Headline: Unlimited Free employee time tracking and attendance software announced.

Handdy.com announced today that the company is adding unlimited free time and attendance software to its list of products.



What is Handdy Timesheets?

Handdy Timesheets is a very user-friendly time and attendance tracking software that can be used by 99% of companies. It is completely free.

By using this software, companies can track time for unlimited employees, unlimited clients, unlimited projects and unlimited tasks. It’s timer can collect data even without an internet connection.

Pricing

The software is free to use. No credit card needed to sign up. This free pricing model presents a compelling opportunity for companies to push a much-needed technology across their company during this remote work at home time, while mitigating risk.

What’s more?

This product has been used by our current Handdy.com clients and it has been well received. We also have been using Handdy timesheets with our own group of companies as an internal software for many years. With the recent work from home “WFH” scenario, we thought that this would be very useful for companies who have remote employees and are finding it difficult to manage tracking their time and projects. That’s why we introduced this product to the market.

With the free price point, it makes it easier for companies to try the software, especially for companies who needs the extra money to maintain their operations during this challenging time. This is our way of contributing a very small part in the fight against the pandemic and to keep businesses running, said Ganesh Ranganathan, President and CEO of Handdy.

About us

Handdy.com is a leading online software company that has a suit of useful software for small and medium businesses. Handdy specializes in software that help organizations reduce costs, increase productivity, gain insights and get consistent results.

Handdy is headquartered in Pittsburgh with branches in London and India. For more information visit https://www.handdy.com/ or call 412-267-1529

Thinking about employee time tracking for your company?





