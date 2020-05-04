HP Powers Ultimate Gaming Experiences at Home with Cutting-Edge Gaming Rigs, Display, and Command Center Updates

OMEN’s enhanced ecosystem helps gamers stay social, connected, and entertained

OMEN 25L and 30L Desktops provide world class expansion capabilities with a cohesive design engineered for phenomenal gaming performance and improved thermals. https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f67d482-6987-4183-a173-461e5e653995

OMEN 27i Gaming Monitor brings a crisp 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time1 within a Nano IPS Panel that is NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible2 and runs at a captivating 2K resolution. https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bae1fdbe-86be-40f3-8d7f-c2d1b968006d

OMEN Command Center receives compelling updates including a new intuitive user interface and My Games integration with digital game distribution platforms. https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06a6ad06-a1d0-4c8b-8e8a-e0173211cdee

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Debuting a new OMEN look and feel, today HP unveiled the OMEN 25L and 30L Desktops , engineered for gaming performance, designed for immersion, and crafted for gaming expansion. Both desktops perfectly pair with the latest immersive OMEN 27i Gaming Monitor with powerful specs to enhance gaming experiences and let the action take center stage.

With people spending more time at home, gaming has increased dramatically as players look to find social connections and outlets for stress relief and entertainment. In late March 2020, Steam set a record with over 23.5 million concurrent active users, an increase of more than three million people compared to the then record number of users just two weeks prior3. The latest OMEN devices are built with powerful premium components and technology that addresses the mounting needs of all gamers, veterans and newcomers alike.

“The OMEN brand continues to evolve its identity and grow a world class ecosystem of hardware and software solutions in meaningful ways that address the needs of all gamers, especially at a time when socially connecting from home with friends and loved ones is so important,” said Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc. “The latest OMEN Gaming Desktop adds components from Cooler Master, WD_Black from Western Digital, and expanded options from HyperX® which reinforces our commitment toward providing the best tools for progressing in your favorite games.”

ENGINEERED FOR GAMING PERFORMANCE AND EXPANDIBILITY

Built with refined thermals and a tool-less design for access to internals that adhere to microATX standards, the redesigned OMEN desktops offer gamers the choice of 25 and 30-liter options to allow for maximum flexibility when it comes to desired hardware. Multiple chassis options including a 30L model that has a tempered-glass front bezel and EMI-coated glass side panel, the desktops yield a gorgeous aesthetic and highlights the interior’s diligent cable routing and color consistency. The new desktops deliver:

Powerful Performance : Never skip a beat with incredible visuals powered by up to the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 Ti or up to AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT graphics. Harness the computing power a game needs with up to the new 10 th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-10900K with up to 5.3GHz 4 , 10 cores 5 and 20 threads or up to the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900 desktop processors 6 , which showcase “Zen 2” core architecture and 7nm process technology.

: Never skip a beat with incredible visuals powered by up to the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 Ti or up to AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT graphics. Harness the computing power a game needs with up to the new 10 Gen Intel® Core™ i9-10900K with up to 5.3GHz , 10 cores and 20 threads or up to the latest AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900 desktop processors , which showcase “Zen 2” core architecture and 7nm process technology. Top Tier Components: Cooler Master makes their OMEN debut with optional configurable 92mm air or 120mm liquid cooler options for the CPU and up to a 750W Cooler Master 80 PLUS Platinum PSU. Colorfully and mightily outfit the interior with up to 64GB of HyperX® FURY DDR4-3200Mhz XMP memory with RBG. Enjoy lightning quick access to important files with top-tier storage by way of up to two 2TB WD_Black PCIe M.2 SSDs 7 .

Cooler Master makes their OMEN debut with optional configurable 92mm air or 120mm liquid cooler options for the CPU and up to a 750W Cooler Master 80 PLUS Platinum PSU. Colorfully and mightily outfit the interior with up to 64GB of HyperX® FURY DDR4-3200Mhz XMP memory with RBG. Enjoy lightning quick access to important files with top-tier storage by way of up to two 2TB WD_Black PCIe M.2 SSDs . OMEN Command Center Integration: Customize to perfection with lighting control for up to six zones, including front logo, front fan, interior lighting, CPU cooler, memory and graphics8, along with five unique lighting modes. Intelligent Overclocking9,10 promotes the best performance possible by utilizing a patented algorithm to identify the highest optimal setting for your CPU and automatically overclocks it for you. Fan Control9 comes with a quiet, normal, and turbo setting for added cooling control. Comes with the latest OMEN Command Center11 features: Remote Play12, My Games13, Profiles14, Coaching15, and Rewards16.

DESIGNED FOR IMMERSIVE GAMING

OMEN 27i Gaming Monitor delivers with a Nano IPS panel that yields a color gamut of DCI-P3 98%17 to provide deeper hues and more accurate colors with a 25% wider color gamut than sRGB and largely nullifies color degradation from shallower angles. This gaming monitor is crafted for winning with features that deliver:

Brightness: With a Quad HD 18 (2560x1440) resolution and 350 nits brightness, this monitor hits the mark to make games jump to life.

With a Quad HD (2560x1440) resolution and 350 nits brightness, this monitor hits the mark to make games jump to life. Crisp Visuals: Experience pristinely fluid gameplay with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatibility 2 that makes display stutter, input lag, and screen tears things of the past. Responsiveness is paramount and with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms 19 response time with overdrive, each moment is captured in its full glory.

Experience pristinely fluid gameplay with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatibility that makes display stutter, input lag, and screen tears things of the past. Responsiveness is paramount and with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with overdrive, each moment is captured in its full glory. Battle-Hardened Build: Coated in a spectacular black shade, this high performance 27” diagonal monitor arrives with a dual pillar height, adjustable stand and four easy-to-access tilted ports. Additionally, an immersive diamond panel lighting solution on the rear can be controlled through OMEN Command Center11 along with the patented aim assist feature which creates a custom shaped and colored reticle.

ENHANCED GAMING EXPERIENCES

Same great features with a fast and striking new interface, OMEN Command Center now showcases a homepage that shares news on the latest events, products, and happenings with OMEN Squad, all from one incredible app. Features include:

My Games: Makes playing games from Steam, Epic Games Store, Origin, Uplay, or installed elsewhere on your PC 19 easier than ever before with one simple location to launch them all.

Makes playing games from Steam, Epic Games Store, Origin, Uplay, or installed elsewhere on your PC easier than ever before with one simple location to launch them all. My Gear: A one-stop shop to manage your OMEN gaming devices, boost your network, control lighting and fans, and even create your own personal profiles.

A one-stop shop to manage your OMEN gaming devices, boost your network, control lighting and fans, and even create your own personal profiles. My Services: Augments your gaming experiences in fun and fulfilling ways with Coaching15 and an improved Rewards16. Remote Play12, formerly known as Game Stream, enables you to use your OMEN PC as your own personal cloud to play from another PC and is also available via Google Play and the Apple App Store.

For more information about the OMEN ecosystem of gaming PCs, displays and accessories, visit: omen.com

Pricing and Availability20

OMEN 25L Desktop is expected to be available May 5 th via HP.com for a starting price of $899.99.

via HP.com for a starting price of $899.99. OMEN 30L Desktop is expected to be available May 5 th via HP.com for a starting price of $1199.99.

via HP.com for a starting price of $1199.99. OMEN 27i Monitor is expected to be available May 4 th via BestBuy.com and May 22 nd via HP.com for a starting price of $499.99.

via BestBuy.com and May 22 via HP.com for a starting price of $499.99. May the 4th be with you!

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com .

©Copyright 2020 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Intel, the Intel logo and Intel are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

NVIDIA, GeForce, Surround, and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Ryzen, Radeon, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Dane Dyche, HP (Gaming & Esports) dane@hp.com www.hp.com/go/newsroom

