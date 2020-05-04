SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results   

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (“SCI”) (SCIA: OTCQB), a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications who works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The Company continues to receive orders for its products, although some shipments have been impacted by temporary closure of customer facilities due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. During the second quarter of 2020, and perhaps longer, we may operate below our normal production schedule.

Jeremy Young, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our first quarter 2020 results were profitable. We continue to value our employees and appreciate their contributions during this difficult period. We are aggressively adapting our business practices to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including regular contact via phone and other electronic means with our customers and suppliers, and responding to their changing circumstances.”

Revenue

Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020, decreased approximately 14% to $3,438,795 from $4,015,138 a year ago due to lower volume. International shipments decreased $582,011 for the first quarter 2020 from the same period last year. Order backlog was $5.0 million on March 31, 2020, compared to $5.8 million at year-end 2019.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased 27% to $509,338 for the first quarter 2020 from $696,302 for the same period a year ago, primarily due to lower revenue and product mix.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses (general and administrative expense, research and development expense and marketing and sales expense), decreased 21% to $421,853 in the first quarter 2020 from $537,288 for the same period in 2019. Each category of expense decreased at least 20% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. The largest dollar decrease was general and administrative expense, which was $76,635 below the first quarter 2019 amount due to expenses related to the Company’s executive management transition last year. Research and development expense decreased $21,965 for the first three months of 2020 due to lower compensation expense. Marketing and sales expense decreased $16,835 for the first quarter 2020 versus a year ago as a result of lower travel and compensation expense.

EBITDA*

Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $201,175 for the first three months of 2020 versus $286,093 a year ago, principally due to this year’s first quarter lower net income.

Income Applicable to Common Stock

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, net income applicable to common stock was $75,478 versus $149,304 for the same period last year. This decrease was due to lower gross profit for the first quarter 2020, which was partially offset by lower operating expenses. Fully diluted income per share was $0.02 for this year’s first quarter compared to $0.03 a year ago.



Cash and Total Debt Outstanding

Cash on hand was $1,818,620 on March 31, 2020, compared to $1,828,397 on December 31, 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $170,612 for the first quarter 2020 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $71,779 for the same period last year. The comparative difference was principally due to decreases in accrued expenses and customer deposits compared to the first quarter 2019.

Total debt outstanding was $199,683 on March 31, 2020, versus $223,835 at year-end 2019, a decrease of 11%.

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC. BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (UNAUDITED) Current Assets Cash $ 1,818,620 $ 1,828,397 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 317,517 348,524 Inventories 1,842,884 2,749,038 Prepaid expenses 78,799 105,464 Total current assets 4,057,820 5,031,423 Property and Equipment, at cost 9,106,836 8,989,157 Less accumulated depreciation (7,109,474 ) (7,036,955 ) 1,997,362 1,952,202 Right of use asset, net 415,774 434,492 Other assets 88,030 86,958 Other Assets 503,804 521,450 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,558,986 $ 7,505,075 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Finance lease obligations $ 99,817 $ 98,524 Operating lease obligations 82,720 80,669 Accounts payable 129,157 254,004 Customer deposits 1,568,862 2,408,837 Accrued expenses 146,792 197,061 Total current liabilities 2,027,348 3,039,095 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 99,866 125,311 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 370,240 391,833 Total liabilities 2,497,454 3,556,239 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,061,532 3,948,836 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,558,986 $ 7,505,075







SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED) 2020 2019 Revenue $ 3,438,795 $ 4,015,038 Cost of revenue 2,929,457 3,318,736 Gross profit 509,338 696,302 General and administrative expense 283,165 359,800 Research and development expense 86,904 108,869 Marketing and sales expense 51,784 68,619 Income from operations 87,485 159,014 Interest expense (income) 4,069 (1,188 ) Income before provision for income taxes 83,416 160,202 Income tax expense 1,900 4,860 Net income 81,516 155,342 Dividends on preferred stock 6,038 6,038 INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHARES $ 75,478 $ 149,304 Earnings per share - basic and diluted Income per common share Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.03 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,385,998 4,295,417 Diluted 4,394,574 4,350,377







SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED)

2020 2019 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): Operating activities $ 170,612 $ (71,779 ) Investing activities (156,237 ) (207,451 ) Financing activities (24,152 ) (23,949 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH (9,777 ) (303,179 ) CASH - Beginning of period 1,828,397 1,802,839 CASH - End of period $ 1,818,620 $ 1,499,660 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019

(UNAUDITED)

2020 2019 Net income $ 81,516 $ 155,342 Interest 4,069 (1,188 ) Income taxes 1,900 4,860 Depreciation and amortization 113,690 127,079 EBITDA $ 201,175 $ 286,093





