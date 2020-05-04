Kelly® Reports First Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- Financial Highlights



Q1 revenue down 8.8%; 2.7% of the decline due to estimated impact of COVID-19 crisis

Q1 operating earnings decline on $147.7 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge, partially offset by a gain on sale of headquarters buildings; operating earnings declined 46% on an adjusted basis

Q1 loss per share of $3.91, compared to earnings of $0.56 last year; Q1 earnings per share on an adjusted basis of $0.20 compared to $0.45 last year

TROY, Mich., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA ) (Nasdaq: KELYB ), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced results for the first quarter of 2020.

Peter Quigley, president and chief executive officer, announced revenue for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $1.3 billion, an 8.8% decrease, or 8.3% in constant currency, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019. Included in the revenue decline is an estimated year-over-year decrease of 2.7% as a result of lower demand during the second half of March as customers reacted to the COVID-19 crisis.

Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $111.8 million, compared to the $16.8 million of earnings from operations reported for the first quarter of 2019. The 2020 first quarter results include a $147.7 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge, an $8.7 million restructuring charge and a gain on the sale of headquarters buildings of $32.1 million. The first quarter of 2019 included a restructuring charge of $6.3 million. On an adjusted basis, earnings from operations were $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $23.1 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Diluted loss per share in the first quarter of 2020 is $3.91 compared to earnings per share of $0.56 in the first quarter of 2019. Included in the loss per share in the first quarter of 2020 is a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $3.18 per share, net of tax, a $1.38 per share non-cash loss, net of tax, on Persol Holdings common stock, a $0.17 per share restructuring charge, net of tax, and a gain on the sale of headquarters buildings of $0.61, per share net of tax. Included in the earnings per share in the first quarter of 2019 is a $0.23 from a non-cash gain per share on Kelly’s investment in Persol Holdings common stock, net of tax and a $0.12 per share restructuring charge, net of tax. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.20 for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $0.45 for the corresponding quarter of 2019.

“Kelly began the year with signs of stabilization in our U.S. staffing business, and continued growth in our outcome and consulting businesses,” stated Quigley. “However, the sudden and dramatic disruption sparked by COVID-19 in mid-March was unlike anything we’ve seen in our nearly 75 years. Negative market reaction to the crisis, including declines in our share price, triggered a goodwill impairment charge in the quarter that had a significant impact on our reported results. While we continue to closely manage the financial impact of the pandemic, the non-cash impairment charge does not change our views, or confidence, in our ability to weather the COVID-19 crisis or to capitalize on opportunities when the crisis ends. We’re moving forward with our transformation into a specialty talent solutions provider by taking prudent, near-term measures to protect our financial flexibility, while preserving our ability to capture growth coming out of this crisis. And, of course, our top priority has been, and continues to be, the health and safety of our people.”

In conjunction with its first quarter earnings release, Kelly has published a financial presentation on the Investor Relations page of its public website and will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on May 4 to review the results and answer questions. The call may be accessed in one of the following ways:

Via the Internet:

Kellyservices.com



Via the Telephone

(877) 692-8955 (toll free) or (234) 720-6979 (caller paid)

Enter access code 5728672

After the prompt, please enter “#”

A recording of the conference call will be available after 2:30 p.m. ET on May 4, 2020 at (866) 207-1041 (toll-free) and (402) 970-0847 (caller-paid). The access code is 5222215#. The recording will also be available at kellyservices.com during this period.

This release contains statements that are forward looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These factors include, but are not limited to, the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, competitive market pressures including pricing and technology introductions and disruptions, changing market and economic conditions, our ability to achieve our business strategy, the risk of damage to our brand, the risk our intellectual property assets could be infringed upon or compromised, our ability to successfully develop new service offerings, our exposure to risks associated with services outside traditional staffing, including business process outsourcing and services connecting talent to independent work, our increasing dependency on third parties for the execution of critical functions, the risks associated with past and future acquisitions, exposure to risks associated with investments in equity affiliates including PersolKelly Pte. Ltd., material changes in demand from or loss of large corporate customers as well as changes in their buying practices, risks particular to doing business with government or government contractors, risks associated with conducting business in foreign countries, including foreign currency fluctuations, the exposure to potential market and currency exchange risks relating to our investment in Persol Holdings, risks associated with violations of anti-corruption, trade protection and other laws and regulations, availability of qualified full-time employees, availability of temporary workers with appropriate skills required by customers, liabilities for employment-related claims and losses, including class action lawsuits and collective actions, risks arising from failure to preserve the privacy of information entrusted to us or to meet our obligations under global privacy laws, the risk of cyberattacks or other breaches of network or information technology security, our ability to sustain critical business applications through our key data centers, our ability to effectively implement and manage our information technology projects, our ability to maintain adequate financial and management processes and controls, risk of potential impairment charges triggered by adverse industry developments or operational circumstances, unexpected changes in claim trends on workers’ compensation, unemployment, disability and medical benefit plans, the impact of changes in laws and regulations (including federal, state and international tax laws), competition law risks, the risk of additional tax or unclaimed property liabilities in excess of our estimates, our ability to realize value from our tax credit and net operating loss carryforwards, our ability to maintain specified financial covenants in our bank facilities to continue to access credit markets, and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in this release and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained herein, and we have no intention to update these statements.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 440,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2019 was $5.4 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

KLYA-FIN





MEDIA CONTACT: ANALYST CONTACT: Jane Stehney James Polehna (248) 574-9800 (248) 244-4586 stehnja@kellyservices.com james.polehna@kellyservices.com





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 29, 2020 AND MARCH 31, 2019 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2020 2019 Change Change Change Revenue from services $ 1,261.1 $ 1,382.6 $ (121.5 ) (8.8 ) % (8.3 ) % Cost of services 1,037.8 1,131.0 (93.2 ) (8.2 ) Gross profit 223.3 251.6 (28.3 ) (11.3 ) (10.9 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 219.5 234.8 (15.3 ) (6.5 ) (6.3 ) Goodwill impairment charge 147.7 — 147.7 NM Gain on sale of assets (32.1 ) — (32.1 ) NM Earnings (loss) from operations (111.8 ) 16.8 (128.6 ) NM Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings (77.8 ) 13.2 (91.0 ) NM Other income (expense), net 1.7 (1.1 ) 2.8 234.5 Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate (187.9 ) 28.9 (216.8 ) NM Income tax expense (benefit) (36.2 ) 6.4 (42.6 ) NM Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate (151.7 ) 22.5 (174.2 ) NM Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate (1.5 ) (0.4 ) (1.1 ) (312.1 ) Net earnings (loss) $ (153.2 ) $ 22.1 $ (175.3 ) NM Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (3.91 ) $ 0.56 $ (4.47 ) NM Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (3.91 ) $ 0.56 $ (4.47 ) NM STATISTICS: Staffing fee-based income (included in revenue from services) $ 12.3 $ 15.9 $ (3.6 ) (22.9 ) % (22.1 ) % Gross profit rate 17.7 % 18.2 % (0.5 ) pts. Conversion rate (50.1 ) 6.7 (56.8 ) % Return: Earnings (loss) from operations (8.9 ) 1.2 (10.1 ) Net earnings (loss) (12.1 ) 1.6 (13.7 ) Effective income tax rate 19.3 % 22.2 % (2.9 ) pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 39.2 39.0 Diluted 39.2 39.1





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) First Quarter % CC % 2020 2019 Change Change Americas Staffing Revenue from services $ 533.4 $ 626.5 (14.9 ) % (14.6 ) % Gross profit 93.6 117.2 (20.2 ) (20.0 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 87.9 94.9 (7.4 ) (7.4 ) Restructuring charges 5.6 6.3 (10.6 ) (10.6 ) Total SG&A expenses 93.5 101.2 (7.6 ) (7.6 ) Earnings from operations 0.1 16.0 (99.5 ) Earnings from operations excluding restructuring charges 5.7 22.3 (74.4 ) Gross profit rate 17.5 % 18.7 % (1.2 ) pts. Conversion rate 0.1 13.7 (13.6 ) Conversion rate excluding restructuring charges 6.1 19.1 (13.0 ) Return on sales — 2.6 (2.6 ) Return on sales excluding restructuring charges 1.1 3.6 (2.5 ) Global Talent Solutions Revenue from services $ 503.2 $ 501.0 0.4 % 0.6 % Gross profit 100.2 100.4 (0.2 ) 0.1 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 72.8 74.7 (2.5 ) (2.2 ) Restructuring charges 0.9 — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 73.7 74.7 (1.3 ) (1.0 ) Earnings from operations 26.5 25.7 2.9 Earnings from operations excluding restructuring charges 27.4 25.7 6.4 Gross profit rate 19.9 % 20.0 % (0.1 ) pts. Conversion rate 26.5 25.7 0.8 Conversion rate excluding restructuring charges 27.4 25.7 1.7 Return on sales 5.3 5.1 0.2 Return on sales excluding restructuring charges 5.5 5.1 0.4 International Staffing Revenue from services $ 227.6 $ 258.9 (12.1 ) % (10.7 ) % Gross profit 29.9 34.6 (13.4 ) (11.8 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 28.2 31.3 (9.7 ) (8.5 ) Restructuring charges 1.1 — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 29.3 31.3 (6.2 ) (5.0 ) Earnings from operations 0.6 3.3 (81.7 ) Earnings from operations excluding restructuring charges 1.7 3.3 (48.8 ) Gross profit rate 13.2 % 13.3 % (0.1 ) pts. Conversion rate 2.0 9.5 (7.5 ) Conversion rate excluding restructuring charges 5.6 9.5 (3.9 ) Return on sales 0.3 1.3 (1.0 ) Return on sales excluding restructuring charges 0.7 1.3 (0.6 )





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) March 29, 2020 Dec. 29, 2019 March 31, 2019 Current Assets Cash and equivalents $ 48.3 $ 25.8 $ 30.9 Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of $11.1, $12.9, and $12.0, respectively 1,236.1 1,282.2 1,283.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81.4 76.5 86.2 Properties held for sale — 21.2 — Total current assets 1,365.8 1,405.7 1,400.2 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 38.1 43.1 86.0 Operating lease right-of-use assets 89.2 60.4 69.5 Deferred taxes 249.5 229.1 204.6 Goodwill, net — 127.8 127.8 Investment in Persol Holdings 96.8 173.2 147.2 Investment in equity affiliate 116.3 117.2 121.2 Other assets 306.1 324.1 315.7 Total noncurrent assets 896.0 1,074.9 1,072.0 Total Assets $ 2,261.8 $ 2,480.6 $ 2,472.2 Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 1.7 $ 1.9 $ 74.2 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 475.5 503.6 496.6 Operating lease liabilities 19.2 20.1 21.2 Accrued payroll and related taxes 259.7 267.6 292.1 Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 26.1 25.7 24.4 Income and other taxes 60.6 65.2 64.9 Total current liabilities 842.8 884.1 973.4 Noncurrent Liabilities Operating lease liabilities 72.7 43.3 50.6 Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 46.4 45.8 47.9 Accrued retirement benefits 164.5 187.4 176.0 Other long-term liabilities 35.3 55.5 46.5 Total noncurrent liabilities 318.9 332.0 321.0 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 40.1 40.1 40.1 Treasury stock (18.0 ) (20.9 ) (21.9 ) Paid-in capital 19.5 22.5 21.0 Earnings invested in the business 1,081.7 1,238.6 1,157.2 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (23.2 ) (15.8 ) (18.6 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,100.1 1,264.5 1,177.8 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,261.8 $ 2,480.6 $ 2,472.2 STATISTICS: Working Capital $ 523.0 $ 521.6 $ 426.8 Current Ratio 1.6 1.6 1.4 Debt-to-capital % 0.2 % 0.1 % 5.9 % Global Days Sales Outstanding 59 58 58 Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow $ 5.4 $ 82.2 $ 17.0





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 29, 2020 AND MARCH 31, 2019 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ (153.2 ) $ 22.1 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Goodwill impairment charge 147.7 — Deferred income taxes on goodwill impairment charge (23.0 ) — Depreciation and amortization 6.0 7.6 Operating lease asset amortization 5.3 5.8 Provision for bad debts (0.4 ) 0.3 Stock-based compensation 1.2 3.2 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings 77.8 (13.2 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets (32.1 ) — Equity in net (earnings) loss of PersolKelly Pte. Ltd. 1.5 0.4 Other, net 0.7 (0.4 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (23.1 ) (4.6 ) Net cash from operating activities 8.4 21.2 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (3.0 ) (4.2 ) Acquisition of companies, net of cash received (36.3 ) (86.4 ) Investment in equity securities (0.3 ) — Proceeds from sale of assets 55.5 — Other investing activities — 0.3 Net cash from (used in) investing activities 15.9 (90.3 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in short-term borrowings (0.1 ) 72.0 Financing lease payments (0.3 ) — Dividend payments (3.0 ) (3.0 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock awards (1.1 ) (2.3 ) Other financing activities (0.1 ) — Net cash (used in) from financing activities (4.6 ) 66.7 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2.8 (1.9 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 22.5 (4.3 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 31.0 40.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 53.5 $ 35.8





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) First Quarter (Americas, International and GTS) % CC % 2020 2019 Change Change Americas United States $ 928.5 $ 1,018.9 (8.9 ) % (8.9 ) % Canada 32.8 33.0 (0.7 ) — Mexico 28.7 27.5 4.4 7.3 Puerto Rico 17.7 19.2 (7.6 ) (7.6 ) Brazil 9.1 8.5 7.5 18.8 Total Americas 1,016.8 1,107.1 (8.2 ) (8.0 ) EMEA France 52.5 64.3 (18.3 ) (15.8 ) Switzerland 44.2 49.5 (10.8 ) (13.3 ) Portugal 43.6 44.8 (2.5 ) 0.3 Russia 32.1 25.4 26.4 26.7 United Kingdom 22.3 26.2 (14.9 ) (13.6 ) Italy 14.7 20.6 (28.6 ) (26.4 ) Germany 8.0 11.1 (27.9 ) (25.8 ) Ireland 5.0 10.1 (50.9 ) (49.4 ) Other 15.2 18.0 (15.6 ) (10.6 ) Total EMEA 237.6 270.0 (12.0 ) (10.6 ) Total APAC 6.7 5.5 20.5 27.6 Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 1,261.1 $ 1,382.6 (8.8 ) % (8.3 ) %





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FIRST QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2020 2019 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Goodwill

Impairment(1) Gain on sale

of assets(3) Restructuring(4) Adjusted Adjusted Americas Staffing $ 93.5 $ — $ — $ (5.6 ) $ 87.9 $ 94.9 Global Talent Solutions 73.7 — — (0.9 ) 72.8 74.7 International Staffing 29.3 — — (1.1 ) 28.2 31.3 Corporate 23.4 — — (1.1 ) 22.3 28.2 Intersegment (0.4 ) — — — (0.4 ) (0.6 ) Total Company $ 219.5 $ — $ — $ (8.7 ) $ 210.8 $ 228.5





2020 2019 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Goodwill

Impairment(1) Gain on sale

of assets(3) Restructuring(4) Adjusted Adjusted Americas Staffing $ 0.1 $ — $ — $ 5.6 $ 5.7 $ 22.3 Global Talent Solutions 26.5 — — 0.9 27.4 25.7 International Staffing 0.6 — — 1.1 1.7 3.3 Corporate (139.0 ) 147.7 (32.1 ) 1.1 (22.3 ) (28.2 ) Total Company $ (111.8 ) $ 147.7 $ (32.1 ) $ 8.7 $ 12.5 $ 23.1





2019 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Restructuring(4) Adjusted Americas Staffing $ 101.2 $ (6.3 ) $ 94.9 Global Talent Solutions 74.7 — 74.7 International Staffing 31.3 — 31.3 Corporate 28.2 — 28.2 Intersegment (0.6 ) — (0.6 ) Total Company $ 234.8 $ (6.3 ) $ 228.5 2019 Earnings from Operations: As Reported Restructuring(4) Adjusted Americas Staffing $ 16.0 $ 6.3 $ 22.3 Global Talent Solutions 25.7 — 25.7 International Staffing 3.3 — 3.3 Corporate (28.2 ) — (28.2 ) Total Company $ 16.8 $ 6.3 $ 23.1





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) First Quarter 2020 2019 Income tax expense (benefit) $ (36.2 ) $ 6.4 Taxes on goodwill impairment charge(1) 23.0 — Taxes on investment in Persol Holdings(2) 23.8 (4.1 ) Taxes on gain on sale of assets(3) (8.1 ) — Taxes on restructuring charges(4) 2.2 1.6 Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) $ 4.7 $ 3.9 First Quarter 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) $ (153.2 ) $ 22.1 Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1) 124.7 — (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2) 54.0 (9.1 ) Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(3) (24.0 ) — Restructuring charges, net of taxes(4) 6.5 4.7 Adjusted net earnings $ 8.0 $ 17.7 First Quarter 2020 2019 Per Share Net earnings (loss) $ (3.91 ) $ 0.56 Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1) 3.18 — (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2) 1.38 (0.23 ) Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(3) (0.61 ) — Restructuring charges, net of taxes(4) 0.17 0.12 Adjusted net earnings $ 0.20 $ 0.45

Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2020 goodwill impairment charge, the 2020 and 2019 gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings, the 2020 gain on sale of assets, and the 2020 and 2019 restructuring charges, and are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2020 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. Management also believes that such measures are used by those analyzing performance of companies in the staffing industry to compare current performance to prior periods and to assess future performance.

These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) The goodwill impairment charge is the result of an interim impairment test the Company performed during the first quarter of 2020, due to a triggering event caused by a decline in the Company's common stock price.

(2) The gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings represent the change in fair value of the investment during the period presented and the related tax expense and benefit.

(3) Gain on sale of assets in 2020 represents the excess of the proceeds over the cost of the headquarters properties sold during the first quarter of 2020.

(4) Restructuring charges in 2020 represent severance costs and lease terminations in preparation for the new operating model later in 2020. Restructuring charges in 2019 represent severance costs primarily related to U.S. branch-based staffing operations.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.