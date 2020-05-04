Seelos Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance for an Additional US Patent for Trehalose (SLS-005)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced today that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Seelos' U.S. patent number 10,437,637 (application number 16/263,707) titled “COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR TREATING AN AGGREGATION DISEASE OR DISORDER” for trehalose (SLS-005).



The allowed claims cover the composition of matter and method of use for trehalose (SLS-005) for treating a disease or disorder selected from any one of the following: Spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy (SBMA); Dentatombral-pallidoluysian atrophy (DRPLA); Pick's disease; corticobasal degeneration (CBD); progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP); frontotemporal dementia; or parkinsonism linked to chromosome 17 (FTDP-17).

About Trehalose

Trehalose is a low molecular weight disaccharide (0.342 kDa) that crosses the blood brain barrier, stabilizes proteins, and importantly, activates autophagy, which is the process that clears material from cells. In animal models of several diseases associated with abnormal cellular protein aggregation or storage of pathologic material, it has been shown to reduce aggregation of misfolded proteins and reduce accumulation of pathologic material. Trehalose activates autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB (TFEB), a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression. Activation of TFEB is an emerging therapeutic target for a number of diseases with pathologic accumulation of storage material.

