 99.2 % 99.5 % 99.4 % Average active railcars 101,668 102,309 102,653 104,089 104,613 Boxcar Fleet Ending balance 15,026 15,264 15,803 15,921 16,006 Utilization 94.6 % 95.0 % 93.5 % 94.1 % 95.2 % Rail Europe Statistics Fleet Rollforward Beginning balance 24,561 24,211 23,967 23,531 23,412 Cars added 871 416 325 491 185 Cars scrapped/sold (80 ) (66 ) (81 ) (55 ) (66 ) Ending balance 25,352 24,561 24,211 23,967 23,531 Utilization 98.5 % 99.3 % 99.4 % 98.9 % 98.9 % Average active railcars 24,622 24,216 23,877 23,480 23,105 Rail North America Industry Statistics Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (3) 72.7 % 77.1 % 77.4 % 77.7 % 78.4 % Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (4) (6.3 )% (4.9 )% (3.8 )% (2.9 )% (3.1 )% Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (4) 3.1 % (0.6 )% (0.2 )% (0.1 )% (1.0 )% Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (4) 3.6 % 12.2 % 16.6 % 23.2 % 22.0 % Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (5) 46,330 51,295 58,127 69,227 73,076 American Steamship Company Statistics Total Net Tons Carried (millions) 1.0 7.5 9.6 8.7 1.2

_________

(1) GATX’s Lease Price Index (LPI) is an internally-generated business indicator that measures lease rate pricing on renewals for our North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. GATX calculates the index using the weighted-average lease rate for a group of railcar types that GATX believes best represents its overall North American fleet, excluding boxcars. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate, weighted by fleet composition. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term of railcar types in the LPI, weighted by fleet composition.

(2) Excludes boxcar fleet.

(3) As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve.

(4) As reported by the Association of American Railroads (AAR).

(5) As reported by the Railway Supply Institute (RSI).







